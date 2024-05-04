Sports

Manpreet Singh Flashback: Glimpses From Indian Men's Hockey Team Captain's Rigorous Training Routine - In Pics

Manpreet Singh was the guiding force behind team India's historic achievement at the 2022 Tokyo Olympics -- a medal after a gap of 41 years. India bagged the bronze, standing beside Australia and Belgium on the podium three years ago in Japan. Here's a look at the mercurial midfielder's training regime in the run-up to the delayed Games. Circa 2024, he is ready for another Game, and this time, hopefully, the most successful team in Olympic field hockey should be able to upgrade the colour in Paris. Before that, however, India must navigate a tough Pool B, featuring Argentina, Australia, Belgium, Ireland, and New Zealand, to make the knock-outs.