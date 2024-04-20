The Best Vitamin C Serums for Oily Skin in India (2024)

User’s Review: I use a lot of Olay products and this is one of my favourites. I have very sensitive skin and have no problems using this serum. It is not greasy and is absorbed quickly. It has a light scent but I would prefer an unscented version. It only takes a little bit to cover your face which means the bottle lasts a long time. There is a dropper built into the top which makes it easy to use and it delivers the right amount of serum. It is really rather clever because the dropper fills every time you tighten the top so it is always ready to use.