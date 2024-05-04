Madonna Grooves During Rehearsals Ahead Of Her ‘Celebration’ Tour Conclusion In Rio De Janeiro

A fan of Madonna, wearing a mask, strikes a pose during a rehearsal for Madonna's The Celebration Tour, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
Madonna, left, wearing a mask, is carried by Brazilian singer Pabllo Vittar during a rehearsal of The Celebration Tour, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
Madonna fan Effir Ribeiro stands outside the Copacabana Palace hotel where Madonna is staying ahead of her Celebration tour concert in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
Madonna, right, wearing a mask, stands during a rehearsal of The Celebration Tour, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
Madonna, wearing a mask, sings during a rehearsal of The Celebration Tour, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
Madonna, left, wearing a mask, and Brazilian singer Pabllo Vittar wave a national flag, during a rehearsal of The Celebration Tour, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
Madonna fans dance outside Copacabana Palace hotel where Madonna is staying ahead of her Celebration tour concert in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
Madonna fans dance outside Copacabana Palace hotel where Madonna is staying ahead of her Celebration tour concert in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Madonna will conclude her tour on Saturday with a free concert at Copacabana Beach.