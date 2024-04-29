10 Best 1.5 Ton 5 star ACs in India (2024) - Expert Picks

Our Top Picks
Best Overall: boasts high energy efficiency, Wi-Fi connectivity, and a powerful cooling capacity, making it a top choice for modern households.
Best with low noise operation: impresses with its super silent operation, achieved through a BLDC Motor and DUAL Inverter Compressor, ensuring a peaceful indoor environment without compromising on cooling efficiency.
Best with fast cooling: stands out for its Insta Cool mode, which delivers rapid cooling with increased fan RPM, ensuring quick relief from the heat during scorching summers.
Best Budget: offers a balance of affordability and performance, featuring a 4-in-1 adjustable mode, anti-dust filter, and stabilizer-free operation, making it an ideal choice for those seeking cost-effective cooling solutions.
Most people purchase an AC and have it installed to get respite from the scorching summers of India. However, when electricity bills roll in, the staggering in their steps can be an all too common telltale sign of high energy consumption. So, what is the solution to this predicament? Well, the most logical thing is investing in the best 1.5 ton 5-star AC.
But when it comes to choosing the best 1.5-ton AC, the options can be overwhelming. Should you go for a or a ? Which brand offers the best combination of performance and affordability? And most importantly, how do you find an AC that fits your budget, whether it's or ?
Split ACs offer efficient cooling and are ideal for larger rooms or spaces with specific cooling requirements. On the other hand, are compact, easy to install, and suitable for smaller rooms. Both have their merits, but the ultimate decision depends on individual preferences and requirements.
To simplify this decision-making process, we've delved deep into the market to find the top contenders in each category. From renowned for their quality and innovation to budget-friendly options that don't compromise on performance, we've covered them all.
So, if you're in the market for the best 1.5-ton 5-star AC, look no further. We have narrowed down the best options currently dominating the market, ensuring that you stay cool and comfortable against intense Indian heat waves.
Factors to contemplate when shopping for a 1.5 ton 5 star Ac
Energy Efficiency: Look for the Energy Efficiency Ratio (EER) and the Indian Seasonal Energy Efficiency Ratio (ISEER) ratings. Higher ratings indicate better energy efficiency, resulting in lower electricity bills.
Cooling Capacity: Ensure that the AC's cooling capacity matches the size of the room where it will be installed. A 1.5-ton AC is suitable for medium-sized rooms.
Star Rating: Opt for a 5-star rated AC to maximise energy savings. Higher star ratings indicate greater energy efficiency.
Noise Level: Opt for ACs with low noise levels, especially if it will be installed in bedrooms or living areas.
Inverter Technology: Consider investing in an AC with inverter technology, which adjusts compressor speed based on cooling needs, resulting in lower energy consumption and more consistent temperature control.
Features and Functions: Evaluate additional features such as sleep mode, timer settings, air purifiers, dehumidifiers, and noise levels to ensure optimal comfort and convenience.
Warranty and Service: Look for ACs with a comprehensive warranty and easy access to service centres for any maintenance or repair needs.
Installation Requirements: Determine whether you need a split AC or a window AC based on your space and installation preferences.
How we chose them for you
Performance Assessment: We evaluated each AC based on its cooling capacity, energy efficiency, and additional features to ensure optimal performance.
Comparison: We conducted a detailed comparison of each AC, highlighting the pros and cons of each model to help you make an informed decision.
User's Reviews: We analysed user reviews and feedback to understand real-world experiences and understand overall customer satisfaction.
Durability: We assessed the build quality and durability of each AC to ensure that your investment lasts for years to come.
Brand Reliability: We considered the reputation and reliability of each brand, focusing on factors such as service quality and warranty coverage.
Budget Consideration: We took into account the pricing of each AC, ensuring that our selection includes options that offer the best value for money.
Here's a list of best 1.5 ton 5 star ACs in India
The pinnacle of smart cooling is the Panasonic 1.5 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC. Engineered with advanced True AI technology, it intelligently adjusts cooling performance, ensuring optimal comfort while saving energy. With its PM 0.1 Filter you get to enjoy purified air, while seamless voice control via Alexa and Google Assistant elevates convenience.
Specifications:
Price: 44,990 (
MRP 63,40029% Off)
Brand: Panasonic
Power Source: Electric Powered
Cooling Capacity: High Efficiency
Energy Efficiency: 5 Star Rating
Filter Type: PM 0.1
Connectivity: Wi-Fi Enabled
Compressor Type: Inverter Technology
|Pros
|Cons
|Excellent cooling performance and quality
|Does not connect to 5GHz Wifi
|Energy-saving with advanced features
|Decent noise level
|Easy and simple to use
|Strong and robust build quality
What's in the box?
1 Indoor Unit
1 Outdoor Unit
Remote Controller
Remote Controller Holder
2 AAA Battery
User Manual
Warranty Card
Copper Tube (Length: 3.0m)
User’s Review: "The product in general is pretty good, and the cooling is very quick. I mostly use it at 40% capacity and the unit consumption is pretty reasonable so far. Consume about 2-3 units if you use it overnight at 40%. Overall the performance is pretty good. My parents use a Panasonic fridge and that thing is just not breaking down at all. So you could say we had a pretty good experience with Panasonic's quality. "
Why it's worth buying: Its popularity is evident from the 4-star rating and over 6,000 purchases on Amazon just last month.
The LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC offers exceptional cooling efficiency with AI Convertible 6-in-1 cooling, allowing flexible adjustments based on needs. Its Ocean Black Protection ensures durability in harsh Indian environments, while features like low gas detection and mute function enhance user experience. With powerful airflow and silent operation, it promises to enhance comfort during hot summer days.
Specifications:
Price: 46,590 (
MRP 85,99046% Off)
Brand: LG
Power Source: Electric Powered
Cooling Capacity: High Efficiency
Energy Rating: 5 Star
Compressor Type: Dual Inverter
Air Swing: 4 Way
Filter Type: HD with Anti-Virus Protection
|Pros
|Cons
|Effective and quite
|Remote has no backlit display
|Low energy consumption
|Expensive
|Impressive cooling capacity
|Superior air filtration
|Durable and long lasting build
What's in the box?
Indoor Unit
Outdoor Unit
3 m Length Inter Connecting Copper Pipe
Remote
Manual
Warranty Card
User’s Review: "This is one of the best power saving AC available in the market with great cooling. The wifi model helps you to track usage and control the AC with the ThinQ app as well as it can be connected with Google Home. Even though it's priced at a little higher, it's a definite buy."
Why it's worth buying: Recognized as an Amazon Choice with high customer satisfaction and rated 4 stars for its performance and reliability.
Daikin's 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC delivers superior cooling with a high ISEER rating of 5.2, ensuring energy savings. Its Dew Clean Technology offers hassle-free cleaning of the evaporator coil, maintaining consistent cooling performance. With features like PM 2.5 Filter and 3D Airflow, it ensures clean, uniform cooling for a comfortable environment.
Specifications:
Price: 45,490 (
MRP 67,20031% Off)
Brand: Daikin
Power Source: Electric Powered
Cooling Capacity: 1.5 Ton
Energy Efficiency: 5 Star
Filter Type: PM 2.5
Compressor Type: Inverter
Refrigerant Type: R32
|Pros
|Cons
|Wide operating range
|No temperature indicator
|Stabiliser free operation
|No remote stand
|Solid and great build quality
|Top notch cooling capacity
|Great air throw
|Remote comes with backlit
What's in the box?
Indoor Unit
Outdoor Unit
Remote Control
User manual
Warranty Card & 3m Copper wire/ Interconnecting pipe
User’s Review: "Very nice AC. Best one I have had so far. Works great at 25/26 C. Had an issue with installation and called customer service. They came and fixed it within 24 hours. So overall I am very satisfied with the product and the service."
Why it's worth buying: With a 55% 5-star rating on Amazon, this Daikin AC is worth buying for its efficient cooling, energy-saving features, and reliable performance, making it a popular choice among users.
Carrier's 1.5 Ton 5 Star AI Flexicool Inverter Split AC comes with personalised cooling with its AI-powered Flexicool Technology. With Dual Filtration, including PM 2.5 and HD Filter, it ensures clean and fresh air. The Insta Cool feature provides faster cooling, while Aqua Clear Protection enhances durability. With high ambient cooling capability and Aqua Clear Protection, it ensures long-lasting performance even in extreme conditions.
Specifications:
Price: 41,990 (
MRP 76,09045% Off)
Brand: Carrier
Cooling Power: 5000 Kilowatts
Filter Type: HD & PM 2.5
Compressor Type: Inverter
Refrigerant: R32
Capacity: 1.5 Tons
Warranty: 10 Years Compressor
|Pros
|Cons
|Decent cooling and performance
|No light on the remote control
|Noise level is low
|Issues of water and gas leakage
|High ambient cooling capacity
|Easy to maintain
|Flexible cooling modes
|Energy efficient
What's in the box?
Indoor Unit
Outdoor Unit
Interconnecting pipes
Remote Control
User manual
User’s Review: "Extremely satisfied with my Carrier 1.5 ton AC! The airflow is fantastic, and the cooling is superbly fast, making sweltering days bearable in no time. Installation was prompt and expertly handled by a seasoned technician. Highly recommended for anyone seeking efficient cooling performance!"
Why it's worth buying: It's worth buying for its efficient cooling, energy-saving features, and durable build. With 1,000+ purchases on Amazon last month, it's a popular and trusted choice.
Haier's 1.5 Ton 5 Star Triple Inverter Split AC features advanced Triple Inverter + Compressor technology, providing efficient cooling even at 60°C. With Anti-Bacterial Filter and Stabiliser Free Operation, it ensures clean air and smooth operation even during voltage fluctuations. The 7 in 1 Intelli Convertible feature provides flexible cooling capacity.
Specifications:
Price: 40,990 (
MRP 75,00045% Off)
Brand: Haier
Cooling Capacity: Triple Inverter
Filter Type: Anti-Bacterial
Copper Material: Grooved Copper
Air Flow Distance: 20 Meters
Ambient Temperature: 60°C
Warranty: 5 Years (Product)
|Pros
|Cons
|Cools the room fast and efficiently
|Can be noisy
|Durable copper construction
|Installation charges can be high
|Wide air flow coverage
|Stabiliser-free operation
|Effective air purification
What's in the box?
Indoor Unit
Outdoor Unit
Remote Controller
2 AAA Battery
User Manual
Warranty Card
User’s Review: "Even though many brands are available in the market, I prefer Haier AC. The Haier brand offers 1 yr std + 4 yr extended+12 yr compressor warranty. I hope the company will provide good service throughout the warranty period."
Why it's worth buying: Being an Amazon Choice product with high sales indicates its popularity and trust among buyers.
With advanced inverter technology and a copper condenser, this Voltas 1.5 Ton 5 Star Split AC ensures efficient cooling and energy savings. Its anti-dust filter with antimicrobial coating purifies indoor air for healthier breathing. Additionally, you can enjoy uninterrupted cooling even in extreme temperatures, with silent operation and auto restart function for hassle-free performance.
Specifications:
Price: 40,985 (
MRP 75,99046% Off)
Brand: Voltas
Cooling Capacity: High Efficiency
Energy Rating: 5 Star
Compressor Type: Inverter
Condenser Material: Copper
Filter Type: Anti-dust, antimicrobial
|Pros
|Cons
|Low noise operation
|Leakage issues
|wide voltage range
|Comes with missing parts at times
|Instant cooling with high airflow
|Uninterrupted performance
|Energy efficient and good cooling
What's in the box?
Indoor Unit
Outdoor Unit
Inter Connecting Copper Pipe of 3 feet length
Remote Control
User manual
Warranty Card
2N Battery, 6N Screw
6N Nylon Sleeve
1N Cable and Installation kit - 3m Copper Wire.
User’s Review: "The AC starts cooling in 2-3 minutes. A very nice product. The air flow generated from this AC is also very good. It is a must have to be honest. Just remove the polythene etc from the AC before installing."
Why it's worth buying: This AC is worth buying for its efficient cooling even in extreme temperatures, low noise operation, and hassle-free performance, making it a reliable and comfortable choice for your home.
The Godrej's 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC with its 5-in-1 convertible modes lets you enjoy its versatile cooling options. Its inverter compressor energy-efficient operation, while the anti-freeze thermostat prevents freezing. The heavy-duty cooling capability at 52°C provides uninterrupted comfort, and the anti-dust filter with anti-viral coating ensures clean and healthy indoor air quality.
Specifications
Price: 36,990 (
MRP 54,90033% Off)
Brand: Godrej
Power Source: Electric Powered
Cooling Capacity: 1.5 Ton
Energy Efficiency: 5 Star
Compressor Type: Inverter
Refrigerant Gas: R32
Air Filtration: Anti-Dust, Anti-Viral
|Pros
|Cons
|Energy-efficient operation
|Issues with water leakage in indoor unit
|Good cooling performance
|Decent build quality
|Noise level is low
|Advanced anti-dust and anti-viral filter
What's in the box?
Indoor Unit
Outdoor Unit
User manual
Warranty Card
Connecting pipes
User’s Review: "Did not see any issue. Cools well and quickly. Modes are good but I would still stick to using 26 degrees for better power saving and cooling or room. I got a 2024 January build product. Apt for 15 ftx15 ft room. Blower noise is more when fan speed is high when compared to previous godrej ac's. But is at par with the present other brands like LG, Daikin, Lloyd. Don't need to hesitate while buying this product."
Why it's worth buying: Its durability and advanced filtration system make it a popular choice, evidenced by the 1K purchases on Amazon last month.
Blue Star's 1.5 Ton 5 Star Smart Wi-Fi Inverter Split AC offers intelligent cooling with its AI Pro technology, adjusting settings for maximum comfort. With a unique 5-in-1 cooling mode, it adapts to various comfort levels. Voice command via Alexa or Google Assistant and a smart app provide convenient control from anywhere. Additionally, it features custom sleep settings and a smart scheduler for personalised comfort and energy savings.
Specifications:
Price: 44,990 (
MRP 75,00040% Off)
Brand: Blue Star
Cooling Capacity: 1.5 Tons
Energy Rating: 5 Star
Compressor Type: Inverter
Condenser Material: Copper
Dimensions: 32D x 97.5W x 22.9H cm
Warranty: 80 Months
|Pros
|Cons
|Decent performance
|Noisy
|Cooling capacity is great
|Water leakage issues
|Durable copper condenser
|Smart features
|Simple and easy to use
What's in the box?
Indoor Unit
Outdoor Unit
Inter Connecting Copper Pipe
Remote
Manual
User’s Review: "The Blue Star AC 1.5 ton is perfectly fit for normal rooms and the colling time is very outstanding. Overall performance of the AC is outstanding."
Why it's worth buying: With over 1300 overall ratings on Amazon, this AC proves its worth through its reliable performance and customer satisfaction, making it a compelling choice for cooling needs.
LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star DUAL Inverter Window AC provides efficient cooling with its Dual Inverter Compressor, ensuring faster cooling and energy savings. With Convertible 4-in-1 cooling, it adapts to varying cooling needs, while top air discharge and 4-way swing ensure uniform cooling. Its smart features include clean filter indication, low gas detection, and smart diagnosis for hassle-free maintenance. With ocean black protection and R32 refrigerant, it ensures durability and eco-friendliness.
Specifications:
Price: 41,990 (
MRP 75,99045% Off)
Brand: LG
Power Source: Electric
Cooling Capacity: 1.5 Tons
Energy Efficiency: 5 Star
Compressor Type: Dual Inverter
Refrigerant Gas: R32
Air Circulation: 459 CFM
|Pros
|Cons
|Low energy consumption
|Limited coverage area for cooling
|Quiet operation
|Expensive
|Fast and uniform cooling distribution
|Low gas detection
|Strong and durable build
What's in the box?
AC unit
Remote Control
User manual
User’s Review: "It's been one month after the purchase and so far it's been working well. No complaints yet. It's a value for money product with an outstanding design."
Why it's worth buying: With a 4.2-star rating from over 2000 reviews on Amazon, it's evident that customers trust its performance and reliability, making it a worthwhile investment for efficient and effective cooling in any setting.
Hitachi's 1.5 Ton 5 Star ice Clean Xpandable Plus Inverter Split AC features odour-free air with its unique Auto Coil Dry Technology, ensuring a clean and fresh indoor environment. With Xpandable+ technology, it adjusts capacity based on room occupancy, providing efficient cooling. Its ergonomic remote design and ambience light enhance user experience and comfort.
Specifications:
Price: 43,385 (
MRP 74,10041% Off)
Brand: Hitachi
Power Source: Electricity Powered
Cooling Capacity: 1.5 Tons
Energy Efficiency: 5 Star
Condenser Material: Copper
Special Feature: Inverter Technology
|Pros
|Cons
|Convenient remote-controlled operation
|Limited coverage area
|Efficient cooling capacity
|Works quietly and silently
|Low energy consumption
What's in the box?
Installation Kit
Manual/Remote
Indoor Unit
Outdoor Unit
User’s Review: "Hitachi AC are great in pleasant cooling. Perfect for classic people. Price is on the higher side compared to others. Service centres not available in all 2 & 3 tier cities."
Why it's worth buying: Its 4-star rating on Amazon further confirms its quality and customer satisfaction.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
What is the ideal room size for a 1.5-ton 5-star AC?
A 1.5-ton 5-star AC is suitable for cooling medium-sized rooms ranging from 150 to 180 square feet, ensuring optimal performance and energy efficiency.
How much electricity does a 1.5-ton 5-star AC consume annually?
On average, a 1.5-ton 5-star AC consumes around 800-900 units of electricity annually, providing significant energy savings compared to lower-rated models.
Can a 1.5-ton 5-star AC cool larger rooms effectively?
While designed for medium-sized rooms, a 1.5-ton 5-star AC can adequately cool larger spaces up to 200 square feet, albeit with slightly reduced efficiency.
What is the lifespan of a 1.5-ton 5-star AC?
With proper maintenance, a 1.5-ton 5-star AC can last up to 12-15 years, providing reliable cooling performance throughout its lifespan.
Does a 1.5-ton 5-star AC require frequent servicing?
Regular servicing, typically once a year, is recommended to ensure optimal performance and prolong the lifespan of a 1.5-ton 5-star AC.
The Bottom Line
A 1.5-ton 5-star AC is an excellent choice for those seeking efficient cooling solutions for medium-sized rooms. Its high energy efficiency rating ensures lower electricity bills and reduced environmental impact. Considering the options provided, investing in one of the recommended models would guarantee reliable performance, longevity, and cost-effectiveness, making it a worthwhile purchase for any household.
Disclaimer: The above content is non-editorial and produced by a third party partner. Outlook India does not guarantee, vouch for or endorse any of the content*.
*The product prices mentioned in the article are subject to change