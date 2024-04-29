Football

Inter Milan Celebrate Serie A Title With Win Over Torino In Party Atmosphere - In Pics

Extending their unbeaten Serie A run to 28 games in a party atmosphere, newly-crowned champions Inter Milan notched up a comfortable 2-0 win over 10-man Torino on Sunday (April 28, 2024). Hakan Calhanoglu scored twice to give Inter the win at the San Siro. There were confetti and fireworks before kick-off as the Inter fans continued to celebrate the Scudetto title they had secured with a 2-1 derby win over AC Milan. Inter's win over Torino moves them onto 89 points, 19 clear of Milan with four games remaining. The Torino players gave Inter a guard of honour as they entered the pitch and Inter coach Simone Inzaghi answered the crowd's call for him to celebrate with them.

Serie A 2023-24: Inter Milan and Torino | Photo: AP/Luca Bruno

Inter Milan players celebrate in front of fans at the end of a Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Torino at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy. Inter Milan had already clinched the Italian Serie A league title the week before.

Serie A 2023-24: Inter Milan and Torino | Photo: AP/Luca Bruno

Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez waves with players celebrating in front of fans at the end of a Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Torino at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy.

Serie A 2023-24: Inter Milan and Torino | Photo: AP/Luca Bruno

Inter Milan's head coach Simone Inzaghi is thrown in the air by players at the end of a Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Torino at the San Siro stadium in Milan.

Serie A 2023-24: Inter Milan and Torino | Photo: AP/Luca Bruno

Inter Milan's Marcus Thuram celebrates lying wrapped in a plastic sheet at the end of a Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Torino at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy.

Serie A 2023-24: Inter Milan and Torino | Photo: AP/Luca Bruno

Torino's Nikola Vlasic, left and Inter Milan's Nicolo Barella tangle during a Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Torino at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy.

Serie A 2023-24: Inter Milan and Torino | Photo: AP/Luca Bruno

Inter Milan's Hakan Calhanoglu, centre, celebrates after scoring his side's second goal from a penalty kick during a Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Torino at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy.

Serie A 2023-24: Inter Milan and Torino | Photo: AP/Luca Bruno

The referee shows a red card to Torino's Adrien Tameze, 2nd left during a Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Torino at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy.

Serie A 2023-24: Inter Milan and Torino | Photo: AP/Luca Bruno

Torino's Matteo Lovato, right is chased by Inter Milan's Henrikh Mkhitaryan during a Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Torino at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy.

Serie A 2023-24: Inter Milan and Torino | Photo: AP/Luca Bruno

Torino's Duvan Zapata, left, jumps for the ball with Inter Milan's Stefan de Vrij during a Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Torino at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy.

Serie A 2023-24: Inter Milan and Torino | Photo: AP/Luca Bruno

Three female referees stand near Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez before the start of a Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Torino at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy.

