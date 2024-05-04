Art & Entertainment

Madonna Grooves During Rehearsals Ahead Of Her ‘Celebration’ Tour Conclusion In Rio De Janeiro

Madonna, the “Queen of Pop,” was seen rehearsing at Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on May 2, 2024, ahead of the free mega-concert on May 4, to wrap up her ‘Celebration’ tour. An array of her fans were given a sneak peek ahead of the event, specially because it marks Madonna’s return to Brazil since 2012. At the rehearsals, Madonna tried to disguise herself and was seen wearing various coloured balaclavas.