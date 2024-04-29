International

Death Sentence To Popular Female Rapper In Iran Sparks Protest In Germany | In Pics

Protests have erupted in Germany in solidarity with the women of Iran after death sentence was given to a popular female rapper in the country. Toomaj Salehi, 33, was sentenced to death by an Iranian court earlier this week for his support of the Woman, Life, Freedom movement, which developed after protests in Iran in 2022.

Germany Iran Protest Rapper | Photo: AP/Ebrahim Noroozi

Protesters attend a rally against a death sentence given to a popular rapper in Iran and to support to the women of Iran, in Berlin, Germany. Toomaj Salehi a 33-year-old was sentenced to death by an Iranian court earlier this week for his support of the Woman, Life, Freedom movement, which developed after protests in Iran in 2022.

1/7
Germany Iran Protest Rapper
Germany Iran Protest Rapper | Photo: AP/Ebrahim Noroozi

Protesters attend a rally against a death sentence given to a popular rapper in Iran and to support to the women of Iran, in Berlin, Germany.

Advertisement

2/7
Germany Iran Protest Rapper
Germany Iran Protest Rapper | Photo: AP/Ebrahim Noroozi

Protesters attend a rally against a death sentence given to a popular rapper in Iran and to support to the women of Iran, in Berlin, Germany.

Advertisement

3/7
Germany Iran Protest Rapper
Germany Iran Protest Rapper | Photo: AP/Ebrahim Noroozi

Kowsar Eftekhari, who was blinded in the right eye during a protest in Iran, attends a rally against a death sentence given to a popular rapper in Iran and to support to the women of Iran, in Berlin, Germany.

4/7
Germany Iran Protest Rapper
Germany Iran Protest Rapper | Photo: AP/Ebrahim Noroozi

Protesters attend a rally against a death sentence given to a popular rapper in Iran and to support to the women of Iran, in Berlin, Germany.

Advertisement

5/7
Germany Iran Protest Rapper
Germany Iran Protest Rapper | Photo: AP/Ebrahim Noroozi

Protesters attend a rally against a death sentence given to a popular rapper in Iran and to support to the women of Iran, in Berlin, Germany.

Advertisement

6/7
Germany Iran Protest Rapper
Germany Iran Protest Rapper | Photo: AP/Ebrahim Noroozi

Protesters attend a rally against a death sentence given to a popular rapper in Iran and to support to the women of Iran, in Berlin, Germany.

Advertisement

7/7
| Photo: AP/Ebrahim Noroozi

Protesters attend a rally against a death sentence given to a popular rapper in Iran and to support to the women of Iran, in Berlin, Germany.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. CSK Vs SRH, GT Vs RCB, IPL 2024: Who Won Sunday's IPL Matches? Check Highlights And Updated Points Table
  2. Columbia University Student Speaks on Pro Palestine Protests
  3. Rafael Nadal Vs Pedro Cachin, Madrid Open Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  4. Taylor Swift 9-Year Old Fan Scarlett Oliver, Whose Viral Hug Touched Millions, Dies After Cancer Battle
  5. Sports LIVE Updates: Ons Jabeur, Iga Swiatek Reach Madrid Open QFs; India Enter Thomas Cup Quarters
  6. KKR Vs DC, IPL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India, Pakistan, Bangladesh
  7. KKR Vs DC, IPL Key Stats: Head-To-Head Record, Highest Run-Scorers, Wicket-Takers, Best Bowling Figures
  8. Lok Sabha Elections LIVE: 'Till I'm Alive, Won't Change Constitution, Religion-Based Quota': PM Modi In Karad Rally