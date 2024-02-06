10 Best Window ACs in India (2024)

Our Top Picks
Best overall: with convertible 4-in-1 cooling, a copper condenser, and a 5-star energy rating offers efficient and versatile cooling performance along with long-term durability.
Best 1.5 ton window AC: The offers a perfect blend of energy efficiency, cooling capacity, and advanced features like 2-in-1 adjustable mode and R32 refrigerant, making it the top pick in its category.
Best 1 ton window AC: The , with its self-diagnosis function, 100% copper condenser, and strong dehumidification capability, stands out as the best choice for smaller rooms and efficient cooling.
Best budget: The offers a balance of performance and affordability with features like turbo mode, hydro blue coating, and energy saver mode, making it the top budget-friendly option.
As the sweltering heat of summer approaches, the importance of having a reliable cooling solution becomes increasingly evident. In India, where temperatures soar and humidity can be relentless, investing in the right becomes a crucial decision. Among the myriad of options available, window air conditioners stand out as popular choices for their convenience and effectiveness
Window AC units are renowned for their ease of installation, making them ideal for both residential and commercial spaces. Moreover, window ACs are known for their cost-effectiveness, offering impressive cooling capabilities at a fraction of the cost compared to centralised air conditioning systems. This affordability makes them accessible to a wide range of consumers, ensuring that everyone can enjoy a comfortable indoor environment during the hottest months of the year.
In this guide, we will explore the best window ACs available in India, highlighting their key features, performance, and reliability. Whether you're looking to cool a small bedroom or a larger living space, there's a window AC model in our curated list to suit your needs.
Consider these essential factors before purchasing a window AC to ensure you make the right choice.
Cooling Capacity: Assess the size of the room where the AC will be installed and select a unit with an appropriate cooling capacity measured in British Thermal Units (BTUs) to effectively cool the space.
Energy Efficiency: Look for energy-efficient models with high Energy Efficiency Ratio (EER) or Star Ratings to minimise electricity consumption and reduce long-term operating costs.
Size and Installation Requirements: Measure the window opening accurately to ensure compatibility with the dimensions of the AC unit. Consider ease of installation and any additional requirements such as support brackets or window sealing kits.
Noise Level: Check the noise level of the AC unit, especially if it will be installed in a bedroom or living area where quiet operation is desired for undisturbed sleep or relaxation.
Features and Functions: Evaluate additional features such as adjustable fan speeds, programmable timers, sleep modes, remote control operation, and air purification functions to enhance comfort and convenience.
Maintenance Needs: Consider the ease of cleaning and maintaining the AC unit, including access to filters and coils for regular upkeep to ensure optimal performance and longevity.
How we picked them for you
Extensive Research: We conducted thorough research into the latest window AC models available in the Indian market, considering a wide range of brands and specifications.
Customer Feedback: We analysed customer reviews and feedback from verified purchasers to understand real-world experiences and satisfaction levels with different models.
Comparison of Features: We compared key features such as cooling capacity, energy efficiency ratings, noise levels, additional functionalities, and ease of installation and maintenance across multiple window AC models.
Budget-Friendly Options: We included a variety of options across different price ranges to cater to diverse budget constraints while ensuring quality and performance.
Brand Reputation: We considered the reputation and track record of each brand in terms of reliability, customer service, and warranty coverage to recommend trusted and reputable options.
Long-Term Value: We evaluated the long-term value proposition of each window AC, taking into account factors such as energy savings, durability, and maintenance costs to recommend units that offer the best return on investment over time.
Below is the list of best window Air conditioners in India with their price
Looking for an economical and efficient cooling solution? Meet the Lloyd 1.5 Ton Window AC that comes with a whopping 4 star energy efficient rating. Designed with a non-inverter compressor, it offers low noise operation and easy installation. With its smart and elegant design, it seamlessly blends into any office or home setting. The 1.5 ton capacity makes it suitable for medium-sized rooms, delivering powerful cooling even in hot conditions up to 48°C. Featuring 100% copper tubes and blue fin coils, it ensures better heat exchange, enhanced durability, and low maintenance. With special features like self-diagnosis, auto restart, and remote control operation, it offers convenience and reliability. Plus, its eco-friendly R32 refrigerant contributes to a greener environment. Experience efficient cooling and lasting comfort with the Lloyd Window AC.
Specifications:
Price: 28,490 (
MRP 50,99044% Off)
Capacity: 1.5 tons
Energy Rating: 4 Star
Cooling Power: 4.92 kW
Dimensions: 78.1 x 66.0 x 43.0 cm
Weight: 54 kg
Refrigerant: R32
Warranty: 1 Year Product, 5 Years Compressor
|Pros
|Cons
|Low noise operation
|Energy consumption is high
|Remote control operation
|Outer body could be more durable
|Strong dehumidification capability
|Environmentally friendly refrigerant
|Easy installation and usage
|Efficient cooling performance
User’s Review: Since two months I've been using this AC. Since then, it has been doing a great job. It reduces the room's temperature within a short period of time. The best feature of this air conditioner is the minimal noise compared to other air conditioners. I'm incredibly happy with the outcome. Installation went without a hitch as well. Thanks Lloyd & Amazon.
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its efficient cooling and ease of use, evidenced by its 4.2-star rating on Amazon and its status as a best seller.
Get the LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star DUAL Inverter Window AC for efficient cooling with minimal energy consumption and maximum durability. Its inverter compressor adjusts power based on heat load, ensuring energy efficiency and faster cooling. With a 5-star energy rating and annual energy consumption of 1053.11 units, it offers best-in-class efficiency. The copper condenser coil with ocean black protection prevents rust and corrosion, ensuring uninterrupted cooling and increased durability. Featuring a convertible 4-in-1 cooling system and smart diagnosis system, it delivers optimal comfort and convenience. With super silent operation and clean filter indicator, you can enjoy a peaceful and healthy indoor environment. Experience quick and uniform cooling with LG's top air discharge and 4-way swing feature. Plus, its R32 refrigerant makes it environmentally friendly. So it's an ultimate win-win home appliance that is a must have for Indian households.
Specifications:
Price: 37,999 (
MRP 65,99042% Off)
Brand: LG
Capacity: 1.5 Tons
Energy Rating: 5 Star
Compressor: Dual Inverter
Coil: Copper with Ocean Black Protection
Cooling Features: Convertible 4-in-1
Refrigerant: R32
Dimensions: 77.9D x 66W x 45H cm
|Pros
|Cons
|Rust and corrosion protection
|Takes some time to cool the whole room
|Quick and uniform cooling
|Durable build with copper coil
|Low power consumption
|Smart diagnosis system for easy troubleshooting
|Performance is top notch
|Decent noise level
User’s Review: I am delighted with this LG 4-in-1 window AC unit! This air conditioner is not only stylish and attractive, but It is also super quiet, has super fast cooling capability, excellent build quality, and is incredibly economical on electricity. It is the perfect choice for anyone who wants a reliable, efficient, and high-quality Window AC unit. I am writing again after 7 days of use: This AC has a slinger fan. The slinger fan means that there's no need for water drainage or tubing, which makes it much more convenient for installation. What's more, the condensed water is sprayed on the condenser, which improves the efficiency of the unit.
Why it's worth buying: With efficient cooling and minimal energy consumption, this 1.5 Ton Window ac is a top choice, backed by Amazon's endorsement and over 100 purchases last month.
The Voltas 1.5 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Window AC is an economical and easy-to-install cooling solution. With its auto swing feature, it ensures cool air reaches every corner of your room, providing comfort all around. The copper condenser coil enhances cooling performance while requiring minimal maintenance, ensuring uninterrupted cooling and increased durability. Equipped with turbo mode, it delivers quick and uniform cooling, eliminating hot spots in no time. Its R32 refrigerant is eco-friendly, contributing to a safer environment. With features like self-diagnosis and CO2 reduction, it ensures optimal performance and cleaner indoor air. Enhance your living experience with the Voltas Window AC and stay comfortable all summer long.
Specifications:
Price: 28,490 (
MRP 46,99039% Off)
Brand: Voltas
Capacity: 1.5 tons
Energy Rating: 3 Star
Cooling Power: 1.53 Kilowatts
Dimensions: 74.5D x 66W x 43H cm
Condenser Coil: Copper
Refrigerant: R32
|Pros
|Cons
|Copper condenser ensures durability
|Tends to be noisier
|High ambient cooling capacity
|Remote buttons do not work sometimes
|Good performance
|Cooling is pretty efficient
|Decent quality and sturdiness
User’s Review: The AC itself is superb and chills the room within 10 mins and my room size is also considerably large, about 180 Sq Feet. Has manufacturing date of Nov 19 and good set of features also, plus bonus of being a RELIABLE INDIAN BRAND with extremely good market presence. You get two complimentary service coupons from VOLTAS which have to be availed by calling customer service within 06 and 12 months respectively. The aesthetics of the AC are also good and look clean on the wall.
Why it's worth buying: With over 2000 ratings on Amazon, this Voltas 1.5 Ton AC has garnered widespread trust and satisfaction among users, making it a worthwhile investment
The Carrier 1.5 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Window AC is your reliable cooling companion. Designed for mid-sized rooms, it ensures maximum comfort even in high ambient temperatures up to 50°C. With its 100% copper condenser coil and Aqua Clear Protection, it delivers better cooling performance with low maintenance requirements. Enjoy cleaner air with the high-density dust filter and air purification filter, removing dust particles and allergens for a healthier environment. Experience turbo mode for faster cooling and sleep mode for uninterrupted rest. With its advanced features like 2-way air directional control and hydro blue coating, it offers durability and efficient cooling. Bring home the Carrier Window AC for a cool and comfortable living space.
Specifications:
Price: 27,990 (
MRP 45,09038% Off)
Brand: Carrier
Capacity: 1.5 Tons
Cooling Power: 5000 Kilowatts
Special Features: Dust filter, Air purification, Dehumidifier
Energy Rating: 3 Star
Compressor Warranty: 5 Years
Dimensions: 70D x 66W x 43H Cm
|Pros
|Cons
|Efficient cooling even in high temperatures
|Remote quality needs to be improved
|Turbo mode for rapid cooling
|Sleep mode ensures uninterrupted rest
|Excellent performance and quality
|Consumes less energy
|Moderate noise level
User’s Review: The products of Carrier are dependable . This one is my third purchase of the brand and I am more than satisfied till date …… cooling is awesome. Makes my room chilled in minutes.
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for efficient cooling in all conditions and high customer satisfaction ratings on Amazon, with 4.2 stars and 53% giving 5 stars.
The Hitachi 1.5 Ton 5 Star Window Inverter AC is engineered for optimal cooling efficiency. Its inverter compressor adjusts power based on heat load, ensuring energy savings and consistent performance. Perfect for rooms up to 180 sq. ft., it delivers fast cooling with 100% cooling even at 43°C. With a 5-star energy rating and eco-friendly refrigerant, it offers best-in-class efficiency while minimizing environmental impact. The copper condenser coil requires low maintenance and ensures better cooling. Featuring auto mode, LCD remote control, and silent fan speed, it offers convenience and comfort. Trust Hitachi for superior cooling performance and peace of mind with its comprehensive warranty.
Specifications:
Price: 39,990 (
MRP 48,59018% Off)
Brand: Hitachi
Capacity: 1.5 Tons
Cooling Power: 4.9 Kilowatts
Energy Rating: 5 Star
ISEER Value: 3.55
Compressor: Inverter Technology
Dimensions: 75.5D x 66W x 43H cm
Special Features: Filter Light Reminder, Remote Controlled
Warranty: 1 Year Comprehensive, 10 Years on Compressor
|Pros
|Cons
|Reliable auto restart feature
|Limited coverage area
|Durable copper condenser coil
|A little expensive for the features
|Easy to operate with remote
|Decent performance
|Low energy consumption
|Good cooling capacity
User’s Review: This AC is super quiet, and cools efficiently and almost instantly. Ive been using it for a month now and we've had no complaints. Cleaning the filter is pretty straightforward: it has an indicator to remind you when your filter needs cleaning.
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for efficient cooling and durable construction with a 5-star energy rating and inverter compressor technology.
The Blue Star 1.5 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Window AC, designed for unparalleled cooling performance and comfort. Equipped with a copper condenser and hydrophilic blue fins, it ensures efficient cooling while resisting corrosion and dust deposits. Featuring turbo cool and humidity control modes, it provides quick cooling and optimal indoor air quality. With energy-saving features like eco mode and high energy-efficient rotary compressor, it helps you save on electricity bills without compromising on cooling effectiveness. The auto restart and self-diagnosis functions offer convenience and hassle-free operation. Experience superior cooling and reliability with Blue Star Window AC, your ultimate solution for a comfortable living space.
Specifications:
Price: 29,600 (
MRP 39,50025% Off)
Brand: Blue star
Capacity: 1.5 tons
Cooling power: 4900 BTU
Compressor: Rotary, energy efficient
Refrigerant: R32, eco-friendly
Features: Turbo cool, humidity control
Dimensions: 66D x 66W x 43H cm
|Pros
|Cons
|Reliable cooling performance
|Fixed speed compressor limitation
|Humidity control ensures comfort
|Highly Durable copper condenser
|Turbo mode for quick cooling
|Compact and space saving design
User’s Review: Blue star is a top company and talking about this AC, it is really value for money. I just love it.
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for efficient cooling, ease of use, and durable build. Highly rated with 4 stars on Amazon, reflecting satisfied customer experiences.
The Voltas 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Window AC provides superior cooling performance and durability . With its inverter compressor and copper condenser coil, it delivers efficient cooling with low maintenance requirements. Perfect for medium-sized rooms, it ensures optimal comfort even in high ambient temperatures up to 50°C. The 5-star energy rating and R32 refrigerant contribute to energy savings and environmental sustainability. Featuring turbo mode and sleep mode, it offers quick cooling and enhanced sleep quality. The auto swing feature ensures cool air reaches every corner of your room. Experience comfort all year round with Voltas AC.
Specifications
Price: 35,390 (
MRP 54,99036% Off)
Brand: Voltas
Capacity: 1.5 tons
Cooling power: 1.64 kW
Compressor: Inverter type
Refrigerant: R32
Features: Auto swing, Turbo mode
Dimensions: 75D x 66W x 43H cm
|Pros
|Cons
|Easy installation and operation
|Slightly heavy compared to others
|Low maintenance requirements
|Energy-saving inverter compressor
|Customizable cooling options
|High cooling performance
User’s Review: I'm writing this review after using it for 3 days. Its the best AC you can go for, if you need an inverter window AC, because currently there are only two models in the market, and this one is 5 star. Noise level is low. Room gets cool in seconds. And believe me I'm using it on the 28th and it still feels good enough though I live on the 7th floor and it gets extremely hot here. Overall design is amazing too. Simply go for it.
Why it's worth buying: Proven popularity with over 50 purchases last month speaks volumes about its reliability and performance.
Bring home the Lloyd 1.0 Ton 2 Star Fixed Speed Window AC for a comfortable and refreshing indoor environment. With its non-inverter compressor and self-diagnosis function, it ensures reliable performance and easy maintenance. Perfect for medium-sized rooms, it offers strong dehumidification and remote-controlled operation for added comfort. Featuring 100% copper tubes and blue fin coils, it enhances cooling performance and durability. Enjoy cleaner and healthier air with its clean air filter and R32 refrigerant, which is environmentally friendly. With features like auto restart and LED display, it offers hassle-free operation and user-friendly experience.
Specifications
Price: 24,980 (
MRP 39,99038% Off)
Brand: Lloyd
Capacity: 1.0 Ton
Cooling power: 2 Star
Compressor: Non-inverter
Refrigerant: R32
Features: Self-diagnosis, Auto restart
Dimensions: 57.0 x 60.0 x 38.5 cm
|Pros
|Cons
|High quality non-inverter compressor
|Low quality remote
|Low noise level
|Efficient overall performance
|Attractive appearance
|Reliable and durable unit
User’s Review: So far it's been working well for a week now. cooling is great, people mentioned high noise but the noise is as usual in window AC, not high. Works well, the remote doesn't have a display but works fine without it. Satisfied so far with my purchase, very decently priced.
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its durable build as evidenced by its 4-star rating from over 500 satisfied customers.
Experience premium cooling with Carrier 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Window AC, a trusted companion for a comfortable living space. With features like turbo mode and hydro blue coating, it ensures rapid cooling and enhanced durability. The energy saver mode optimises power consumption, keeping your electricity bills low without compromising on comfort. Equipped with a dust filter and sleep mode, it provides high-efficiency cooling and automatic shutdown for a peaceful sleep. Its 100% copper construction ensures reliable performance, while the high ambient working capability allows it to operate efficiently even in extreme temperatures.
Specifications
Price: 37,990 (
MRP 59,99037% Off)
Brand: Carrier
capacity: 1.5 Tons
cooling power: Turbo Mode, 1.5 Tons
compressor: Inverter
refrigerant: R32
features: Sleep Mode, Dust Filter
dimensions: 77D x 66W x 43H cm
|Pros
|Cons
|User-friendly features
|May be noisy at higher speeds
|Rapid cooling with turbo mode
|Energy-saving with sleep mode
|Reliable performance and quality
|Dust filter ensures clean air
User’s Review: This is the 3rd purchase of Carrier Inverter Windows AC in the last 2 years . Best performance in terms of the cooling and electricity consumption.
Why it's worth buying: With 62% of users awarding it 5 stars on Amazon, it's a trusted choice for reliable performance and high user satisfaction.
Blue Star 1 Ton 5 Star Fixed Speed Window AC provides unparalleled cooling performance and efficiency. With features like turbo cool and humidity control, it ensures rapid cooling and a comfortable indoor environment even in high ambient temperatures. The hydrophilic blue fins and dust filters guarantee unhindered cooling performance and enhanced durability by resisting water and dust deposits. Equipped with auto restart and sleep mode functions, it offers convenience and comfort while optimising energy usage. With a 5-year warranty on the compressor, you can trust Blue Star for reliable cooling year after year. Enjoy cool, refreshing air with the Blue Star Window AC!
Specifications
Price: 32,270 (
MRP 45,99030% Off)
Brand: Blue Star
capacity: 1 Ton
cooling power: Effective 5 Star
compressor: Efficient rotary
refrigerant: R32 Eco-friendly
features: Auto restart, sleep mode
dimensions: Compact 66D x 66W x 43H
User’s Review: This is the 3rd purchase of Carrier Inverter Windows AC in the last 2 years . Best performance in terms of the cooling and electricity consumption.
Why it's worth buying: With its powerful cooling efficiency and user-friendly features, the Blue Star 1 Ton 5 Star Window AC has earned a commendable 4.2-star rating on Amazon.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
How do I clean my window AC filter?
Cleaning the filter involves gently removing it from the unit, washing it with mild soap and water, allowing it to dry completely, and then reinserting it back into the AC. Regular cleaning of the filter ensures optimal airflow and cooling efficiency.
What is the ideal room size for a window AC?
The ideal room size depends on the AC's capacity, typically ranging from small rooms of around 100 square feet for 1-ton units to larger rooms up to 300 square feet for 2-ton units. It's essential to match the AC's capacity with the room size for efficient cooling.
How often should I service my window AC?
Regular servicing, ideally annually, is crucial to maintain optimal performance, prevent potential issues, and prolong the AC's lifespan. Professional servicing involves cleaning the coils, checking refrigerant levels, and inspecting electrical components.
Does a window AC require a stabiliser?
While many modern window AC units come with built-in voltage stabilisers, it's advisable to use an external stabiliser, especially in areas prone to voltage fluctuations, to protect the AC from damage and ensure consistent cooling.
Can a window AC be used in rooms without windows?
Window ACs are specifically designed for installation in windows or through-wall sleeves, allowing for proper ventilation and airflow. Using them in rooms without windows may compromise their effectiveness and pose safety hazards.
In Conclusion
Window ACs are essential appliances for keeping your living spaces comfortably cool during hot summer months. With features like efficient cooling, low noise levels, and easy installation, they offer convenience and comfort.
Choosing from our curated list ensures you'll find a reliable model with energy-saving capabilities, durable construction, and user-friendly operation. Upgrade your home cooling system today and enjoy a refreshing atmosphere all summer long.
*The product prices mentioned in the article are subject to change