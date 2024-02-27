10 Best AC under 40000 in India (2024)

Our Top Picks
Best overall: The stands out with its efficient cooling, Wi-Fi connectivity, and anti-virus HD filter, offering a comprehensive solution for home cooling needs.
Best 1.5 ton AC: , known for its 7-in-1 convertible modes, True AI mode, and PM 0.1 air purification filter, ensures optimal cooling and air quality.
Best energy efficient: The impresses with heavy-duty cooling even at 52°C, 100% copper condenser, and anti-dust filter, ensuring energy efficiency and durability.
Best budget: offers adjustable cooling modes, anti-dust filter, and R32 refrigerant, providing cost-effective and reliable cooling performance.
Summers in India can be relentless, making a reliable air conditioner a crucial addition to any home. As temperatures soar, investing in an optimal AC under the mid-range of 40000 becomes a wise choice. With a plethora of options available in the market, selecting the right AC becomes crucial for ensuring optimal comfort and energy efficiency.
Choosing the best AC brand is the first step towards a cool and comfortable home environment. Renowned brands offer a wide range of features, including advanced cooling technologies, energy efficiency ratings, and durability, making them the preferred choice for discerning consumers.
In the Indian AC market, finding the best AC for home can seem like a daunting task. However, with careful research and consideration of various factors such, one can narrow down the options to find the perfect fit for their needs.
From split ACs to window units, the market offers a variety of options catering to diverse preferences and requirements. In this guide, we'll explore the best AC under 40000 options available in India helping you make an informed decision to ensure your home remains a cool and comfortable sanctuary amidst the sweltering summer heat.
Types of AC available in India
Split Air Conditioners: Split ACs comprise two units - an indoor unit that houses the cooling coil and an outdoor unit containing the compressor and condenser. They are known for their quiet operation and energy efficiency.
Window Air Conditioners: Window ACs are compact units installed through a window or a specially designed wall opening. They consist of a single unit that houses all components, making them relatively easier to install.
Inverter Air Conditioners: Inverter ACs regulate compressor speed to maintain a consistent temperature, resulting in energy savings and quieter operation compared to non-inverter models.
Ducted Air Conditioners: Ducted ACs use a network of ducts to distribute cooled air throughout a building. They are commonly used in larger spaces and offer centralised cooling.
Essential factors on should consider before purchasing an AC under 40000
Room Size: Assess the size of the room where the AC will be installed to ensure proper cooling capacity and efficiency.
Energy Efficiency: Look for AC models with high energy efficiency ratings (BEE star ratings) to minimise electricity consumption and reduce long-term operating costs.
Cooling Capacity: Choose a unit with an appropriate cooling capacity measured in BTUs (British Thermal Units) or tons.
Features and Technology: Consider features such as inverter technology for energy savings, multiple fan speeds, sleep mode, timer functions, and advanced air filtration systems for enhanced comfort and convenience.
Maintenance Needs: Evaluate the maintenance requirements of the AC unit, including filter cleaning, coil maintenance, and overall servicing, to ensure hassle-free operation and longevity.
Noise Level: Check the noise level specifications of the AC unit, especially if it will be installed in bedrooms or other quiet areas, to ensure a comfortable indoor environment.
Additional Features: Look for additional features like dehumidification, air purification, and smart connectivity options that enhance comfort and convenience.
Advertisement
How we picked them for you
Performance Evaluation: We rigorously assessed each air conditioner's cooling performance specifications, ensuring they effectively maintain desired temperatures even during peak summer conditions.
Built Quality and Durability: Our selection process prioritised units with sturdy construction and reliable components, ensuring long-term durability and minimal maintenance requirements.
Comprehensive Comparison: We conducted thorough comparisons of various AC models, considering factors such as cooling capacity, energy efficiency, features, and pricing to provide you with a well-rounded selection.
User Feedback Analysis: We analysed user reviews and feedback to gauge real-world performance and satisfaction levels, ensuring that our recommendations align with consumer experiences.
Brand Reputation: Our selection criteria included renowned brands with a proven track record for manufacturing high-quality air conditioners and providing excellent customer service and support.
Value for Money: We assessed the overall value proposition of each AC model, considering factors such as features, performance, durability, and pricing to ensure you get the most bang for your buck.
Below is a list of best Ac under 40000 in India
The LG 1.5 Ton 3 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC offers powerful and energy-efficient cooling for medium-sized rooms. With its AI Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling feature, it adapts to varying cooling needs, providing flexibility and energy savings. The AC's Dual Inverter Compressor ensures quiet operation and rapid cooling. It features a HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection for cleaner air. The Ocean Black Protection on copper tubes enhances durability, ideal for Indian conditions. Despite its advantages, some users find the non-backlit remote and relatively high power consumption as drawbacks. Nonetheless, this LG AC is a reliable choice for efficient cooling and durability.
Specifications:
Price: 37,490 (
MRP 78,99052% Off)
Brand: LG
Capacity: 1.5 Tons
Cooling Power: 18000 BTUs
Energy Rating: 3 Star
Compressor: Dual Inverter
Filter: HD with Anti-Virus Protection
Refrigerant: R-32
Copper Tubes: Ocean Black Protection
Noise Level: 26 dB (A)
Advertisement
Pros
Cons
Efficient cooling performance
Non-backlit remote
Quiet operation
Relatively high power consumption
Durable build quality
Virus and bacteria filtration
Wide voltage range compatibility
Adaptive cooling with 6-in-1 feature
User’s Review: LG has certainly come a long way. The quality of product in Looks and Performance beats other major brands while costing 10K lesser in similar quality.
Excellent and fast cooling, Internal and external units very low on noise. I will totally recommend this product.
Why it's worth buying: It's worth buying for its efficient cooling, clean air, and durability, evident from its popularity with 1K recent purchases on Amazon and its designation as an Amazon Choice product.
The Carrier 1.5 Ton 3 Star AI Flexicool Inverter Split AC brings innovative features for personalised cooling comfort. With Flexicool Technology, it offers six different tonnage modes, optimising energy consumption according to weather conditions. The Insta Cool Mode ensures rapid cooling, while the PM 2.5 and HD filters purify indoor air. Its high ambient cooling capability keeps you comfortable even in scorching temperatures up to 52°C. The Aqua Clear Protection on copper coils enhances durability, while Auto Cleanser ensures a hygienic indoor environment. Although there are certain issues with remote quality and occasional leakage problems. Nevertheless, Carrier delivers efficient cooling with advanced features.
Specifications:
Price: 34,990 (
MRP 67,79048% Off)
Brand: Carrier
Type: Split AC
Capacity: 1.5 Ton
Energy Rating: 3 Star
Compressor: Inverter
Filter: High Density
Cooling Technology: Flexicool
Refrigerant: R32
Warranty: 10 Years Compressor, 5 Years PCB, 1 Year Product
Coil Material: Copper
Dimensions (Indoor Unit): 22 x 85 x 27 cm
Dimensions (Outdoor Unit): 79 x 54 x 28 cm
Weight (Indoor Unit): 10 kg
Weight (Outdoor Unit): 25.5 kg
Advertisement
Pros
Cons
Effective high-density filter
Remote quality concerns
Intelligent auto-clean feature
Occasional leakage issues
Effective air purification
Durable copper coils
High ambient cooling capacity
Personalised Flexicool technology
User’s Review: Great AC for small rooms. I am very satisfied with its performance. It is a small indoor unit that fits well in my bedroom. It cools the room quickly and quietly. The remote is easy to use and has all the functions I need. The customer service was also very helpful and responsive when I had some issues ( not related to the quality of the product) after installation. I would recommend this AC to anyone looking for a good quality and affordable air conditioner.
Why it's worth buying: With its efficient cooling, and high user ratings on Amazon (4 stars from 1800+ ratings), this Carrier 1.5 ton AC is a worthwhile investment for superior comfort and performance.
The Daikin 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC is packed with innovative features for efficient and comfortable cooling. Its patented inverter Swing compressor ensures high energy efficiency, while Dew Clean Technology automatically cleans the evaporator coil for consistent performance. The PM 2.5 Filter traps fine air particles, ensuring clean indoor air quality. The triple display feature provides real-time power consumption data, showcasing the benefits of inverter technology. With 3D Airflow for uniform cooling, Stabiliser Inside for voltage regulation, and EconoMode for efficient operation, it delivers comfort and savings. However, it lacks a temperature display on the AC unit itself, which may be inconvenient for some users.
Specifications:
Price: 36,990 (
MRP 58,40037% Off)
Brand: Daikin
Capacity: 1.5 Tons
Cooling Power: 17100 BTUs
Compressor: Inverter Swing
Filter: PM 2.5
Technology: Dew Clean
Display: Triple
Refrigerant: R-32
Coil: 100% Copper
Warranty: 1 Year (Product), 10 Years (Compressor)
Advertisement
Pros
Cons
Excellent build quality
Lacks temperature display on Ac
High ambient operation
Stabiliser Inside helps with voltage regulation
Error self-diagnosis
Performance is great
Low power consumption
User’s Review: I purchased the 1.5 Ton 4 Star AC 10-days ago, and until now I am impressed with what it has to offer. The AC functions as advertised. It cools and cools very nicely. However, I was not expecting that the AC remote would be so awesome! It has almost every functionality that you would need. The overall value of the AC is just excellent. It is affordable and enables you to enjoy it with minimal electricity bills.
Why it's worth buying: Its popularity is evident with 1K recent purchases on Amazon last month, highlighting its value and effectiveness.
The Panasonic 1.5 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC is a smart and efficient cooling solution for medium-sized rooms. Its 7 in 1 Convertible Modes with True AI Mode adjust cooling performance based on room temperature, saving energy and providing optimal comfort. The Wi-Fi and MirAie App compatibility allow seamless control and monitoring from your smartphone. The PM 0.1 Air Purification Filter ensures clean and healthy air by removing fine dust particles. Although in spite of its advanced features, some customers may find the technician charges for installation and maintenance to be high. Despite that, this Panasonic AC offers innovative features and convenience for a comfortable living space.
Specifications:
Price: 36,990 (
MRP 55,40033% Off)
Brand: Panasonic
Capacity: 1.5 Ton
Energy Rating: 3 Star
Compressor Type: Inverter
Wi-Fi Enabled: Yes
Air Purification Filter: PM 0.1
Convertible Modes: 7 in 1
Warranty: 1 Year Comprehensive
Pros
Cons
Efficient cooling smart features
Technician may charge high
Flexible 7 in 1 modes
Convenient smartphone control
Versatile 7-in-1 convertible modes
Environmentally friendly
Low maintenance copper condenser
User’s Review: I am very happy with this AC, as it does its primary job of cooling very well. It is also quiet, sleek, and easy to use. The smart features are a nice bonus, and should only be considered if there isn't a price premium to pay over a normal one. If you are looking for a good AC with decent wifi functionality, then this is a good option.
Why it's worth buying: With over 2300+ ratings on Amazon, this Panasonic 1.5 Ton AC is worth buying for its efficient cooling, smart features, and positive user feedback, ensuring a reliable and satisfying cooling experience.
The Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC is a reliable cooling solution with innovative features. Its 5 in 1 Convertible function adapts to various cooling needs, while the Anti-Viral + PM 2.5 Filter ensures clean and healthy air. With a robust Copper Condenser and Golden Fin Evaporator, it offers efficient cooling and durability. The AC operates smoothly even at high ambient temperatures of 52°C and comes with Stabiliser Free Operation for voltage fluctuations. However, it sometimes struggles in maintaining a consistent temperature. But still you can trust Lloyd to deliver a feature-packed AC for a comfortable living space with enhanced air quality.
Specifications:
Price: 32,990 (
MRP 58,99044% Off)
Brand: Lloyd
Type: Split AC
Capacity: 1.5 Ton
Star Rating: 3 Star
Compressor: Inverter
Filters: Anti-Viral + PM 2.5
Technology: 5 in 1 Convertible
Refrigerant: R-32
Coil Material: Copper
Ambient Temperature: 52°C
Pros
Cons
Effective cooling experience
Inconsistent temperature control
Clean healthy air
No backlight on remote
Stabiliser-free operation
Anti-corrosion coating provides durability
Wide air throw cools larger rooms
Versatile 5-in-1 convertible modes
User’s Review: I am very satisfied with its performance. The AC cools the room quickly and evenly. The AC is also energy-efficient and has a low noise level. The installation was done by the Lloyd service team and they were very professional and courteous. The only drawback is that the remote control does not have a backlight, which makes it difficult to use in the dark. I would recommend this Lloyd AC to anyone looking for an affordable cooling solution.
Why it's worth buying: It's worth buying due to its versatile features, and positive user reviews. With 4.2 stars on Amazon from over 5000 ratings and 1K recent purchases last month, it's the best choice for a comfortable living space.
The Voltas 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC ensures efficient cooling with its variable speed compressor and 4-in-1 Adjustable Mode, adapting to different cooling needs while saving power. Its Turbo Cooling feature ensures quick and uniform cooling, while the Anti Dust Filter maintains clean and fresh air. With a copper condenser and CO2 reduction capability, it provides better cooling and air quality. Despite its benefits, some users mentioned that its performance falls short of expectations but still it delivers a reliable AC with advanced features for a comfortable and refreshing indoor environment.
Specifications:
Price: 37,990 (
MRP 75,99050% Off)
Brand: Voltas
Capacity: 1.5 Tons
Cooling Power: 1.3 Kilowatts
Special Feature: Inverter Compressor
Energy Rating: 5 Star
Condenser Coil: Copper
Ambient Temperature: 52°C
Warranty: 1 Year Comprehensive, 10 Years Compressor
Pros
Cons
Energy-efficient with a 5-star rating
Performance issues
Easy to install and operate
Limited coverage for larger rooms
Clean and fresh air circulation
Durable copper condenser coil
Quick and uniform cooling with turbo mode
Stabiliser-free operation within wide voltage range
User’s Review: Overall I loved this Product. Value for money. Properly installed and well satisfied after all it's a Tata Product. I recommend folks to go for it.
Why it's worth buying: It is worth buying for its efficient cooling, low power consumption, and durable copper condenser, ensuring long-term reliability and comfort during hot summers.
The Hitachi 1.5 Ton 3 Star ice Clean Xpandable Plus Inverter Split AC is engineered to deliver efficient cooling and clean air. With its inverter compressor and 100% copper condenser coil, it ensures powerful and low-maintenance cooling performance. The unique ice Clean feature powered by FrostWash Technology keeps the indoor unit clean, promoting fresh and odour-free air. Xpandable+ technology adjusts capacity based on room occupancy, while Hexa Sensor ensures perfect cooling. However, issues have been reported of high noise levels and inadequate cooling but even so, Hitachi's AC stands out for its innovative features like ergonomic remote design, long air throw, and ambience light control.
Specifications:
Price: 35,990 (
MRP 63,10043% Off)
Brand: Hitachi
Capacity: 1.5 Tons
Cooling Power: 17710 BTU
Special Feature: Inverter Compressor
Filter: Anti-Bacterial
Coil: 100% Copper
Model: iZen 3400FXL
Pros
Cons
Clean air with anti-bacterial filter
High noise level
Adjustable modes
Inadequate cooling at times
Odour-free air
Expandable capacity for varying room occupancy
Low maintenance
Hexa Sensor ensures perfect cooling
Uniform cooling with long air throw
User’s Review: I have been using the product for around 4 months, so I have a big hall + kitchen around 240 Sq Ft. This ac is not recommended for that big hall, but to my surprise this ac does the work for even a big hall. So I really recommend it. You can buy the product and be rest assured. This is also energy efficient so does save on the electricity. Installation is done by the company that costs a little extra for the brackets but seems fine.
Why it's worth buying: This AC is worth buying because it offers clean air, and adjustable capacity. Its high customer satisfaction, with 55% giving it 5 stars on Amazon, reflects its quality.
The Godrej 1.5 Ton 5 Star, 5-In-1 Convertible, Inverter Split AC is designed to deliver efficient cooling even in harsh conditions, with heavy-duty performance up to 52°C. Its 5-in-1 Convertible Technology allows for flexible cooling capacity adjustments, optimising energy savings. Featuring a 100% copper condenser and evaporator coils, along with R32 refrigerant, it ensures durability and eco-friendliness. Additional features like i-Sense Technology and Anti-Microbial Self Clean enhance convenience and air quality. However, some users have reported low performance and water leakage issues, highlighting potential drawbacks. Though, it still offers reliable cooling with advanced features for comfortable indoor environments.
Specifications:
Price: 36,990 (
MRP 54,90033% Off)
Brand: Godrej
Capacity: 1.5 Tons
Cooling Power: 5.05 kW
Energy Rating: 5 Star
Condenser Coil: 100% Copper
Refrigerant: R32
Convertible Technology: 5-in-1
Warranty: 1 year product, 5 years PCB, 10 years compressor
Dimensions (Indoor Unit): 23D x 100W x 29.5H cm
Dimensions (Outdoor Unit): 78L x 29W x 55.5H cm
Pros
Cons
Heavy-duty cooling even at 52°C
Low performance issues
Flexible 5-in-1 convertible technology
Potential water leakage problems
Durable copper condenser coil
Anti-microbial self-clean technology
Eco-friendly R32 refrigerant
Silent operation helps with peaceful ambiance
User’s Review: The ac is highly efficient, within 10 minutes it reduces the temperature by ~9 degree in the extreme distant part of my 14/13/10.5 ft top floor room in the afternoon when the outdoor temp is 37 deg. The air throw is excellent with fixed horizontal swing. The display on the indoor unit is small but shows the necessary data. Remote control unit has optimum display size with a yellowish tone light
Why it's worth buying: It's worth buying for its heavy-duty cooling, energy efficiency, and eco-friendly features, providing decent performance and cost savings.
The Voltas 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC offers versatile cooling options with its 4-in-1 Adjustable Mode, ensuring comfort in varying conditions while optimising energy usage. Turbo Cooling provides quick and uniform cooling, while Sleep Mode maintains a comfortable temperature for sound sleep without excessive energy consumption. With CO2 Reduction, it enhances ventilation by reducing CO2 levels. Equipped with a copper condenser, it delivers efficient cooling and durability. Despite its high ambient cooling capabilities, some users have reported water leakage issues, indicating room for service improvement. Nonetheless, its advanced features make it a compelling choice for cooling needs.
Specifications:
Price: 32,790 (
MRP 65,90051% Off)
Brand: Voltas
Capacity: 1.5 Tons
Compressor: Inverter
Cooling Power: 1.62 kW
Energy Rating: 3 Star
Condenser: Copper
Refrigerant: R32
Dimensions: 21D x 84W x 29H cm
Weight: IDU - 11.5 kg, ODU - 30.2 kg
Pros
Cons
Quick and uniform turbo cooling
Service improvement needed
Comfortable sleep mode operation
Water leakage issues
High ambient cooling capacity
Anti-dust and antimicrobial protection
Adjustable cooling modes
Eco-friendly refrigerant
Low maintenance
User’s Review: I can confidently recommend the Tata Voltas AC to potential buyers. It provides excellent cooling performance while maintaining energy efficiency, resulting in a comfortable and cost-effective solution for battling the summer heat. Just be prepared for the possibility of acquiring an external copper pipe during installation to ensure a smooth setup process.
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its low maintenance and eco-friendly features. Its popularity is evident from the 1K purchases on Amazon last month, highlighting its reliability and performance.
The LG 1.5 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi DUAL Inverter Window AC is an efficient and convenient cooling solution for medium-sized rooms. Its inverter compressor adjusts power based on heat load, ensuring energy savings. With Convertible 4-in-1 cooling, users can control capacity preferences, optimising energy usage by up to 57%. The AC features a High Density Filter with Anti-Virus Protection for clean air and Wi-Fi connectivity for remote operation. Voice control compatibility with Amazon Alexa & Google Assistant adds to the convenience. With Ocean Black Protection, it prevents rust and corrosion, ensuring durability.
Specifications:
Price: 34,999 (
MRP 65,99047% Off)
Type: Window AC
Capacity: 1.5 Tons
Compressor: Inverter
Cooling Power: 1.7 kW
Filter: HD Filter
Connectivity: Wi-Fi
Refrigerant: R32
Warranty: 10 Years Compressor, 5 Years PCB, 1 Year Product
Dimensions: 77.9 x 66 x 45 cm
Weight: 46 kg
Pros
Cons
Excellent performance
Limited to medium-sized rooms
Energy-saving with inverter compressor
May be noisy at higher speeds
Rust and corrosion-resistant build
Voice control compatibility
High-density filter ensures clean air
Convenient Wi-Fi connectivity
User’s Review: I am delighted with this LG 4-in-1 window AC unit! This air conditioner is not only stylish and attractive, but It is also super quiet, has super fast cooling capability, excellent build quality, and is incredibly economical on electricity. It is the perfect choice for anyone who wants a reliable, efficient, and high-quality Window AC unit.
Why it's worth buying: With its smart features and high-density filter, this LG Window AC offers superior comfort and air quality, earning it a commendable 4.2-star rating on Amazon.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
What is the ideal capacity for an AC under 40000?
For rooms up to 150 square feet, a 1.5-ton AC is suitable, ensuring efficient cooling without consuming excess power.
Are inverter ACs available in this price range?
Yes, you can find inverter ACs under 40000, offering energy-efficient operation and consistent cooling performance.
Can I expect features like dust filters and dehumidifiers in this budget?
Yes, several AC models under 40000 come equipped with features like dust filters and dehumidifiers, ensuring cleaner and more comfortable air quality.
What energy efficiency ratings should I look for?
Aim for ACs with higher star ratings, such as 3-star or 5-star, as they consume less power, resulting in lower electricity bills over time.
Are there any noise concerns with ACs in this price range?
ACs under 40000 typically come with noise levels ranging from 40 to 50 decibels, which is considered acceptable for comfortable indoor use without significant disturbances.
Do ACs under 40000 require a stabilizer?
Most modern ACs are equipped with built-in stabilisers, providing protection against voltage fluctuations and eliminating the need for an external stabiliser in most cases.
In Conclusion
ACs under 40000 offer a cost-effective solution for reliable cooling in your space. With our carefully curated list of recommendations, you can find models equipped with features like copper condensers, adjustable cooling modes, and noise reduction technology, ensuring optimal comfort without breaking the bank.
Don't compromise on quality or performance—choose from our curated list and invest in an AC that offers efficient cooling and long-lasting reliability for your home.
Disclaimer: The above content is non-editorial and produced by a third party partner. Outlook India does not guarantee, vouch for or endorse any of the content*.
*The product prices mentioned in the article are subject to change