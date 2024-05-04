Manpreet Singh Flashback: Glimpses From Indian Men's Hockey Team Captain's Rigorous Training Routine - In Pics

Manpreet Singh is seen during the hockey tactical training in Mumbai.
Manpreet Singh performs during the hockey tactical training in Mumbai.
Advertisement
Manpreet Singh performs during the hockey tactical training in Mumbai.
Advertisement
Manpreet Singh performs during the hockey tactical training in Mumbai.
Manpreet Singh performs during the hockey tactical training in Mumbai.
Advertisement
Manpreet Singh performs during the hockey tactical training in Mumbai.
Advertisement
Manpreet Singh performs during the hockey tactical training in Mumbai.
Advertisement
Manpreet Singh performs during the hockey tactical training in Mumbai.
Manpreet Singh performs during the hockey tactical training in Mumbai.
Manpreet Singh performs during the hockey tactical training in Mumbai.