Inter Milan players celebrate in front of fans at the end of a Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Torino at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy. Inter Milan had already clinched the Italian Serie A league title the week before.
Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez waves with players celebrating in front of fans at the end of a Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Torino at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy.
Inter Milan's head coach Simone Inzaghi is thrown in the air by players at the end of a Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Torino at the San Siro stadium in Milan.
Inter Milan's Marcus Thuram celebrates lying wrapped in a plastic sheet at the end of a Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Torino at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy.
Torino's Nikola Vlasic, left and Inter Milan's Nicolo Barella tangle during a Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Torino at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy.
Inter Milan's Hakan Calhanoglu, centre, celebrates after scoring his side's second goal from a penalty kick during a Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Torino at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy.
The referee shows a red card to Torino's Adrien Tameze, 2nd left during a Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Torino at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy.
Torino's Matteo Lovato, right is chased by Inter Milan's Henrikh Mkhitaryan during a Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Torino at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy.
Torino's Duvan Zapata, left, jumps for the ball with Inter Milan's Stefan de Vrij during a Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Torino at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy.
Three female referees stand near Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez before the start of a Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Torino at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy.