10 Best 1.5 Ton Window AC in India (2024) - Top Picks

Our Top Picks
Best Overall: The stands out for its superior cooling power and energy efficiency, with a 5-star rating and dual inverter technology ensuring optimal performance and savings.
Best Energy Efficient: The offers remarkable energy efficiency with its 5-star rating and inverter technology, ensuring maximum cooling while minimising power consumption, making it an ideal choice for eco-conscious consumers.
Best Silent Window AC: The impresses with its quiet operation, making it perfect for those seeking a peaceful cooling solution without compromising on performance or energy efficiency.
Best Budget: The is a cost-effective option that delivers reliable cooling performance with its copper condenser coil and dust filter, making it a practical choice for budget-conscious buyers.
Heading out to find the perfect window air conditioner amidst the scorching Indian heat can feel daunting with the multitude of brands clamouring for attention. However, if you're eyeing a 1.5-ton window AC, you're on track for efficient cooling. This category strikes a balance between cooling prowess and energy efficiency, making it ideal for medium-sized spaces. With their ability to swiftly cool while conserving energy, 1.5-ton window ACs offer a practical solution for many settings.
In this guide, we aim to simplify your decision-making process by curating the best 1.5-ton window AC units on the market. By delving into the features, advantages, and drawbacks of each recommended model, you'll be equipped to confidently choose the ideal cooling solution for your home, office, or any other environment.
So, without further ado, dive into this article to make an informed decision and enjoy a cool and comfortable summer ahead.
Factors to consider when shopping for a 1.5 ton window AC
Room Size: Consider the size of the room where the AC will be installed. A 1.5-ton AC is typically suitable for rooms ranging from 150 to 250 square feet. For larger rooms, you might need a higher capacity AC or multiple units.
Energy Efficiency: Look for an AC with a high energy efficiency rating (EER or BEE star rating). This can help reduce electricity bills over time. Inverter technology can also improve energy efficiency by adjusting the compressor speed based on cooling requirements.
Cooling Capacity: Ensure that the AC's cooling capacity matches the size of your room. A 1.5-ton AC is suitable for medium-sized rooms. Oversized units can lead to higher energy consumption, while undersized units may struggle to cool the room effectively.
Features: Consider the features you need, such as sleep mode, timer, auto restart, and dehumidification. Some ACs also come with advanced features like smart connectivity and air purifiers.
Noise Level: Check the noise level of the AC, especially if you plan to install it in a bedroom or living room. Look for models with low noise levels for a more comfortable environment.
Installation and Maintenance: Consider the ease of installation and maintenance. Some ACs come with installation kits, while others may require professional installation. Look for models with easy-to-clean filters and accessible components for maintenance.
The criterias we too into account when choosing these options for you
Performance: We evaluated the performance of each AC based on factors such as cooling capacity, energy efficiency, and noise levels. Our goal was to recommend units that provide optimal cooling performance while maintaining energy efficiency and minimising noise levels.
Comparison: We conducted a thorough comparison of each AC, highlighting their pros and cons. This comparison helped us identify the unique features and benefits of each model, allowing us to provide you with a comprehensive overview of your options.
Brand Credibility: We took into account the credibility of the brands behind each AC. We focused on recommending units from reputable brands known for their quality products and reliable customer service.
Customer Feedback: Customer feedback and reviews played a crucial role in our selection process. We considered the experiences of real users to gauge the overall satisfaction and reliability of each AC.
Value Assessment: Lastly, we assessed the overall value offered by each AC, taking into consideration factors such as price, features, and warranty. Our goal was to recommend units that offer the best value for your investment.
Below is a list of best 1.5 ton Window Ac in India
The LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star DUAL Inverter Window Ac is a top-of-the-line cooling solution for medium-sized rooms thanks to its variable speed compressor and energy-efficient operation. With its Convertible 4-in-1 cooling feature, smart diagnosis system, and top air discharge, it ensures fast and uniform cooling while minimising energy consumption. The HD filter with anti-virus protection, low gas detection, and ocean black protection enhance durability and ensure clean, healthy air circulation. With its silent operation and 4-way swing, this AC delivers a comfortable and quiet cooling experience.
Specifications:
Price: 48,990 (
MRP 68,99029% Off)
Brand: LG
Power Consumption: 1053.11 Units
Cooling Power: 5000 Watts
Refrigerant: R32
Dimensions: 66 x 45 x 77.9 cm
Weight: 50 Kg
Warranty: 10 Years (Compressor)
Pros
Cons
Works efficiently
Installation could be a hassle
Consumes less energy
Design is unique and attractive
Fast cooking capability
Operates silently
Good build quality
What's in the box?
1 AC unit
1 Remote Control
1 User manual
User’s Review: "It's been one month after the purchase and so far it's been working well. No complaints yet. It's a value for money product with an outstanding design."
Why it's worth buying: With a 4.2-star rating on Amazon and over 2000 reviews, this LG Window AC proves its worth as an efficient and reliable cooling solution.
The Lloyd 1.5 Ton 4 Star Window AC boasts a smart and elegant design, ideal for both office and home interiors. With its non-inverter compressor, it offers economical cooling with low noise levels. Featuring 100% copper coils with corrosion-resistant coating, it ensures better cooling performance, durability, and low maintenance. The self-diagnosis function, LED display, and remote control operation provide convenient usage, while the R32 refrigerant makes it environmentally friendly.
Specifications:
Price: 32,490
Brand: Lloyd
Cooling Power: 4.92 kW
Energy Rating: 4 Star
Coil Material: 100% Copper
Refrigerant: R32
Room Size: Up to 150 sq ft
Pros
Cons
Good cooling performance
May have water leaking issues
Cools quickly and efficiently
Not suitable for larger rooms
Operates silently
Saves on electricity bills
Easy remote-controlled operation
Durable and low maintenance
What's in the box?
1 AC unit
1 Remote Control
1 User manual
1 Warranty Card
User’s Review: "Delivery was super fast. Installation was easy as the company sent their technicians. AC is working very nicely. Cools the room in 5 mins."
Why it's worth buying: With adequate cooling and high durability, it's no wonder that 62% of Amazon users have awarded it a 5-star rating, making it a worthy investment for reliable home cooling.
The Blue Star 1.5 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Window AC delivers efficient cooling with its high-energy-efficient rotary compressor, ensuring maximum cooling while minimising power consumption. Its Turbo Cool feature provides quick cooling during extreme summer conditions, while the energy saver mode helps reduce electricity bills. With 100% copper condenser and anti-corrosive blue fins, it offers reliable cooling performance and enhanced durability. The self-diagnosis function alerts users to any faults for faster resolution, and comfort sleep mode intelligently adjusts cooling for a comfortable sleep environment.
Specifications:
Price: 29,990 (
MRP 39,50024% Off)
Brand: Blue Star
Cooling Power: 4800 BTU
Compressor Type: Rotary
Energy Rating: 3 Star
Warranty: 80 Months on Compressor
Dimensions: 43 x 66 x 66 cm
Pros
Cons
Fast cooling capability
Noisy at higher levels
Reliable performance
Mediocre remote
Overall build quality is good
Convenient auto-restart feature
Can self diagnose any issue
Power consumption is low
What's in the box?
1 AC unit
1 Remote Control
1 User manual
1 Warranty Card
User’s Review: "I am extremely satisfied with the offer, delivery, installation, and product quality. All aspects receive top marks from me."
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its performance and energy efficiency, evidenced by its 4-star rating on Amazon and over 200+ recent purchases.
The Carrier 1.5 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Window AC ensures reliable cooling even in high ambient temperatures with its high ambient working capability. Equipped with a high-quality dust filter and Aqua Clear Protection, it delivers pure air and enhanced durability. The Turbo Mode provides instant and intense cooling, while the Sleep Mode promotes uninterrupted and tranquil slumber. With 100% copper coils and Air Directional Control, it ensures efficient cooling and optimal airflow distribution.
Specifications
Price: 33,250 (
MRP 45,09026% Off)
Brand: Carrier
Cooling Power: 5000 Watts
Energy Rating: 3 Star
Warranty: 5 Years Compressor
Filter Type: Dust, Air Purification
Refrigerant: R32
Dimensions: 70 x 43 x 66 cm
Pros
Cons
Good build quality
Can be slightly noisy
Cooling is exceptional and fast
Very small remote
Excellent performance
Precise airflow control
Durable build with rust protection
Reliable air purification and dehumidification
What's in the box?
1 AC unit
1 Remote Control
1 User manual
User’s Review: "AC fitting was done well, removing old AC was a headache rather. This is working well and cooling is also fast. Loved the turbo function/mode. All good so giving it 5 star"
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for high durability with 4.2-star Amazon Choice rating. Trusted by users for efficient performance and value.
The Voltas 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Window AC offers economical cooling with its inverter compressor and auto swing feature, ensuring even cooling in every corner. With its 2-in-1 adjustable mode, it saves power and keeps you comfortable in different conditions. The copper condenser provides better cooling and durability, while the ultra-silent feature ensures quiet operation. The ice wash and filter clean indicator functions maintain cooling performance and airflow, while the R-32 refrigerant is safer for the environment.
Specifications:
Price: 37,950 (
MRP 49,99024% Off)
Brand: Voltas
Cooling Capacity: 1.5 Tons
Energy Efficiency: 5 Star
Compressor Type: Inverter
Refrigerant: R-32
Noise Level: Ultra Silent
Condenser Material: Copper
Pros
Cons
Low power consumption
Durability issues
User-friendly features
Noise level may increase with age
Decent noise level
Cools the room fast and quick
Moderate performance
Environmentally friendly
What's in the box?
1 AC unit
1 Remote Control
1 User manual
1 Warranty Card
User’s Review: "I'm writing this review after using it for 3 days. It's the best AC you can go for, if you need an inverter window AC, because currently there are only two models in the market, and this one is 5 star. Noise level is low. Room gets cool in seconds. And believe me I'm using it on the 28 and it still feels good enough even though I live on the 7th floor and it gets extremely hot here. Overall design is amazing too. Simply go for it."
Why it's worth buying: Its popularity, evidenced by over 500 recent purchases on Amazon, underscores its reliability and effectiveness in providing comfort to users.
The Hitachi 1.5 Ton 5 Star Window Inverter AC features a variable speed compressor for efficient cooling tailored to heat load. With its 5-star energy rating and inverter technology, it delivers superior efficiency and reduced energy consumption. The copper condenser ensures better cooling with low maintenance, while the various modes, auto restart, and green refrigerant offer convenience and eco-friendliness.
Specifications:
Price: 36,990 (
MRP 48,59024% Off)
Cooling Power: 4.9 kW
Room Size: 150-180 sq.ft.
Energy Rating: 5 Star
Compressor Type: Inverter
Condenser Material: Copper
Warranty: 1/10/5 years
Pros
Cons
Low maintenance
Display tends to not work at times
Convenient auto restart function
Feature can be overwhelming for some
Super silent operation
Easy-to-use remote control
Stabiliser free operation
What's in the box?
Installation Kit
Manual
Remote
Ac unit
User’s Review: "This AC is super quiet, and cools efficiently and almost instantly. Ive been using it for a month now and we've had no complaints. Cleaning the filter is pretty straightforward: it has an indicator to remind you when your filter needs cleaning."
Why it's worth buying: Its popularity, evidenced by over 500 recent purchases on Amazon, underscores its reliability and effectiveness in providing comfort to users.
The OGeneral CHAA Series 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Window AC features Super Wave Technology and an anti-bacterial filter for superior cooling and clean air. Its non-inverter compressor ensures economical operation with low noise levels. With 4-way air distribution and smart diagnosis, it offers efficient cooling and easy maintenance. The 100% copper tubes enhance heat exchange for enhanced cooling and durability.
Specifications:
Price: 44,990 (
MRP 47,9906% Off)
Brand: OGeneral
Cooling Capacity: 1.5 Tons
Energy Rating: 5 Star
Compressor Type: Inverter
Filter Type: Anti-bacterial
Copper Tubes: Inner Grooved
Room Size: Up to 150 sq. ft.
Pros
Cons
Easy to install and operate
Design could be improved
Low noise operation
Power consumption is very less
Durable copper condenser
Cooling is efficient and reliable
Smart diagnosis for easy troubleshooting
What's in the box?
1 AC unit
1 Remote Control
1 User manual
User’s Review: "The cooling capacity of this AC is impressive, and it efficiently cools my room in no time. The energy efficiency is also remarkable, helping me save on electricity bills. "
Why it's worth buying: This OGeneral offers efficient cooling, energy savings, and durable build, making it a worthwhile investment for any household.
The Daikin 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Window AC offers efficient cooling with its inverter rotary compressor and power chill operation, ensuring rapid cooling during extreme heat conditions. With features like Econo Mode and anti-corrosion treatment, it provides enhanced comfort and durability. The R32 refrigerant makes it environmentally friendly, with zero ozone depletion potential and low global warming potential.
Specifications:
Price: 34,516 (MRP 40,800 15% Off)
Brand: Daikin
Cooling Power: 5 kW
Compressor Type: Inverter Rotary
Energy Efficiency: 3 Star
Filter Type: Fine Mesh
Warranty: 10 Years (Compressor)
Pros
Cons
Maintenance is low
Noise level may vary
High-quality anti-corrosion treatment
Filter needs regular cleaning
Super efficient cooling
Cools rapidly due to power chill feature
Convenient good sleep off timer
What's in the box?
1 AC Unit
1 Remote Control
Warranty card
E-waste Management card
User Manual
User’s Review: "The energy-saving features are a bonus, keeping my electricity bills in check. However, the installation process was a bit tricky, and the warranty could be better. Overall, a great investment for a comfortable home."
Why it's worth buying: This OGeneral offers efficient cooling, energy savings, and durable build, making it a worthwhile investment for any household.
The Haier 1.5 Ton 5 Star Twin Inverter Window AC provides efficient cooling with its twin inverter compressor, saving up to 60% more energy. Its anti-corrosion coating and 100% pure copper condenser ensure durability and better cooling performance. The super micro anti-bacterial filter provides clean and healthy air, while the 54°C high ambient performance ensures optimal cooling even in extreme temperatures.
Specifications:
Price: 34,990 (
MRP 55,30037% Off)
Brand: Haier
Power Consumption: 5000 W
Energy Rating: 5 Star
Cooling Capacity: 1.5 Tons
Compressor Type: Twin Inverter
Air Circulation: 800 CFM
Refrigerant Type: R32
Pros
Cons
Low power consumption
May produce noticeable noise at times
Anti-corrosion coating
Remote control range is short
Works silently
Provides quick cooling
Efficient air purification
What's in the box?
1 AC Unit
1 Remote Controller
2 AAA Battery
User Manual
Warranty Card
User’s Review: "It has exceeded my expectations with its remarkable cooling efficiency, even in scorching temperatures. Its energy-saving features have noticeably reduced my electricity bills, and the anti-corrosion coating assures me of its durability. "
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its exceptional cooling performance, energy efficiency, and durable design, ensuring long-term cost savings and comfort.
The Voltas 1.5 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Window AC ensures quick and uniform cooling with its Turbo Cooling feature, ensuring a comfortable environment in no time. Its copper condenser provides efficient cooling and durability, while its high ambient cooling capability enables effective cooling even at extreme temperatures. Additionally, its use of R-32 refrigerant contributes to environmental sustainability.
Specifications:
Brand: 28,850 (
MRP 45,00036% Off)
Cooling Power: 1.53 kW
Energy Rating: 3 Star
Condenser Type: Copper
Refrigerant: R-32
Dimensions: 74.5x66x43 cm
Weight: 54 kg
Pros
Cons
Chills the room thoroughly and efficiently
Swing panel mai make noise
Stabiliser-free operation w
Reliable performance
Durable copper condenser
Low maintenance
Installation is hassle free
What's in the box?
1 AC unit
1 Remote Control
1 User manual
1 Warranty Card
User’s Review: "A really good product, one can go for it !! This is my 3rd purchase of the A. C. in my use of window A.C. in 42 years, each one I changed after 10 to 11 years of use though they were in running conditions."
Why it's worth buying: With over 2000+ overall ratings on Amazon, this AC is trusted by many users for its reliability and performance. Additionally, its recent surge in purchases, with over 300+ bought last month alone, demonstrates its continued popularity and satisfaction among customers.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
How much power does a 1.5-ton window AC consume?
On average, a 1.5-ton window AC consumes around 1.5 to 1.8 kilowatts of power per hour, which can vary based on the specific model's energy efficiency rating and usage patterns.
Are window ACs noisy?
While some window ACs may produce noticeable noise during operation, modern models are designed with advanced noise reduction technology to minimise sound levels, providing quieter and more comfortable cooling.
Do I need a stabiliser for a 1.5-ton window AC?
Most 1.5-ton window ACs come with built-in voltage stabilisers to protect the unit from voltage fluctuations, eliminating the need for an external stabiliser in most cases. However, it's recommended to check the manufacturer's guidelines for specific requirements.
How often should I clean the filters of a 1.5-ton window AC?
To maintain efficient cooling and indoor air quality, it's advisable to clean or replace the filters of a 1.5-ton window AC every month or as recommended by the manufacturer. Regular maintenance helps prevent dust buildup and ensures optimal airflow.
Is it necessary to use a specific refrigerant in a 1.5-ton window AC?
Most modern 1.5-ton window ACs use environmentally friendly refrigerants such as R32 or R410A, which have low global warming potential and ozone depletion potential. Using the recommended refrigerant ensures compliance with environmental regulations and efficient cooling performance.
In Bottom Line
Investing in a 1.5-ton window AC offers a practical solution for cooling medium-sized rooms efficiently and effectively. With advancements in technology and energy efficiency, these units provide relief from the sweltering heat while keeping energy bills in check. Considering the diverse range of options available, choosing from our recommended list ensures access to reliable brands with proven performance, warranty coverage, and customer satisfaction, making it a worthwhile investment for home comfort.
Disclaimer: The above content is non-editorial and produced by a third party partner. Outlook India does not guarantee, vouch for or endorse any of the content*.
*The product prices mentioned in the article are subject to change