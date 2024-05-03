The 5 Best Smart TVs Under 20000 in India (2024)

Our Top Picks

Best Overall: The iFFALCON 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV stands out as the best TV under 20000 with its 4K Ultra HD resolution, Dolby Audio, and 4K Google TV feature, offering an immersive viewing experience with vibrant colors and crisp details.

Best Budget: The Samsung 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV impresses with its HD Ready resolution, 20 Watts sound output with Dolby Digital Plus, and Smart TV features like Prime Video, Hotstar, and Netflix support, providing excellent value for those seeking quality entertainment on a budget.

TV still reigns supreme in the realm of entertainment, despite the ubiquity of smartphones and laptops. The sheer size and display quality of televisions offer an unparalleled viewing experience, making binge-watching your favourite shows or catching every moment of an IPL match incredibly immersive.

Home entertainment for the Indian audience holds profound cultural significance and manufacturers are making strides in crafting affordable yet feature-rich Smart TVs. These budget-friendly options under 20000 cater to diverse preferences, ensuring that every household can enjoy the benefits of modern television technology without burning a hole in their pocket.

Be it for family gatherings around a weekend movie marathon or solo escapades into virtual worlds, these best Smart TVs are poised to enhance the way we consume content, fostering shared moments and individual indulgences alike.

In this article, we've meticulously curated a selection of such best Smart TVs under 20000, highlighting their standout features and value propositions, so that you can make an informed choice tailored to your needs and preferences.

Factors to consider when shopping for Smart TV under 20000

Screen Size: Determine the ideal screen size based on your room dimensions and viewing distance.

Display Technology: Choose between LED, QLED, or OLED based on your preference for picture quality and budget.

Connectivity Options: Check for HDMI, USB, and other ports to connect external devices like gaming consoles, Blu-ray players, or sound systems.

Operating System: Evaluate the user interface and available apps of the TV's operating system to ensure compatibility with your preferred streaming services.

Refresh Rate: Consider the refresh rate, especially if you're a fan of fast-paced sports or gaming, to avoid motion blur.

Resolution: Opt for at least Full HD (1080p) resolution for sharper images, or consider 4K if available within budget.

Smart Features: Ensure the TV has built-in Wi-Fi, app support (like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video), and easy navigation interfaces.

Connectivity Options: Look for multiple HDMI and USB ports for connecting external devices like gaming consoles, Blu-ray players, or USB drives.

Audio Quality: Assess the TV's sound output and consider investing in a soundbar or external speakers if necessary.

Energy Efficiency: Consider energy-efficient models to save on electricity bills in the long run.

Additional Features: Evaluate additional features such as voice control, screen mirroring, and gaming capabilities if they align with your preferences.

How we chose them for you when curating the list

Performance Evaluation: We rigorously assessed each TV based on factors like display quality, smart features, connectivity options, and audio performance to ensure they meet your entertainment needs.

User Reviews: We considered real-world feedback from users to understand the strengths and weaknesses of each TV model, helping us gauge overall satisfaction and reliability.

Comparison Analysis : Through detailed comparison analysis, we weighed the pros and cons of different models, considering aspects like picture clarity, smart functionalities, build quality, and value for money.

Brand Reliability: We prioritised brands known for their reliability, customer service, and consistent product quality, giving you peace of mind regarding your purchase.

Price Point: While staying within the budget of 20000, we ensured that each selected TV offers the best possible features and performance, maximising the value you receive for your investment.

Below is a list of best smart TVs under 20000 in India with their price