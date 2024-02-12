Our Top Picks
As the scorching heat of summer looms over India, now is the opportune moment to invest in the best air conditioner. With temperatures set to soar, securing a reliable cooling solution becomes paramount. However, savvy consumers understand that timing is crucial; as summer approaches, the demand for ACs escalates, inevitably leading to a surge in prices. Therefore, the current period, before the sweltering weather takes hold, presents an ideal window to explore and acquire the best ACs under 30000 in India.
By acting now, you not only ensure comfort during the impending heat wave but also capitalise on competitive pricing, avoiding the inevitable price hikes as the heat wave rises. This comprehensive guide will navigate you through the myriad options available, presenting top-rated ACs renowned for their efficiency, durability, and affordability. Whether you seek a window unit or a split-system, our curated selection caters to diverse preferences and requirements.
So without any delay let us walk you through some of the best AC under 30000 range to help you make an informed decision and ensure a refreshing summer ahead.
Some crucial factors to consider before buying an Ac under 30000
Room Size: Determine the size of the room where the AC will be installed. Different AC models are suitable for different room sizes. Make sure to choose one with adequate cooling capacity to effectively cool your space.
Energy Efficiency: Look for AC models with high energy efficiency ratings (BEE star ratings). Energy-efficient models can help reduce electricity bills in the long run while minimising environmental impact.
Type of AC: Decide whether you need a window AC or a split AC based on your room layout and installation preferences. Window ACs are typically more affordable, while split ACs offer better aesthetics and quieter operation.
Cooling Features: Consider additional cooling features such as turbo mode, dehumidification, and sleep mode. These features enhance comfort and convenience while optimising energy consumption.
Air Quality: Consider air filtration features like dust filters or PM 2.5 filters to maintain clean and healthy indoor air quality.
Installation Requirements: Determine if additional installation costs are involved and ensure compatibility with your existing electrical setup.
Maintenance Needs: Assess the maintenance requirements such as cleaning filters, condenser coils, and periodic servicing to ensure optimal performance and longevity.
Noise Level: Consider the noise level of the AC's indoor and outdoor units to ensure a peaceful environment, especially during nighttime operation.
Additional Features: Evaluate the features offered such as sleep mode, timer, dehumidification, and air purification to meet your specific cooling needs.
How we picked them for you
Performance Evaluation: We evaluated the performance of each AC model, considering its cooling efficiency, noise levels, air quality features, and overall reliability.
User Feedback: We took into account user feedback and reviews from reputable sources to understand real-world experiences and satisfaction levels with each AC model.
Comparison: We compared multiple AC models across various parameters to identify the top contenders that offer the best combination of performance, features, and affordability.
Build Quality: We considered the build quality and durability of the AC units, focusing on materials used, construction, and overall reliability.
Brand Reputation: We factored in the reputation and track record of the AC brands, prioritising those known for quality, reliability, and customer support.
Value for Money: Finally, we assessed the overall value for money offered by each AC, considering its performance, features, energy efficiency, and price point.
Below is a list of best Air conditioners under 30000 in India
The Daikin 0.8 Ton 3 Star Split AC offers efficient cooling for small rooms with its non-inverter compressor and Power Chill operation, ensuring quick relief from the summer heat. Its 3-star energy efficiency rating and Econo mode help in reducing electricity bills without compromising on performance. Equipped with a copper condenser coil and PM 2.5 air purification filter, it delivers clean and pure indoor air. With Coanda airflow technology for uniform cooling and environmentally friendly R32 refrigerant gas, this AC provides reliable cooling while minimising environmental impact. Perfect for those seeking affordable and eco-friendly cooling solutions under 30000 in India.
Specifications:
Price: 24,990 (
MRP 37,40033% Off)
Brand: Daikin
Capacity: 0.8 Tons
Compressor: Non-Inverter
Cooling Power: 2.8 kW
Coil Material: Copper
Refrigerant: R32
Special Features: PM 2.5 Filter, Power Chill
Pros
Cons
Great performance
Remote is very basic without any backlight
Noise is on the lower side
Fairly energy efficient
Good cooling capability
Compact size ideal for small rooms
User’s Review: I am writing this review after a couple days of using this product. Seriously very very excellent cooling within 10 min and look also is so good compared to all other Ac brands in this price variance. If anyone want better look, cooling and low price blindly select this one. I am very much open to suggesting this one for everyone who all need a Ac in low price.
Why it's worth buying: Its high rating of 4.1 stars on Amazon from over 2000 reviews reflects its effectiveness and customer satisfaction, making it worth considering for your cooling needs.
The Lloyd 1.0 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC provides versatile cooling solutions with its 5 in 1 convertible feature, allowing adjustment of cooling modes as per requirement. Equipped with an inverter compressor and Golden Fin Evaporator Coils, it ensures efficient cooling performance with low maintenance. The anti-viral and PM 2.5 filters provide clean and healthy indoor air, while the stabiliser-free operation and hidden LED display enhance convenience. With turbo cooling capability and R32 refrigerant for environmental friendliness, this AC delivers reliable cooling even in extreme temperatures.Perfect for medium-sized rooms, it offers Turbo Cool, low gas detection, and hassle-free installation, making it an ideal choice for homes seeking efficient cooling solutions.
Specifications:
Price: 29,900 (
MRP 49,99040% Off)
Brand: Lloyd
Capacity: 1.0 Ton
Energy Rating: 3 Star
Compressor: Inverter
Filters: Antiviral + PM 2.5
Cooling Modes: 5 in 1 Convertible
Refrigerant: R32
Coil Material: Copper
Pros
Cons
Versatile and adjustable cooling options
No horizontal swing
Reliable performance and quality
Efficiently and effectively cools the room
Unit operates quietly
Incredibly user-friendly
Low power consumption
User’s Review: I recently purchased an A/C unit, and I couldn't be happier with my decision. The cooling performance is exceptional, even during scorching summer days. It cools my room quickly and maintains a comfortable temperature. The energy efficiency is impressive, which has translated to cost savings on my electricity bill. Additionally, the unit operates quietly, allowing me to sleep and work without disturbances. The sleek design fits seamlessly into my room decor, and the remote control makes it convenient to adjust settings. Overall, I highly recommend this A/C for its cooling efficiency, energy savings, and user-friendly features.
Why it's worth buying: With a 4.1-star rating on Amazon this Ac delivers efficient performance and reliable comfort, making it a worthy investment for any home.
The Carrier 1 Ton 3 Star AI Flexicool Inverter Split AC is a powerhouse of cooling efficiency, featuring Flexicool technology for personalised cooling with 4 different tonnage modes. Its inverter compressor adjusts power based on heat load, ensuring optimal cooling while saving up to 50% energy. Equipped with dual filtration including HD and PM 2.5 filters, it delivers clean and healthy air. With Turbo Cool mode for faster cooling and Hydro Blue Coating for increased durability, this AC offers comfort and longevity. Stabiliser-free operation, refrigerant leakage detector, and auto cleanser ensure safety and hassle-free maintenance. With 100% copper coils and ambient sensors for maximum performance, this Carrier AC guarantees uninterrupted cooling even in extreme conditions.
Specifications:
Price: 29,999 (
MRP 56,99047% Off)
Brand: Carrier
Capacity: 1 Ton
Energy Rating: 3 Star
Compressor Type: Inverter
Filters: HD & PM 2.5
Coil Material: 100% Copper
Cooling Modes: 4-in-1 Convertible
Refrigerant: R32
Pros
Cons
Efficient cooling performance
A bit noisy
Clean and healthy air filtration
Poor Remote quality
Energy-saving inverter compressor
Decent performance
Long-lasting durability
User’s Review: Carrier is a good and trusted brand. All my ACs are from this company. Got a very good exchange price of the old Carrier AC. No other brands were giving a good exchange price. The product is very good. Cooling is sufficient. Hope the product goes a long way
Why it's worth buying: With its advanced technology and energy-saving capabilities, it promises a reliable and cost-effective cooling solution for any home.
The Voltas 1 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC is a reliable cooling solution, featuring adjustable modes for personalised comfort in various conditions. Its inverter compressor ensures efficient cooling by adjusting power according to heat load. With 4-in-1 adjustable mode, it saves power while keeping you comfortable. Equipped with a copper condenser and anti-dust filter, it delivers better cooling and cleaner air. Turbo cooling technology provides quick and uniform cooling, while CO2 reduction helps improve air quality by reducing CO2 levels. With high ambient cooling capabilities, this AC operates even at extreme temperatures up to 52°C. Stabiliser-free operation, digital temperature display, and other special features enhance convenience and performance.
Specifications:
Price: 28,700 (
MRP 56,99050% Off)
Brand: Voltas
Capacity: 1 Ton
Cooling Power: 1.12 kW
Special Feature: Inverter Compressor, Copper Condenser
Energy Rating: 3 Star
Dimensions: 80W x 26.5H x 21D cm
Refrigerant Gas: R32
Pros
Cons
High ambient cooling capabilities
Slightly noisy operation
Good performance
Durability issues
Superior build quality
Anti-dust filter provides cleaner air
Adjustable modes
User’s Review: This was the first Voltas ac purchased by us. On time delivery and installation. Charges as described. Neat job. This experience helped me to decide on my 2nd purchase with Voltas a few months later. The current product is working fine. It's only been 3 months.
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for efficient cooling and adjustable modes. Over 400 purchases on Amazon last month signify its popularity.
The Cruise 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC comes with a variable tonnage technology and VarioQool inverter compressor. With convertible 4-in-1 cooling, it provides flexibility to adjust cooling capacity based on requirements. Equipped with a 7-stage air filtration system including PM 2.5 filter, it ensures clean and fresh indoor air. The copper condenser with Rust-O-Shield Blue technology prevents rust and corrosion, enhancing durability for uninterrupted cooling. Featuring Turbo and Dry mode, it caters to different cooling needs efficiently. With smart diagnosis, large LED display, and magic LED remote control, it offers convenience and ease of use. Designed with environmental-friendly R32 refrigerant, this Cruise AC delivers efficient cooling while minimising environmental impact.
Specifications:
Price: 28,490 (
MRP 47,90041% Off)
Brand: Cruise
Capacity: 1.5 Tons
Cooling Power: 4.8 Kilowatts
Compressor: VarioQool inverter
Filter: 7-stage Air Filtration
Refrigerant: R32
Energy Rating: 3 Stars
Dimensions: 23D x 80W x 29.5H cm
User’s Review: This is my first AC. I'm very happy with this purchase. Cooling is good but it takes around 20 to 30 minutes to cool the room (120 sq.ft). Once the room is cool you don't have to do anything the AI (AC) mode takes care of the rest. Installation was ok but there was a small gap between pipe and wall.
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for efficient cooling and advanced filtration system, endorsed by 64% with 5-star ratings on Amazon.
Experience efficient cooling experience with the Godrej 1 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Split AC, featuring innovative features like smartphone and voice-enabled capabilities for convenient control. Its 5-in-1 convertible cooling modes adapt to your needs, ranging from 40% to 110% cooling capacity, ensuring energy efficiency and savings. With heavy-duty cooling capabilities at 52°C and anti-dust filters, it delivers powerful and clean air. The 100% copper condenser and blue fin anti-corrosion coating ensure durability and uninterrupted performance. You also get to enjoy silent operation and Wi-Fi connectivity for app-based control. With R32 refrigerant for environmental friendliness and i-sense technology for smart diagnosis, this Godrej AC offers superior cooling and convenience for medium-sized rooms.
Specifications
Price: 29,990 (
MRP 44,90033% Off)
Brand: Godrej
Capacity: 1 Ton
Cooling Power: 1 Ton
Compressor: Inverter
Filter: Anti-dust
Refrigerant: R32
Energy Rating: 3 Star
Dimensions: 23D x 86.5W x 28.9H cm
Pros
Cons
Efficient and adaptable cooling
Remote quality needs to be improved
Convenient control options
Energy-saving operation
Durable and long-lasting performance
Effective cooling capability
Low energy consumption
User’s Review: I purchased 3 units of this godrej ac and it's simply superb. Very little or no indoor noise when kept at 24, no outdoor vibrations and cranky noises. To my surprise it cools the room within 5 min. It's been a month of usage. Till now it's good. Installation is a bit costly. Rest is worth for every penny.
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for efficient cooling, smartphone control, and heavy-duty performance even in high temperatures, ensuring a comfortable and convenient experience.
Invest in this environmentally friendly Lloyd 1.5 Ton 4 Star Fixed Speed Window AC with R32 refrigerant for efficient cooling without harming the ozone layer. Featuring a non-inverter compressor, it offers economical operation and easy installation, perfect for both home and office use. The 100% copper construction ensures better heat exchange and durability, while the blue fin coils enhance cooling performance with low maintenance. With special features like self-diagnosis function, remote-controlled operation, and auto restart, it offers convenience and ease of use. Designed for medium-sized rooms with its efficient cooling power and elegant design it provides clean and fresh air with the clean air filter and strong dehumidification capability. Operating even at 48°C ambient temperature, this Lloyd AC provides reliable and powerful cooling for a comfortable indoor environment.
Specifications
Price: 28,490 (
MRP 50,99044% Off)
Brand: Lloyd
Capacity: 1.5 Tons
Cooling Power: 4.9 Kilowatts
Compressor: Non-Inverter
Filter: Clean Air
Refrigerant: R32
Energy Rating: 4 Star
Dimensions: 66D x 71W x 43H cm
Warranty: 1 Year Product, 5 Years Compressor
Pros
Cons
Superior quality and performance
Durability issues
Uses less electricity
Low noise operation
Easy to use and operate
Good built quality and design
User’s Review: This 1.5 ton window AC has very effective and fast cooling and the noise of it is also very less. As it is a four star AC so it uses less electricity also. At this price I find this product a paisa vasool product.
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for efficient cooling and easy maintenance. Best-selling on Amazon with 4.3-star rating.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
What is the ideal room size for an AC under 30000?
Typically, ACs under 30000 are suitable for small to medium-sized rooms ranging from 100 to 150 square feet, ensuring efficient cooling within this area.
Can I expect advanced features in ACs under 30000?
While basic features are common, some ACs under 30000 may offer advanced functionalities like remote-controlled operation, sleep mode, and air purification filters for added convenience and comfort.
How often should ACs under 30000 be serviced?
Regular maintenance and servicing of ACs under 30000 are recommended at least once a year to ensure optimal performance, energy efficiency, and longevity, keeping the unit in top condition throughout its lifespan.
Are installation and maintenance services readily available for these ACs?
A: Yes, most brands offer installation services, and maintenance can be easily carried out by authorised technicians, ensuring hassle-free upkeep of your AC.
Do budget ACs provide effective cooling during peak summers?
A: Yes, most ACs under 30000 are designed to handle high temperatures efficiently, providing consistent and comfortable cooling even during the hottest months.
In Conclusion
Considering the diverse range of options available, ACs under 30000 offer a cost-effective solution for cooling needs. With features like energy efficiency, durability, and effective cooling performance, these units are ideal for budget-conscious buyers. Choose from our curated list and enjoy reliable cooling solutions without breaking the bank. Make the smart choice today and upgrade your living space with an affordable yet efficient AC.
*The product prices mentioned in the article are subject to change