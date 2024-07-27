National

India And Laos Sign MoUs On 10 Impact Projects, Launch Special Stamp Set

Jaishankar was in the capital of the Lao People's Democratic Republic to participate in the meetings of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar with DPM and FM Saleumxay Kommasith of Lao PDR
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar with DPM and FM Saleumxay Kommasith of Lao PDR Photo: X/MEAIndia
info_icon

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday held a meeting with his Laotian counterpart Saleumxay Kommasith during which they witnessed the exchange of MoUs on 10 Quick Impact Projects for Laos and cooperation in sharing successful digital solutions.

Jaishankar was in the capital of the Lao People's Democratic Republic to participate in the meetings of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

"A good meeting with DPM and FM Saleumxay Kommasith of Lao PDR. Thanked him for the warm hospitality," Jaishankar posted on X.

"Witnessed exchange of MoUs on 10 Quick Impact Projects (QIPs) for Laos under Mekong Ganga Cooperation and cooperation in sharing successful Digital Solutions," he said.

The Mekong-Ganga Cooperation (MGC) is an initiative by six countries – India and five ASEAN countries, namely, Cambodia, Lao PDR, Myanmar, Thailand and Vietnam for cooperation in tourism, culture, education, as well as transport and communications.

The four foundational areas of cooperation under MGC include tourism, culture, education, and transport and communication. It has further expanded to include new areas like health and traditional medicine, agriculture and allied sectors, small and medium enterprises, water resources management, science and technology, skill development, and capacity building.

The two leaders also launched a special stamp set celebrating the shared cultural treasures of Ramayana and Buddhism.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs Sri Lanka, 1st T20I Live Updates: Suryakumar Yadav & Co Bat First Against Hosts; Check Playing XIs
  2. India Vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch IND vs SL T20I Series
  3. Ireland Vs Zimbabwe One-Off Test, Day 3 Live Score: Craig Ervine's ZIM Lead By 56 Runs At Lunch Break
  4. England Vs West Indies 3rd Test, Day 2 Live Score: Ben Stokes Hits 33rd Fifty Just As Joe Root Completes 12,000 Runs
  5. England Lose Late Wickets To Leave Third Test Versus West Indies In The Balance
Football News
  1. Liverpool FC: Arne Slot Hopes Curtis Jones 'Recovers Fast' After Limping Off Against Real Betis
  2. Manchester United: Erik Ten Hag Targets More Signings As Red Devils Prioritise Squad Depth
  3. English Premier League: Manchester United Boss Ten Hag Certain Rashford Will Return To Form
  4. English Premier League: Guardiola 'Would Love To Stay' At Manchester City Beyond 2025
  5. Liverpool 1-0 Real Betis: Szoboszlai Gets Slot Era Up And Running
Tennis News
  1. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Djokovic Thrilled By Prospect Of 'One Last Dance' With Nadal
  2. Linette Vs Frech, Prague Open 2024: 32-Year-Old Dominates First All-Polish WTA Final - Data Debrief
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024, Tennis Preview: Bopanna's Last Dance, Challenges Ahead For Nagal
  4. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Nadal Suffers Injury 'Setback' As Participation Thrown Into Doubt
  5. India At Paris Olympics: Tough Draw For Nagal; Bopanna-Balaji To Start Against French Duo
Hockey News
  1. India Vs Argentina Hockey Live Streaming, Paris Olympic Games 2024: When And Where To Watch Pool B Match
  2. Matt Dawson: Australian Hockey Star Cuts Off Finger To Fulfill Paris Olympics 2024 Dream
  3. India Vs New Zealand Olympic Hockey Live Streaming: IND Vs NZ Pool B Paris 2024 Match - When And Where To Watch
  4. India At Paris Olympics: Hockey India Chief Has High Hopes From Team - 'There's Nothing To Worry If...'
  5. PR Sreejesh: Veteran Indian Goalkeeper To Hang Up Gloves After Paris Olympic Games 2024

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Uttarakhand: Mother-Daughter Die After Wall Collapses On Them In Tehri Garhwal
  2. 'Anarchic Condition': Cong Leader Adhir Chowdhury Demands President's Intervention In Bengal
  3. Weather Updates LIVE: Flash Flood In Uttarakhand; Ganga Water Level Increasing In Rishikesh
  4. One Gaganyaan Astronaut Set To Go To ISS In Collaboration With NASA: Centre
  5. Woman Naxalite Carrying Rs 8 Lakh Reward Surrenders In Maharashtra’s Gadchiroli
Entertainment News
  1. Ranbir Kapoor Finally Breaks His Silence On 'Animal' Criticism: I Don’t Really Agree With Them
  2. Malaika Arora And Arjun Kapoor Cross Paths At An Event Amid Break-Up Rumours- Watch Video
  3. Paris Olympics 2024: Deepika Padukone, Kartik Aaryan, Alia Bhatt And Other Celebs Cheer For Team India
  4. 'Deadpool And Wolverine' Box Office Collection Day 1: Ryan Reynolds-Hugh Jackman Starrer Crosses Rs 20 Crore Mark In India
  5. Ranveer Singh Confirms His Next With Aditya Dhar, To Share Screen With Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna And Arjun Rampal
US News
  1. 4 Family Members From 'The Nelons' Gospel Group Among 7 Dead In Wyoming Plane Crash
  2. 'Obviously A Sarcastic Comment': JD Vance Defends 'Childless Cat Ladies' Remark Amid Heavy Backlash
  3. Kamala Harris Has Come Out Of The Shadows And Giving Donald Trump A Stiff Fight
  4. SearchGPT Vs Google Search: What Makes OpenAI’s New Tool Unique?
  5. Earth's Hottest Day Record Broken Twice. How Scientists Measure These Record Temperatures
World News
  1. Pakistani Ministers In China To Seek CPEC Debt Relief
  2. 4 Family Members From 'The Nelons' Gospel Group Among 7 Dead In Wyoming Plane Crash
  3. At Least 30 Killed, Over 100 Injured In Israeli Airstrike On Gaza's Girls School
  4. 'Obviously A Sarcastic Comment': JD Vance Defends 'Childless Cat Ladies' Remark Amid Heavy Backlash
  5. Japan's Sado Gold Mine Gains UNESCO Status As Tokyo Pledges To Exhibit Dark World War 2 History
Latest Stories
  1. What Kind Of Luck Do 'People Born On Saturday' Have?
  2. Paris Olympic Games 2024 Opening Ceremony: FRA Prez Declares The Games Open - In Pics
  3. Farah Khan's Mother Passes Away: Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, Shilpa Shetty And Others Pay Their Last Respects
  4. Daily Horoscope For Today, July 27, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  5. NITI Aayog: PM Modi Chairs Meeting; Know Who Is In, Who Is Not | Full List
  6. 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Kush Shah Quits The Show, Introduces New Goli- Watch Video
  7. Paris Olympics 2024: Olympic Flag Raised Upside Down In Rain-Soaked Opening Ceremony
  8. Weekly Horoscope for July 28th to August 3rd: Discover Astrological Insights for All Zodiac Signs