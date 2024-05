National

Zia Ur Rahman, SP’s Hope in Sambhal for Lok Sabha Elections

Outlook’s Zaina Azhar Sayeda in conversation with SP's Sambhal candidate Zia Ur Rahman who will be contesting for Lok Sabha elections for the first time.He says the pressing issues at hand are the rising cost of living, the everyday challenges faced by ordinary people, and the commitments made regarding job opportunities for the young generation. With support from diverse groups, they’re standing firm against these issues.