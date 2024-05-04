National

Day In Pics: May 04, 2024

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for May 04, 2024

Voting awareness programme Photo: PTI

People take part in a voting awareness programme, ahead of voting in the third phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Surat.

1/8
Protest over Manipur violence
Protest over Manipur violence Photo: PTI/Manvender Vashist Lav

Members of UNAU Tribal Women's Forum stage a protest over the ethnic violence that broke out between the Kuki and the Meitei communities on May 3, 2023 in Manipur, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

Advertisement

2/8
Bombay Times Fashion Week
Bombay Times Fashion Week Photo: PTI

Actor Karisma Kapoor walks the ramp wearing a creation of 'Awigna' by designers Varsha and Rittu Agarwal during the ‘Bombay Times Fashion Week’, in Mumbai.

Advertisement

3/8
Priyanka Gandhi campaigns in Gujarat
Priyanka Gandhi campaigns in Gujarat Photo: PTI

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra with others greets supporters during ‘Nyay Sankalp Sabha’ for the Lok Sabha elections, in Banaskantha district.

4/8
Priyanka Gandhis rally in Banaskantha
Priyanka Gandhi's rally in Banaskantha Photo: PTI

Congress supporters during party leader Priyanka Gandhi's public meeting for Lok Sabha elections, in Banaskantha.

Advertisement

5/8
Karnataka BJP chief B.Y. Vijayendra
Karnataka BJP chief B.Y. Vijayendra Photo: PTI

Karnataka BJP President B.Y. Vijayendra with party leader Arvind Bellad, in Hubballi.

Advertisement

6/8
Meiti-Kuki couples orphanage in Manipur
Meiti-Kuki couple's orphanage in Manipur Photo: PTI/Gunjan Sharma

A Meitei-Kuki couple running an orphanage in Manipur fostering children from all communities under the shadow of ethnic violence.

Advertisement

7/8
PM Modi campaigns in Jharkhand
PM Modi campaigns in Jharkhand Photo: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Jharkhand BJP President Babulal Marandi during an election rally at Sisai for the Lok Sabha polls, in Gumla district.

8/8
LS polls: Polling officials cast vote
LS polls: Polling officials cast vote Photo: PTI

Polling officials cast their votes through postal ballot for Lok Sabha elections, at Bolpur in Birbhum.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Manipur Still Under Siege Amid Lok Sabha Elections
  2. One Year Of Manipur Violence, No Peace In Sight
  3. I-95 Shutdown In Norwalk: Fuel Truck Crash Causes Chaos, Delays, And Urgent Measures
  4. Sobhita Dhulipala Enthralls With Her Enchanting Fashion Sense
  5. 'The Broken News 2' On Zee5 Review: Jaideep Ahlawat Stands Out With His Compelling Performance In This Well-Directed Newsroom Saga
  6. Sports News: Bangladesh Beat Zimbabwe By Eight Wickets In 1st T20I - As It Happened
  7. Elections 2024 News, May 3 Highlights: Kharge Will Have To Start 'Congress Dhundo Yatra' After June 4, Says Amit Shah
  8. BJP VS Congress: PM Says Cong Doing 'Vote Jihad'; Kharge Slams Modi Over 'Personal Letter' To NDA Candidates