Football

Inter Milan Celebrate Serie A Title With Win Over Torino In Party Atmosphere - In Pics

Extending their unbeaten Serie A run to 28 games in a party atmosphere, newly-crowned champions Inter Milan notched up a comfortable 2-0 win over 10-man Torino on Sunday (April 28, 2024). Hakan Calhanoglu scored twice to give Inter the win at the San Siro. There were confetti and fireworks before kick-off as the Inter fans continued to celebrate the Scudetto title they had secured with a 2-1 derby win over AC Milan. Inter's win over Torino moves them onto 89 points, 19 clear of Milan with four games remaining. The Torino players gave Inter a guard of honour as they entered the pitch and Inter coach Simone Inzaghi answered the crowd's call for him to celebrate with them.