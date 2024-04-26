Arjun Bijlani’s Refreshing Mauritian Getaway

Prateek Sur

Balancing work and family is what is important. According to Arjun Bijlani, time is essential for feeling invigorated and for recovering.

Arjun Bijlani, who is now featured in ‘Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyay: Shiv Shakti’, feels the need for a rejuvenating vacation and decided to visit Mauritius.

Working 20-25 days a month on a daily soap is pretty difficult, according to Arjun Bijlani. “Sometimes, all you need is a little break to come back stronger,” he feels.

Taking a vacation for yourself and your family is as important, and we all need that time to recharge, according to Arjun Bijlani.

“Delighted to spend time with Ayaan and Neha,” adds Arjun Bijlani with a smile. As their vacation drew to a close, he felt re-energized and eager to get back to work.

We all want for those moments when it’s just us, away from the rush and bustle of everyday life. “I feel extremely blessed,” adds Arjun Bijlani.

Working in a daily soap presents its own set of obstacles, but Arjun Bijlani believes in striking the perfect balance between work and home life.

Arjun Bijlani adds that there are days when people feel fatigued. But he feels one should give themselves at least 1-2 days to recover. Our bodies and minds require rest as well, since we are not AI’s.

It feels that taking this break has been refreshing. Arjun Bijlani says the same as he reminisces on the holiday.

It’s more than simply unwinding; it’s also about reconnecting with oneself and one’s loved ones. These moments are invaluable, believes Arjun Bijlani.

