The 5 Best Smart TVs Under 20000 in India (2024)

Our Top Picks
Best Overall: The stands out as the best TV under 20000 with its 4K Ultra HD resolution, Dolby Audio, and 4K Google TV feature, offering an immersive viewing experience with vibrant colors and crisp details.
Best Budget: The impresses with its HD Ready resolution, 20 Watts sound output with Dolby Digital Plus, and Smart TV features like Prime Video, Hotstar, and Netflix support, providing excellent value for those seeking quality entertainment on a budget.
TV still reigns supreme in the realm of entertainment, despite the ubiquity of smartphones and laptops. The sheer size and display quality of televisions offer an unparalleled viewing experience, making binge-watching your favourite shows or catching every moment of an IPL match incredibly immersive.
Home entertainment for the Indian audience holds profound cultural significance and manufacturers are making strides in crafting affordable yet feature-rich Smart TVs. These budget-friendly options under 20000 cater to diverse preferences, ensuring that every household can enjoy the benefits of modern television technology without burning a hole in their pocket.
Be it for family gatherings around a weekend movie marathon or solo escapades into virtual worlds, these best Smart TVs are poised to enhance the way we consume content, fostering shared moments and individual indulgences alike.
In this article, we've meticulously curated a selection of such best Smart TVs under 20000, highlighting their standout features and value propositions, so that you can make an informed choice tailored to your needs and preferences.
Factors to consider when shopping for Smart TV under 20000
Screen Size: Determine the ideal screen size based on your room dimensions and viewing distance.
Display Technology: Choose between LED, QLED, or OLED based on your preference for picture quality and budget.
Connectivity Options: Check for HDMI, USB, and other ports to connect external devices like gaming consoles, Blu-ray players, or sound systems.
Operating System: Evaluate the user interface and available apps of the TV's operating system to ensure compatibility with your preferred streaming services.
Refresh Rate: Consider the refresh rate, especially if you're a fan of fast-paced sports or gaming, to avoid motion blur.
Resolution: Opt for at least Full HD (1080p) resolution for sharper images, or consider 4K if available within budget.
Smart Features: Ensure the TV has built-in Wi-Fi, app support (like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video), and easy navigation interfaces.
Connectivity Options: Look for multiple HDMI and USB ports for connecting external devices like gaming consoles, Blu-ray players, or USB drives.
Audio Quality: Assess the TV's sound output and consider investing in a soundbar or external speakers if necessary.
Energy Efficiency: Consider energy-efficient models to save on electricity bills in the long run.
Additional Features: Evaluate additional features such as voice control, screen mirroring, and gaming capabilities if they align with your preferences.
How we chose them for you when curating the list
Performance Evaluation: We rigorously assessed each TV based on factors like display quality, smart features, connectivity options, and audio performance to ensure they meet your entertainment needs.
User Reviews: We considered real-world feedback from users to understand the strengths and weaknesses of each TV model, helping us gauge overall satisfaction and reliability.
Comparison Analysis: Through detailed comparison analysis, we weighed the pros and cons of different models, considering aspects like picture clarity, smart functionalities, build quality, and value for money.
Brand Reliability: We prioritised brands known for their reliability, customer service, and consistent product quality, giving you peace of mind regarding your purchase.
Price Point: While staying within the budget of 20000, we ensured that each selected TV offers the best possible features and performance, maximising the value you receive for your investment.
Below is a list of best smart TVs under 20000 in India with their price
Immerse yourself in unparalleled entertainment with the iFFALCON 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV iFF43U62. Boasting a crystal-clear 4K resolution and HDR 10 technology, this TV delivers stunning picture quality, revealing every detail with remarkable clarity. Its AI Picture Engine 2.0 ensures vibrant colours and precise contrast, while Dolby Audio enhances the audio experience for immersive viewing.
With built-in Google TV, access a vast library of content and enjoy seamless integration with Google services. However, occasional sluggishness in operation and minor picture quality issues may detract slightly from an otherwise impressive viewing experience. Transform your living room into a cinematic hub with this feature-rich Smart TV under 20000.
Specifications:
Price: 18,499 (
MRP 49,99063% Off)
Brand: iFFALCON
Resolution: 4K Ultra HD
Connectivity: Wi-Fi, HDMI
Audio: Dolby Audio
Display: Bezel-Less Design
Processor: 64-bit Quad Core
Voice Control: Google Assistant
|Pros
|Cons
|Stunning picture quality
|Occasional operational sluggishness
|Immersive audio experience
|Minor picture quality drawbacks
|Sleek, bezel-less design
|Smooth voice control functionality
|Vast content library access
|Bright and vibrant display
What's in the box?
1 LED TV
1 Table Top Stand
1 User Manual
1 Warranty Card
1 Remote Control
2 AAA Batteries
User’s Testimonial: "This is the second time I bought this TV. One was bought almost 3 years back and now this is when I shifted to another place. This brand never disappointed me. One of my friends also uses this same brand and they are also happy. The affordable price is mind blowing. Picture clarity and everything is amazing. I am a Movie buff so I don't compromise on the clarity of my TV. So I give 100/100."
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its stunning 4K picture quality and seamless integration with Google services. With Amazon's Choice and 4.1-star ratings, it promises a reliable and satisfying viewing experience.
The Acer 100 cm (40 inches) Advanced I Series Full HD Smart LED Google TV AR40GR2841FDFL delivers a captivating viewing experience, thanks to its stunning Full HD resolution and HDR10 technology that showcases vibrant colours and exceptional detail. Complementing the visual prowess, the 30W high-fidelity speakers with Dolby Audio provide crystal-clear sound quality, immersing you in the content.
Seamlessly access a wide range of streaming apps and personalised recommendations through the Google TV platform. While some users have reported minor issues with the remote and occasional Netflix playback problems, this feature-rich Smart TV is poised to transform your living room into a premier home theatre, perfect for movie nights and gaming sessions.
Specifications
Price: 16,999 (
MRP 29,99943% Off)
Brand: Acer
Resolution: Full HD
Connectivity: Dual Band Wi-Fi
Audio: Dolby Audio
Display: LED Technology
Processor: Quad-Core CPU
Voice Control: Google Assistant
|Pros
|Cons
|Immersive sound
|Colours could be better
|Smooth streaming experience
|Occasional remote malfunction
|Wide range of apps available
|Responsive voice control
|Easy setup and installation
|Excellent performance and quality
What's in the box?
1 LED TV
1 Remote
1 User Manual
1 Table Top Stand
4 Screws
User’s Testimonial: "The TV meets all the expectations as per the price range. Video rendering is lag free even at 4k , supports almost all video types, for gaming this will be a good option as it comes with a good refresh rate. I have been using it for the last 2 months till now and haven't experienced any issues. Highly recommended!!"
Why it's worth buying: Trusted by over 500 customers on Amazon with 4.1-star ratings and labelled as an Amazon Choice product.
The LG 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV 32LQ643BPTA (Black) offers a captivating home entertainment experience with its impressive features and capabilities. Featuring a HD Ready display, this smart TV delivers crisp and vibrant visuals, while the WebOS platform provides seamless access to a wide range of streaming services, including Netflix, Prime Video, and Disney+ Hotstar. Equipped with AI Sound technology, the TV's 2.0 channel speakers create an immersive audio experience, further enhanced by Bluetooth Surround Ready support. The Game Optimizer and HGiG features cater to gaming enthusiasts, but the overall performance may not meet the expectations of all users
Athough, some users have reported issues with the installation process and the remote control's functionality.. Despite these minor drawbacks, this LG smart television remains a compelling choice for those seeking a feature-rich smart TV that balances performance, connectivity, and entertainment options.
Specifications
Price: 14,490 (
MRP 30,99050% Off)
Brand: LG
Resolution: HD Ready
Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth
Audio: 16W Output
Display: Bezel-less LED
Processor: α5 AI
Voice Control: Google, Amazon Assistant
|Pros
|Cons
|Comprehensive streaming support
|Limited installation support
|Vibrant HD Ready display
|Remote functionality issues
|Excellent sound and picture quality
|Versatile connectivity options.
|Smooth performance
|Sleek and stylish design
What's in the box?
1 Smart LED TV
1 Table Top Stand
1 User Manual
1 Warranty Card
1 Remote Control
User’s Testimonial: "After using it for 1 month I can say this is the best tv in the range of 16k. Awesome sound and picture quality is also very nice and the magic remote is also very good to use and voice recognition has been given in this range which is good. Overall it's very good tv. Blindly you can go for this.!!"
Why it's worth buying: With a solid 4.3-star rating from over 15,000+ reviewers on Amazon, this LG Smart TV promises reliable performance and customer satisfaction, making it a worthwhile investment for immersive entertainment experiences at home.
The Samsung 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV UA32T4380AKXXL (Glossy Black) is a versatile entertainment hub that combines stunning visuals with smart features for an immersive viewing experience. Its HD Ready display and PurColor technology deliver vibrant colours and sharp details, enhancing your entertainment. With Screen Share, Music System, and Content Guide, accessing your favourite content is effortless, whether it's Netflix, Prime Video, or Hotstar.
The Contrast Enhancer feature enriches picture quality, bringing images to life with depth and clarity. While users appreciate the TV's smart capabilities, some have noted occasional remote control issues and software glitches. Despite these minor drawbacks, the Samsung TV is perfect for enjoying your favourite movies, shows, and online content.
Specifications
Price: 13,490 (
MRP 18,90029% Off)
Brand: Samsung
Resolution: HD Ready
Connectivity: Wi-Fi, HDMI
Audio: Dolby Digital Plus
Display: LED Panel
Processor: High performance
Voice Control: Integrated microphone
|Pros
|Cons
|Crisp display and vibrant colours
|Average built-in apps selection
|Smooth and lag free performance
|No table stand in the box
|Quick response time
|Seamless connectivity options
|Audio quality is top notch
|Sleek and space saving design
What's in the box?
1 LED TV
1 User Manual
1 Warranty Card
1 Remote Control
2 AAA Batteries
Wall Mount / Table Top will be provided at the time of installation based on customer preferences.
User’s Testimonial: "This Samsung smart tv is an all rounder . It has decent sound, picture quality is good, and apps are working well. Internet connectivity is smooth. Till now I have not faced any app lagging. The price is reasonable. Brightness and colour is good. It has a cast facility that a smart tv should have. I use my redmi phone to cast. I can even play games using my mobile. It doesn't have bluetooth. Though you can use a soundbar using hdmi arc cable or optical cable. It is a good smart tv!"
Why it's worth buying: Trusted by thousands and backed by a 4.2-star rating on Amazon, it's a worthy investment from one of the leading brands in the industry.
The VW 109 cm (43 inches) Playwall Frameless Series Full HD Android Smart LED TV VW43F1 is a premium entertainment solution that offers an unparalleled viewing experience. Its stunning Full HD resolution and Quantum Lucent Technology deliver breathtaking visuals with vibrant colors and true-to-life clarity, making it an ideal choice for movie enthusiasts and gamers alike. With its Android OS and seamless access to a wide range of apps, you'll have endless streaming options at your fingertips.
Its advanced features include a range of smart functions, such as voice control, gesture control, and a built-in web browser, allowing you to easily navigate and access your favorite content. Additionally, the TV's high-quality audio system, with its powerful speakers and Dolby Digital Plus technology, provides an immersive audio experience that complements the stunning visuals The TV's sleek and modern design, combined with its feature-rich capabilities, makes it the perfect choice for movie nights, TV shows, and more.
Specifications
Price: 14,490 (
MRP 24,99942% Off)
Brand: VW
Resolution: Full HD
Connectivity: Wi-Fi, HDMI
Audio: Stereo Surround
Display: Frameless LED
Processor: Quad Core
Voice Control: Available
|Pros
|Cons
|Smooth streaming experience
|Installation challenges
|Rich audio quality
|poor remote response
|High-resolution visuals
|Crisp and vibrant picture quality
|Powerful processor
|Convenient voice control feature
What's in the box?
1 LED TV
1 Table Top Stand
1 Wall Mount Bracket
1 User Manual
1 Warranty Card
1 Remote Control
User’s Testimonial: "The only question I ask myself is if this product is very good value for money? And the answer is YES. So far, working fine without complaints and for a normal TV watcher, picture and sound clarity is very good. FYI - Do not compare with the likes of Sony for example since those with premium pricing come with slightly better build quality. But my budget was limited and this purchase was a solid buy. 5 stars.!"
Why it's worth buying: Priced competitively at 1K on Amazon, and with over 6000 overall ratings, it's a popular choice for its performance and features.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
How do I connect my Smart TV to the internet?
You can connect your Smart TV to the internet either through a Wi-Fi connection or by using an Ethernet cable. Simply navigate to the settings menu on your TV, select the network option, and follow the prompts to connect to your Wi-Fi network or plug in the Ethernet cable.
Do Smart TVs under 20000 offer high-definition picture quality?
Yes, most Smart TVs under 20000 offer at least HD (720p) or Full HD (1080p) resolution, providing crisp and clear picture quality for an immersive viewing experience.
How do I update the software on my Smart TV?
To update the software on your Smart TV, navigate to the settings menu, select the system or software update option, and follow the prompts to check for and install any available updates over the internet.
Can I use my Smart TV to browse the internet?
Yes, many Smart TVs under 20000 come with built-in web browsers, allowing you to browse the internet directly on your TV screen. Simply launch the web browser app from the TV's app menu and enter the desired website address using the on-screen keyboard.
Can I connect external devices to a Smart TV under 20000?
Yes, Smart TVs under 20000 typically come with multiple HDMI and USB ports, allowing you to connect external devices like gaming consoles, Blu-ray players, USB drives, and more to your TV for an enhanced entertainment experience.
The Bottom Line
In conclusion, Smart TVs under 20000 provide a budget-friendly option for those looking to enhance their home entertainment experience. With the ability to access a variety of streaming services and apps, these TVs provide convenient access to a wide range of content. Additionally, their affordability makes them accessible to a larger audience. Considering the value for money and the features offered, investing in a Smart TV under 20000 from our list of recommendations can be a worthwhile choice for anyone looking to upgrade their viewing experience without breaking the bank.
Disclaimer: The above content is non-editorial and produced by a third party partner. Outlook India does not guarantee, vouch for or endorse any of the content*.
*The product prices mentioned in the article are subject to change