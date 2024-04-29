Art & Entertainment

Seerat Kapoor Reveals What Affects Her Chances In Bollywood

Actress Seerat Kapoor says being pigeonholed as a "South actress" has caused hindrance in getting opportunities in Hindi cinema.

IANS
Seerat Kapoor Photo: IANS
The 31-year-old actress has spoken about the difficulties she has been facing in establishing herself in Hindi cinema.

"Many people categorise me as a South Indian actress, and I feel that sometimes this hinders my chances of getting opportunities in Bollywood," said Seerat, who began her journey in cinema as an assistant choreographer in the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer 'Rockstar'.

“It is easy for the audience to think that if you are doing great in the South Indian industry, you can easily get work in Bollywood. However, the reality is that the process of getting any project as a leading lady in Bollywood is very challenging," she added.

Seerat is keen on doing more Bollywood films.

"I hope to work with Bollywood actors at least once in my lifetime," she said, adding that Telugu cinema will not take a backseat.

"Tollywood has given me everything I have today, and I don't want to leave it behind. It's where I started, and it will always be close to my heart," she said.

Seerat has worked in numerous Telugu films, such as 'Run Raja Run', 'Tiger', 'Raju Gari Gadhi 2', 'Okka Kshanam', and 'Maa Vintha Gaadha Vinuma', among others.

In 2022, she made her full-fledged debut in Hindi cinema with 'Maarrich' alongside Tusshar Kapoor.

