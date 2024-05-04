Sports

Manpreet Singh Flashback: Glimpses From Indian Men's Hockey Team Captain's Rigorous Training Routine - In Pics

Manpreet Singh was the guiding force behind team India's historic achievement at the 2022 Tokyo Olympics -- a medal after a gap of 41 years. India bagged the bronze, standing beside Australia and Belgium on the podium three years ago in Japan. Here's a look at the mercurial midfielder's training regime in the run-up to the delayed Games. Circa 2024, he is ready for another Game, and this time, hopefully, the most successful team in Olympic field hockey should be able to upgrade the colour in Paris. Before that, however, India must navigate a tough Pool B, featuring Argentina, Australia, Belgium, Ireland, and New Zealand, to make the knock-outs.

Hockey Photo: Ali Bharmal Red Bull Content Pool

Manpreet Singh is seen during the hockey tactical training in Mumbai.

1/9
Manpreet Singh
Manpreet Singh Photo: Ali Bharmal/Red Bull Content Pool

2/9
Hockey Manpreet Singh
Hockey Manpreet Singh Photo: Ali Bharmal/Red Bull Content Pool

3/9
Indian Mens Hockey Team
Indian Men's Hockey Team Ali Bharmal/Red Bull Content Pool

4/9
Hockey India
Hockey India Photo: Ali Bharmal/Red Bull Content Pool

5/9
Indian Hockey
Indian Hockey Photo: Ali Bharmal/Red Bull Content Pool

6/9
Manpreet Singh Hockey Player
Manpreet Singh Hockey Player Photo: Ali Bharmal/Red Bull Content Pool

7/9
Manpreet Singh Training
Manpreet Singh Training Photo: Ali Bharmal/Red Bull Content Pool

8/9
Indian Hockey Team
Indian Hockey Team Photo: Ali Bharmal/Red Bull Content Pool

9/9
Field Hockey
Field Hockey Photo: Ali Bharmal/Red Bull Content Pool

