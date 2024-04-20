The Best Vitamin C Serums for Oily Skin in India (2024)

Our Top Picks
Oily skin can often feel like a relentless battle, plagued by excess shine, stubborn acne, and a perpetual struggle for balance. However, armed with the right skincare regimen, oily skin can transform from a source of frustration to a radiant asset.
Indian climate can be particularly humid and harsh on the skin and finding the perfect Vitamin C serum for oily skin can be quite challenging. Our curated list aims to simplify this process by highlighting the best Vitamin C serums available in the Indian market specifically formulated to address the unique needs of oily skin.
These best Vitamin C serums are formulated with lightweight, non-greasy textures that effortlessly penetrate the skin, delivering a concentrated dose of antioxidants and nutrients. By harnessing the power of Vitamin C, these serums help to regulate sebum production, minimise the appearance of pores, and fade acne scars, resulting in a smoother, clearer complexion.
So if you're dealing with occasional breakouts or battling persistent shine, our lineup of Vitamin C serums is poised to revolutionise your skincare routine, offering a path to clearer, healthier, and more radiant skin.
Things you should consider when purchasing a Vitamin C serum for oily skin
Oil-free Formulation: Look for serums specifically labelled as oil-free or non-comedogenic to avoid exacerbating oiliness.
Lightweight Texture: Opt for lightweight serums that absorb quickly into the skin without leaving a greasy residue, suitable for oily skin types.
Percentage of Vitamin C: Check the concentration of Vitamin C in the serum; a concentration of 10-20% is typically effective without being too harsh for oily skin.
Additional Ingredients: Seek serums containing ingredients like salicylic acid or niacinamide to help control excess oil production and minimise pores.
Non-irritating Formula: Ensure the serum is formulated without harsh ingredients or fragrances that could potentially irritate oily, sensitive skin.
Antioxidant-rich: Look for serums with additional antioxidants like vitamin E or ferulic acid to enhance the efficacy of Vitamin C and protect the skin from environmental damage.
Clinically Tested: Opt for serums that have been clinically tested for efficacy and safety, especially if you have sensitive or acne-prone oily skin.
pH Balance: Check that the serum has a pH level within the skin's natural range (around pH 5.5) to ensure maximum absorption and efficacy.
How we picked then for you when curating th list
Effectiveness: We meticulously evaluated each Vitamin C serum's effectiveness in addressing oily skin concerns such as excess shine, acne, and pore size. Only those with proven efficacy in improving skin texture and balancing oil production made it to our list.
User Feedback: Extensive research into user reviews and feedback helped us gauge real-world experiences with each serum. We prioritised serums with overwhelmingly positive reviews from individuals, ensuring their effectiveness and suitability for our audience.
Comparison: We conducted thorough comparisons of each serum, analysing their pros and cons in relation to oily skin concerns. This involved scrutinizing factors such as oil-control properties, texture, absorption rate, and potential side effects to provide you with a well-rounded understanding of each product's performance.
Value for Money: We considered the cost-effectiveness of each serum by evaluating its price point in relation to its quality and efficacy. Our aim was to include serums that offer excellent value for money, providing tangible benefits for oily skin.
Here's a list of best Vitamin C serums for oily skin in India
Sesderma C-Vit Liposomal Serum is a powerhouse product designed for normal to oily skin, offering dark spot correction, radiant skin, and antioxidant benefits. Packed with hyaluronic acid and panthenol, this serum hydrates, brightens, and boosts collagen synthesis for enhanced skin elasticity and firmness. The serum's key ingredient, Vitamin C, brightens the complexion, delivering a triple effect: antioxidant protection against free radicals, anti-wrinkle properties to diminish fine lines, and an even skin tone for a natural glow. With its stable Vitamin C formulation, this serum promises more even, luminous, and softer skin, making it a must-have for anyone seeking a radiant, youthful complexion.
Specifications:
Price: 2,850
Brand: Sesderma
Volume: 30 Milliliters
Skin Type: Normal, oily
Item Form: Drop
Active Ingredients: Vitamin C, Hyaluronic Acid, Panthenol
Skin Tone: All
|Pros
|Cons
|Brightens complexion
|Some may experience dry patches
|Evens skin tone
|Boosts collagen
|Enhances skin elasticity
|Hydrates and firms skin
|Protect against free radicals
User’s Review: This product is sooooo good!!!!! I've never come across anything like this...my skin was always dull ,damaged due to exposure to the sun and has never been better with all the creams I've used so far but this has worked wonders. A must buy for your face for pigmentation and dullness. I get compliments everyday.
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its proven effectiveness in brightening the complexion, evening skin tone, and boosting collagen synthesis. Its popularity as an Amazon Choice product with over 600 purchases in the last month underscores its reliability.
Olay Vitamin C Face Serum for combination skin is a potent dark spot corrector. This lightweight cream, enriched with Vitamin C, works as a Miracle Boost Concentrate, enhancing skin's absorbency and delivering 50% more tone-active ingredients when paired with Olay Luminous Tone Perfecting Cream. It fades dark spots and evens out skin tone, leaving a lightly scented, serum-like feel. Formulated with ingredients like Vitamin C and pure Niacinamide, it hydrates for 24 hours, reduces dark spots visibly in 28 days, and improves skin brightness and radiance. This fragrance-free formula deeply penetrates, improving skin resilience and texture, suitable for all skin types.
Specifications:
Price: 1,997 (
MRP 2,39917% Off)
Size: 30ml
Skin Type: Combination
Scent: Lightly Scented
Active Ingredients: Vitamin C
Item Form: Cream
Weight: 27g
|Pros
|Cons
|Effectively fades dark spots
|Slightly scented formula
|Enhances skin's absorbency
|May be a little tacky
|Lightweight, serum-like texture
|Provides 24-hour hydration
|Clinically proven ingredients
User’s Review: I use a lot of Olay products and this is one of my favourites. I have very sensitive skin and have no problems using this serum. It is not greasy and is absorbed quickly. It has a light scent but I would prefer an unscented version. It only takes a little bit to cover your face which means the bottle lasts a long time. There is a dropper built into the top which makes it easy to use and it delivers the right amount of serum. It is really rather clever because the dropper fills every time you tighten the top so it is always ready to use.
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its effective dark spot correction and lightweight, hydrating formula. Highly rated on Amazon with 4.4 stars, indicating customer satisfaction.
e'clat Superior Vitamin C 20% Serum offers an advanced formula containing three potent derivatives of Vitamin C, including Superox AF, the most stable form available. This powerhouse serum, enriched with Ferulic Acid, Hyaluronic Acid, Vitamin E, and Olive Leaf Extract, synergistically brightens skin tone and stimulates collagen production for a youthful complexion. Using it consistently helps to experience powerful anti-aging benefits as it reduces fine lines, wrinkles, and sagging skin, while boosting collagen synthesis for improved elasticity. Hyaluronic Acid provides intense hydration, locking in moisture for a plump, supple feel. Suitable for all skin types except sensitive, this serum delivers radiant, rejuvenated skin with each application.
Specifications:
Price: 1320 (
MRP 1,65020% Off)
Size: 30g
Skin Types: All
Vitamin C Concentration: 20%
Active Ingredients: Vitamin C, E, Hyaluronic Acid
Material: Natural
Scent: Mild
|Pros
|Cons
|Brightens skin tone effectively
|May cause mild scent sensitivity
|Hydrates deeply and plumps skin
|Pump could be an issue to use
|Boosts collagen production
|Effectively reduces wrinkles
|Advanced formula with multiple benefits
User’s Review: Had I written this review a month back, probably I would have been criticising the product. But now I just love it. There is a certain glow in my face (touch wood). I have been consistent with it over the last two months. Slowly started to build it off as 20% it way too much for a beginner. Two months later the results are quite noticeable. Overall I am more than willing to spend that money on ECLAT!!!
Why it's worth buying: It's worth buying for its advanced formula with potent Vitamin C derivatives, which has been bought by over 200+ people on Amazon last month with an average a 4-star rating.
SkinInspired 20% EAA Vitamin C Serum is a works best for skin brightening and anti-aging. Packed with 20% Ethyl Ascorbic Acid (EAA), this serum delivers potent antioxidant, collagen-boosting, and skin-brightening benefits. Combined with Vitamin E and Ferulic Acid, it effectively fades dark spots, fine lines, and wrinkles, leaving your skin glowing and radiant. The fragrance-free formula is suitable for all skin types, making it ideal for both women and men. This serum is also free from silicones, sulfates, and parabens, ensuring a safe and effective skincare experience. Incorporate this serum into your routine for a brighter, more youthful complexion.
Specifications:
Price: 1,899 (
MRP 1,9995% Off)
Vitamin C: 20%
Size: 50ml
Skin Types: All
Material: Vitamin E
Active Ingredients: Hyaluronic Acid
Packaging: Airless Container
|Pros
|Cons
|Effective anti-aging benefits
|May take time to see visible improvements
|Boosts collagen production
|Initial adjustment period for skin
|Fades dark spots and discoloration
|Fragrance-free and hypoallergenic
|Non greasy and non sticky
|Reduces fine lines effectively
User’s Review: This incredible product has truly exceeded my expectations! Within just a week,I have started noticing results – my dark spots are fading, and my skin is now adorned with a radiant, glassy glow. The packaging is not only super cute but also reflective of the product's high quality. The texture is truly remarkable. Every penny spent on this product feels entirely justified. Plus, it's exceptionally well-suited for Indian skin types. Highly recommended!
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its proven efficacy and high customer satisfaction, evidenced by its impressive 4.7-star rating on Amazon.
Neutrogena Rapid Tone Repair 20% Vitamin C Brightening Serum Capsules are a dermatologist-tested solution for brightening skin tone and reducing the look of dark spots. Each capsule contains a concentrated dose of 20% Vitamin C, a powerful antioxidant that fights skin-aging factors and evens skin tone. These capsules are encapsulated to preserve freshness and potency, delivering rapid results in reducing dark spots, smoothing skin texture, and minimising fine lines and wrinkles. The serum is oil-free, fragrance-free, and dye-free, making it suitable for all skin types. Incorporate this daily serum into your skincare routine for visibly brighter and more even complexion.
Specifications:
Price: 1,798 (
MRP 2,49928% Off)
Vitamin C: 20%
Capsule Size: 1.0 ml
Skin Type: All
Quantity: 30 Capsules
Scent: Fragrance-Free
Preservation: Encapsulated
|Pros
|Cons
|Rapid reduction in dark spots
|Limited quantity in each capsule
|Brightens skin tone effectively
|Smooths skin texture visibly
|Preserves freshness and potency
|Convenient, single-use capsules
|Potent antioxidant fights aging factors
User’s Review: On my skin, at least, this is absolute magic. Could not ask for it to have done a better job, a spot that I’ve had forever is all but gone! I can’t remember where I saw this link, but it was in an article about true beauty bargains. This was an amazing value compared to the other products in its category! Kicking myself that I didn’t take before and after pictures.
Why it's worth buying: It's worth buying because 55% of Amazon users rated it 5 stars, indicating high satisfaction with its effectiveness in brightening skin tone and reducing dark spots.
How and when to apply vitamin C serum for optimal results
Start with a freshly cleansed face.
Pat your skin dry with a clean towel.
Apply a toner if desired, and allow it to fully absorb.
Dispense a pea-sized amount of Vitamin C serum onto your fingertips.
Gently massage the serum onto your face and neck, avoiding the eye area.
Allow the serum to absorb into your skin for a few minutes.
Follow up with your favourite moisturiser.
Finish with sunscreen during the day to protect your skin from UV damage.
Can Vitamin C serum cause breakouts on oily skin?
While Vitamin C serums are generally safe for oily skin, some formulations may contain ingredients that could potentially cause breakouts. Opt for oil-free and non-comedogenic options to minimise the risk of clogged pores and breakouts.
How often should I use Vitamin C serum for oily skin?
For oily skin, it's typically recommended to use Vitamin C serum once daily, preferably in the morning. However, start with a lower frequency and gradually increase usage based on your skin's tolerance.
Will Vitamin C serum make my skin more oily?
No, Vitamin C serums are generally lightweight and absorb quickly into the skin without leaving a greasy residue. Look for oil-free formulations specifically designed for oily skin to avoid exacerbating oiliness.
Is it safe to use Vitamin C serum with other acne treatments for oily skin?
Yes, Vitamin C serums can be safely combined with other acne treatments for oily skin. However, it's essential to patch-test new products and introduce them gradually to avoid irritation or sensitization.
How long does it take to see results from using Vitamin C serum on oily skin?
Results vary depending on individual skin concerns and the specific formulation used. However, most people typically notice improvements in skin brightness and texture within a few weeks of consistent use.
In Conclusion
As we read above, Vitamin C serums offer a promising solution for oily skin concerns, providing antioxidant protection, brightening benefits, and potential oil-regulating properties. With our carefully curated list of recommendations, you can find serums tailored to address excess shine, acne, and uneven skin tone, promoting a more balanced and radiant complexion. By investing in a Vitamin C serum from our selection, you're not only targeting specific oily skin issues but also harnessing the power of proven ingredients to achieve healthier-looking skin.
*The product prices mentioned in the article are subject to change