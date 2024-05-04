Day In Pics: May 04, 2024

People take part in a voting awareness programme, ahead of voting in the third phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Surat.
Members of UNAU Tribal Women's Forum stage a protest over the ethnic violence that broke out between the Kuki and the Meitei communities on May 3, 2023 in Manipur, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.
Actor Karisma Kapoor walks the ramp wearing a creation of 'Awigna' by designers Varsha and Rittu Agarwal during the ‘Bombay Times Fashion Week’, in Mumbai.
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra with others greets supporters during ‘Nyay Sankalp Sabha’ for the Lok Sabha elections, in Banaskantha district.
Congress supporters during party leader Priyanka Gandhi's public meeting for Lok Sabha elections, in Banaskantha.
Karnataka BJP President B.Y. Vijayendra with party leader Arvind Bellad, in Hubballi.
A Meitei-Kuki couple running an orphanage in Manipur fostering children from all communities under the shadow of ethnic violence.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Jharkhand BJP President Babulal Marandi during an election rally at Sisai for the Lok Sabha polls, in Gumla district.
Polling officials cast their votes through postal ballot for Lok Sabha elections, at Bolpur in Birbhum.