Madonna Grooves During Rehearsals Ahead Of Her ‘Celebration’ Tour Conclusion In Rio De Janeiro

Madonna, the “Queen of Pop,” was seen rehearsing at Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on May 2, 2024, ahead of the free mega-concert on May 4, to wrap up her ‘Celebration’ tour. An array of her fans were given a sneak peek ahead of the event, specially because it marks Madonna’s return to Brazil since 2012. At the rehearsals, Madonna tried to disguise herself and was seen wearing various coloured balaclavas.

Brazil Madonna Photo: AP/Bruna Prado

A fan of Madonna, wearing a mask, strikes a pose during a rehearsal for Madonna's The Celebration Tour, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

1/7
Madonna
Madonna Photo: AP/Bruna Prado

Madonna, left, wearing a mask, is carried by Brazilian singer Pabllo Vittar during a rehearsal of The Celebration Tour, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

2/7
Madonna fan Effir Ribeiro
Madonna fan Effir Ribeiro Photo: AP/Bruna Prado

Madonna fan Effir Ribeiro stands outside the Copacabana Palace hotel where Madonna is staying ahead of her Celebration tour concert in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

3/7
Madonna Queen of Pop
Madonna Queen of Pop Photo; AP/Bruna Prado

Madonna, right, wearing a mask, stands during a rehearsal of The Celebration Tour, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

4/7
Singer Madonna
Singer Madonna Photo: AP/Bruna Prado

Madonna, wearing a mask, sings during a rehearsal of The Celebration Tour, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

5/7
Madonna The Celebration Tour
Madonna The Celebration Tour Photo: AP/Bruna Prado

Madonna, left, wearing a mask, and Brazilian singer Pabllo Vittar wave a national flag, during a rehearsal of The Celebration Tour, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

6/7
Madonna fans dance
Madonna fans dance Photo: AP/Bruna Prado

Madonna fans dance outside Copacabana Palace hotel where Madonna is staying ahead of her Celebration tour concert in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

7/7
Copacabana Palace hotel
Copacabana Palace hotel Photo: AP/Bruna Prado

Madonna fans dance outside Copacabana Palace hotel where Madonna is staying ahead of her Celebration tour concert in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Madonna will conclude her tour on Saturday with a free concert at Copacabana Beach.

