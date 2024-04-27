KKR Vs PBKS, IPL 2024: Stats Go Out Of The Window - 10 Things To Know

Outlook Sports Desk
Jonny Bairstow anchored the chase with an unbeaten 108 off 58, laced with eight fours and nine sixes. Shashank Singh hit eight and 24 for PBKS.
As many as 42 sixes were hit in the match -- another world record. The previous high was 38 -- a few days ago in the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians match.
Four of the five highest match aggregates in the Indian Premier League have been achieved this season -- 549 (RCB vs SRH, 2024); 523 (SRH vs MI, 2024); 523 (KKR vs PBKS); 469 (CSK vs RR, 2010); 465 (DC vs SRH, 2024)
"We got off to a good start. That was the key. They got off to a good start as well thanks to Sunil [Narine]," said Jonny Bairstow. "You have to take risks. Sometimes luck will go your way. Some days it won't be your day."
After the match, a triumphant Kings captain Sam Curran, still with pads on, said: "Most importantly the win, cricket has turned to baseball isn't it?" A pause, then added: "Stats are going out of the window."
"Not being able to defend 260," the KKR captain admitted something went wrong. The night was still young in Kolkata.
Despite the defeat, KKR, the two-time champions, are still second with 10 points from eight matches (five wins). PBKS are eight with six points from nine outings (three wins)
Kolkata Knight Riders will welcome Delhi Capitals on Monday (April 29); while Punjab Kings head to Chennai to face defending champions Chennai Super Kings on Wednesday (May 1).