Death Sentence To Popular Female Rapper In Iran Sparks Protest In Germany | In Pics

Protesters attend a rally against a death sentence given to a popular rapper in Iran and to support to the women of Iran, in Berlin, Germany. Toomaj Salehi a 33-year-old was sentenced to death by an Iranian court earlier this week for his support of the Woman, Life, Freedom movement, which developed after protests in Iran in 2022.
Kowsar Eftekhari, who was blinded in the right eye during a protest in Iran, attends a rally against a death sentence given to a popular rapper in Iran and to support to the women of Iran, in Berlin, Germany.
