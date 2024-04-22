10 Best 1.5 Ton Split ACs in India (2024)

Best Overall: stands out as the best 1.5 ton split AC with its efficient cooling, 3-star energy rating, and reliable inverter compressor technology, offering a perfect blend of performance and energy efficiency.
Best with low noise operation: is the ideal choice for those seeking quiet operation, featuring advanced inverter technology and a noise level as low as 25 dB, ensuring a peaceful indoor environment.
Best 5 star split AC: excels as the top choice for energy-conscious consumers, boasting a 5-star energy rating, AI convertible cooling, and HD filter with anti-virus protection, delivering superior efficiency and air quality.
Best Budget: offers a cost-effective solution without compromising on performance, featuring flexicool inverter technology, high-density filter, and auto cleanser, delivering efficient cooling and convenience within budget constraints.
Investing in an air conditioner demands thoughtful consideration as it's a long-term investment. With summers escalating into sweltering heat waves, the necessity for efficient cooling has become all the more crucial.
For those with rooms spanning between 150–250 square feet that have a window with shade, you might consider the benefits of . These units are typically more affordable than split ACs and easier to install.
However, when it comes to overall performance and features, best split ACs often have the upper hand. They are quieter, more energy-efficient, and provide better air distribution compared to . Split ACs also offer more flexibility in terms of installation, as the compressor unit can be placed outside the room, reducing noise indoors.
And when looking for the for your needs though, consider reputable brands known for their quality like Daikin, LG, Voltas, Carrier and more. ACs priced between or under to rupees often offer a good mix of affordability and performance, catering to various budget ranges.
In this article, we've meticulously curated this list to assist those seeking the best 1.5-ton split ACs, ensuring enduring comfort and relief from the relentless summer heat.
Factors to consider when purchasing a 1.5 ton split AC
Room Size: Consider the size of the room where the AC will be installed. A 1.5-ton AC is suitable for rooms typically ranging from 150 to 250 square feet.
Energy Efficiency: Look for AC models with high Energy Efficiency Ratings (EER) or Seasonal Energy Efficiency Ratio (SEER) to minimise electricity consumption and reduce long-term operational costs.
Cooling Capacity: Ensure that the cooling capacity of the AC matches the size of your room. A 1.5-ton AC should provide adequate cooling without overloading or underperforming.
Inverter Technology: Inverter ACs adjust compressor speed based on cooling requirements, resulting in energy savings and consistent temperature control. Consider opting for models with inverter technology for better efficiency.
Noise Levels: Check the noise levels of the AC unit, especially if you require quiet operation for bedrooms or office spaces. Look for models with low noise levels to ensure comfort.
Air Quality Features: Consider additional features such as air filters, dehumidification, and air purification systems to improve indoor air quality and enhance comfort.
Installation Requirements: Determine the installation requirements of the split AC, including space for both the indoor and outdoor units, as well as any additional accessories needed for installation.
How we picked them for you
Customer Feedback: We considered feedback and reviews from actual users to understand real-world performance and satisfaction levels.
Brand Reputation: We prioritised renowned brands with a track record of reliability, durability, and customer satisfaction.
Features and Specifications: We compared features, specifications and technologies offered by different models to ensure they meet your cooling requirements.
Value for Money: Our selection process focused on identifying ACs that offer the best value for your investment, balancing performance, features, and affordability.
Warranty and Service: We took into account warranty coverage and after-sales service support provided by manufacturers to ensure a hassle-free experience post-purchase.
Below is a list of best 1.5 Ton Split ACs in India
The Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC is a powerful and efficient cooling solution for medium-sized rooms up to 160 square feet. With its 5 in 1 convertible feature, it adapts to varying cooling needs, ensuring comfort in temperatures as high as 52°C. The AC's anti-viral and PM 2.5 filter guarantee clean and healthy air, while its stabiliser-free operation protects against voltage fluctuations. It's an ideal choice for those looking for efficient cooling in hot summer conditions.
Specifications:
Price: 32,990 (
MRP 59,99045% Off)
Brand: Lloyd
Power Consumption: 1500 Watts
Cooling Capacity: 1.5 Ton
Energy Rating: 3 Star
Refrigerant: R32
Noise Level: 32 dB
Air Throw: 7 metres
|Pros
|Cons
|Excellent quality and performance
|Installation can be hassle
|Fast cooling capability
|Low noise level
|Power consumption is less
What's in the box?
IDU - Indoor Unit,
Remote & Batteries
User Manual
Drain Pipe
Installation Accessory Kit
3m Connecting Wire and ODU - Outdoor Unit
Installation Pipe
User’s Review: "Overall it's a very nice product, received items inside the box as promised . The noise is very low , fast cooling . The PCB warranty should be more than a year . Havells kindly look into this, that's something I just want to point out, otherwise I am satisfied with my purchase."
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its 4.1 Star rating and also its an amazon choice product with 1K purchases just last month making it a reliable choice for Indian summers.
The Voltas 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC delivers efficient cooling for medium-sized rooms, with a copper condenser ensuring durability and low maintenance. Its ambient cooling feature works in temperatures up to 52°C, providing year-round comfort. The anti-dust filter with antimicrobial protection ensures clean air, while stabiliser-free operation and low noise levels enhance user experience.
Specifications:
Price: 32,800 (
MRP 64,99050% Off)
Brand: Voltas
Cooling Power: 1.62 kW
Energy Rating: 3 Star
Condenser Material: Copper
Operating Voltage Range: 110-285 V
Noise Level: 47 dB
|Pros
|Cons
|Efficient cools the room
|Overall performance could be improved
|Low maintenance
|Fan can be noisy after an age
|Noise level is less
|User friendly remote control
What's in the box?
1 Indoor Unit
1 Outdoor Unit
1 Inter Connecting Copper Pipe of 3 feet length
1 Remote Control
1 User manual
1 Warranty Card
2N Battery, 6N Screw
6N Nylon Sleeve
1N Cable and Installation kit - 3m Copper Wire
User’s Review: "I'm happy after buying this ac and the Quality of product is very good & same I was expecting from a Trusted brand “ VOLTAS”. Many people complain about the installation costs but as per my view the installation charges are not higher. I will give 4.5 marks out of 5 to the Brand and Installation team for the best service and for a good product."
Why it's worth buying: With durable copper condenser, and widespread popularity evidenced by over 4K recent Amazon purchases, it's a worthwhile investment.
The Daikin 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC with its patented inverter Swing compressor and Dew Clean Technology provides healthier air. Its high ambient operation up to 52°C ensures comfort in extreme temperatures, while the PM 2.5 filter traps fine particles for cleaner indoor air. The triple display feature showcases real-time power consumption, and the Econo mode helps reduce electricity bills. With 3D airflow and Radiant cooling, this AC provides uniform cooling in every corner of the room, ensuring a comfortable environment.
Specifications:
Price: 36,990 (
MRP 58,40037%)
Brand: Daikin
Cooling Capacity: 1.5 Tons
Energy Efficiency: 3 Star
Filter Type: PM 2.5
Compressor Type: Inverter
Refrigerant: R32
Coil Material: Copper
|Pros
|Cons
|High ambient operation
|No batteries with remote
|Cooling is fast and efficient
|Service needs to be improved
|Quiet and reliable performance
|Provides real time insights
What's in the box?
1 Indoor Unit
1 Outdoor Unit
3 m Length Inter Connecting Copper Pipe
1 Remote
1 Manual
User’s Review: "The Air conditioner performance is awesome. The cooling is top class, I keep it on 28 degrees all the time and my room gets chilled almost in 20 minutes. The air throw of this AC at full fan speed is like an air cooler which is nice. Installation was on time a total of 2500 rupees was taken (1500 installation and 1000 for extra wire and stand). Anyone can definitely go for this act. I got it for 31k after discount which was a steal deal for me."
Why it's worth buying: Amazon bestseller with 7K purchases attests to its popularity and reliability.
The Haier 1.5 Ton 3 Star Twin Inverter Split AC ensures fast cooling with its Twin Inverter Compressor, offering variable speed adjustments for optimal energy savings. Its 5 in 1 convertible feature adapts cooling capacity to suit different needs, while the 100% Grooved Copper condenser assures durable and efficient performance. With high ambient cooling capabilities up to 54°C, anti-corrosion technology, and R-32 refrigerant, this AC delivers reliable cooling even in extreme conditions, providing a comfortable indoor air.
Specifications:
Price: 32,990 (
MRP 60,00040% Off)
Brand: Haier
Cooling Capacity: 1.5 Tons
Compressor Type: Twin Inverter
Refrigerant: R-32
Copper Coil: Grooved Copper
Air Circulation: 900 CFM
|Pros
|Cons
|Durable construction
|Noisy at times
|Easy to install and operate
|Consistent and reliable performance
|Superior air quality
|Even cooling distribution
What's in the box?
1 AC Unit
1 Remote Controller
2 AAA Battery
User Manual
Warranty Card
User’s Review: "Good product with amazing cooling efficiency & hardly any noise. Great aesthetics and overall performance. should be bought by all customers looking for 1.5 ton AC."
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its efficient cooling performance in high temperatures and durable construction, ensuring long-term reliability and comfort.
The Samsung 1.5 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi Enabled Inverter Split AC comes with 43% faster cooling with variable tonnage technology and AI auto cooling ensuring good cooling cooling capacity and up to 20% energy savings. Its R32 refrigerant reduces environmental impact, while features like Wi-Fi connectivity, fast cooling, and dehumidification enhance user comfort. The 5 step convertible cooling mode optimises energy efficiency, delivering tailored cooling for different needs with broad cooling coverage.
Specifications:
Price: 35,490 (
MRP 61,99043% Off)
Brand: Samsung
Cooling Power: 6.8 kW
Energy Rating: 3 Star
Refrigerant: R32
Dimensions: 88.9 x 88.9 x 29.9 cm
Special Features: Wi-Fi Enabled, Anti-bacterial Filter
|Pros
|Cons
|Anti-corrosive and durable build
|Requires stable Wi-Fi connection
|Energy efficient
|Outdoor unit can be noisy
|Fast cooling performance
|Durable construction
|Multiple modes for customised cooling
What's in the box?
1 Indoor Unit
1 Outdoor Unit
1 Remote Control
User manual
Warranty Card & 3m Copper wire/ Interconnecting pipe
User’s Review: "We have been having a good night's sleep ever since we bought the ac. Its silent performance beats other brands. Installation was professional and the remote is easy to use. Truly it delivers value for money"
Why it's worth buying: Its 4 star high ratings on Amazon underscore its reliability and customer satisfaction, making it a worthwhile investment for cooling comfort.
The LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC provides powerful cooling with AI Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling and 4 Way Air Swing for uniform airflow. Its Ocean Black Protection ensures durability in harsh environments, while the HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection ensures clean, healthy air. With Smart Diagnosis and Magic Display, maintenance and operation are effortless.
Specifications:
Price: 46,590
Brand: LG
Cooling Capacity: 1.5 Tons
Energy Efficiency: 5 Star
Refrigerant: R32
Compressor Type: Dual Inverter
Air Circulation: 653/1236 CFM
|Pros
|Cons
|Low energy consumption
|May be pricey for some
|Durable construction
|No lights on the remote
|Silent operation
|Easy maintenance
|Wide airflow coverage
|Effective virus and bacteria filtration
What's in the box?
1 Indoor Unit
1 Outdoor Unit
3 m Length Inter Connecting Copper Pipe
1 Remote
1 Manual
1 Warranty Card
User’s Review: "We have been having a good night's sleep ever since we bought the ac. Its silent performance beats other brands. Installation was professional and the remote is easy to use. Truly it delivers value for money"
Why it's worth buying: Efficient cooling, energy-saving features, and smart technology make it a worthwhile investment. With a 4.1-star rating on Amazon, it's trusted by many for its high performance.
The Panasonic 1.5 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC with its advanced features like True AI Mode provides optimal cooling. Its 7-in-1 Convertible Modes ensure energy efficiency, and PM 0.1 Air Purification Filter works to keep clean air. With Wi-Fi and voice control via Alexa and Google Assistant, it provides convenience and comfort. The Miraie App allows seamless control and customization of settings.
Specifications:
Price: 36,990 (
MRP 55,40033% Off)
Brand: Panasonic
Cooling Capacity: 1.5 Tons
Energy Rating: 3 Star
Compressor Type: Dual Inverter
Air Purification: PM 0.1 Filter
Connectivity: Wi-Fi Enabled
Warranty: 10 Years Compressor
|Pros
|Cons
|Advanced air purification technology
|Can make noise after a point
|Stabiliser-free operation
|Functions efficiently
|Excellent cooling performance
|Reliable connectivity
What's in the box?
1 Indoor Unit
1 Outdoor Unit
Remote Controller
Remote Controller Holder
2 AAA Battery
User Manual
Warranty Card
Copper Tube (Length: 3.0m)
User’s Review: "I am very happy with this AC, as it does its primary job of cooling very well. It is also quiet, sleek, and easy to use. The smart features are a nice bonus, and should only be considered if there isn't a price premium to pay over a normal one. If you are looking for a good AC with decent wifi functionality, then this is a good option.
Why it's worth buying: With over 2000 overall ratings and 900+ purchases last month on Amazon, this AC is worth buying for its proven performance and popularity, ensuring you're getting a reliable and highly rated product.
The Cruise 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC features VarioQool inverter technology for faster cooling and energy savings. With 7-stage air filtration including PM 2.5 filter, it ensures clean air. Rust-O-Shield Blue protection enhances durability. Convertible 4-in-1 cooling adapts to varying needs, while Turbo Inverter Compressor ensures reliable performance. Stabiliser-free operation and R32 refrigerant ensure improved energy efficiency.
Specifications:
Price: 28,290 (
MRP 47,90041% Off)
Brand: Cruise
Cooling Power: 4.8 kW
Energy Rating: 3 Star
Filter Type: PM 2.5
Compressor Type: Inverter
Refrigerant: R32
Warranty: 10 Years Compressor
|Pros
|Cons
|Long-lasting compressor durability
|Service could be improved
|Low maintenance
|Outdoor unit compressor is of poor quality
|Impressive cooling performance
|Excellent design with low noise level
|Economical price
What's in the box?
1 Indoor Unit
1 Outdoor Unit
3 m Length Inter Connecting Copper Pipe
1 Installation Plate
1 Remote
1 Manual
1 Warranty Card
User’s Review: "I was doubtful about product quality till installation, as the installation was done by Cruise's service partners and not by direct Cruise technicians. But the product was clean and had no dents, damages while unboxing, and after installation the cooling is excellent. Obviously value for money. Hope it works the same in the long run."
Why it's worth buying: It's worth buying due to its efficient cooling, advanced features, and high customer satisfaction, with 60% of users giving it a 5-star rating on Amazon.
The Carrier 1.5 Ton 3 Star AI Flexicool Inverter Split AC offers personalised cooling with AI Flexicool technology. With Insta Cool mode, experience faster cooling during hot summers. Dual filtration with PM 2.5 and HD filters ensures clean air. Hydro Blue coating and Aqua Clear Protection increase durability. Auto Cleanser disinfects the indoor unit, and 100% Hi-Grooved Copper ensures high performance with low maintenance.
Specifications:
Price: 34,990 (
MRP 67,79048% Off)
Brand: Carrier
Cooling Power: 4800 Watts
Energy Rating: 3 Stars
Compressor Type: Inverter
Filter Type: High Density
Refrigerant: R32
Warranty: 10 Years Compressor
|Pros
|Cons
|Exceptional performance
|Poor remote quality
|Cools the room quickly and quietly
|Regular maintenance is essential
|Low maintenance
|Low power consumption
|Strong and durable build
What's in the box?
Indoor Unit
Outdoor Unit
Interconnecting pipes
Remote Control
User manual
User’s Review: "“AC was as per specifications. Works well even in low temperatures like 28 degrees. Energy efficient. For a room space of 180 sq ft, it cools well even at temperatures set at 28 degrees with some of the doors kept open.”
Why it's worth buying: The high demand, with 4K purchases last month on Amazon, underscores its popularity and reliability.
The Hitachi 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC with its ice Clean technology provides efficient coil cleaning, providing odour-free air. With Xpandable+ technology, it adjusts cooling based on the number of users for optimal comfort. The Hexa Sensor ensures intelligent cooling, while the Ambience Light enhances control and aesthetics. Its long air throw covers larger rooms, and the 5-year comprehensive warranty ensures peace of mind.
Specifications:
Price: 37,490 (
MRP 63,10041% Off)
Brand: Hitachi
Cooling Capacity: 1.5 Tons
Warranty: 5 Years Compressor
Energy Rating: 3 Star
Filter Type: Dust Filter
Copper Quality: 100%
Ambient Temperature: 52°C
|Pros
|Cons
|Good performance
|Noisy
|Air-conditioning functionality is good
|Doesn't come with a copper wire
|Affordable price
|Durable copper construction
|Energy saving operation
What's in the box?
Indoor Unit
Outdoor Unit
Installation connecting tube & cable
Installation Manual
User Manual & Warranty card
User’s Review: "“Hitachi and Mitsubishi. Do not go for any other brands ever. This model has the best air throw that I have ever experienced. Cools my duplex room within 15 minutes in peak summer.”
Why it's worth buying: Its advanced features ensure cleaner air and optimal performance even in extreme temperatures, making it a worthwhile investment for lasting comfort and convenience.
Frequently Asked Question (FAQs)
What is the difference between an inverter and non-inverter AC?
An inverter AC adjusts its compressor speed to maintain the desired temperature, saving energy and providing more consistent cooling compared to non-inverter ACs.
How much power does a 1.5-ton split AC consume?
On average, a 1.5-ton split AC consumes around 1.2 to 1.5 kilowatts of power per hour, but energy-efficient models can reduce this consumption, resulting in lower electricity bills.
Can a 1.5-ton split AC cool multiple rooms?
While a 1.5-ton split AC is designed to cool a single room effectively, it may struggle to maintain consistent cooling in multiple rooms. However, strategic placement and proper insulation can help extend its cooling reach.
What is the lifespan of a 1.5-ton split AC?
With proper maintenance and care, a 1.5-ton split AC can last for 10 to 15 years or more. Regular servicing, timely repairs, and ensuring proper installation contribute to its longevity.
Does a 1.5 ton split AC require a stabiliser?
Most modern 1.5 ton split ACs come with built-in stabilisers, but it's advisable to check the specifications of your AC to be sure.
The Bottom Line
In conclusion, a 1.5 ton split AC is a versatile and efficient cooling solution suitable for medium-sized rooms, offering a balance of performance and energy efficiency. With its ability to provide consistent cooling and comfortable indoor environments, investing in a 1.5 ton split AC from our list of recommendations ensures a reliable and enjoyable cooling experience for years to come.
