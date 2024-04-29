Cricket

KKR Vs DC, IPL 2024 Live Updates: Kolkata Knight Riders Face Daring Delhi Capitals At Eden Gardens

Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Delhi Capitals, IPL 2024 LIVE Updates: Kolkata Knight Riders are hosting Delhi Capitals in match 47 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The Shreyas Iyer-led KKR conceded 262 runs while defending in their last match against Punjab Kings whereas Delhi Capitals successfully defended a 258-run target against Mumbai Indians in Delhi. Both teams have players who are in impressive form and openers who like to give a solid start. So, a high-scoring IPL match is on the cards and considering both teams have the same points, the battle to climb up the points table is also there. Follow the live scores and updates of the KKR Vs DC match of the IPL 2024, here

Delhi Capitals' Rasikh Dar, left, facing the camera celebrates the wicket of Mumbai Indians' Mohammad Nabi with teammates during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians in New Delhi. AP Photo/ Surjeet Yadav

KKR Vs DC Full Squads:

Delhi Capitals: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Abishek Porel, Shai Hope, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Kumar Kushagra, Kuldeep Yadav, Lizaad Williams, Mukesh Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Rasikh Dar Salam, Praveen Dubey, Vicky Ostwal, Ricky Bhui, Sumit Kumar, Prithvi Shaw, Anrich Nortje, Lalit Yadav, David Warner, Yash Dhull, Swastik Chikara, Jhye Richardson, Ishant Sharma, Gulbadin Naib

Kolkata Knight Riders: Philip Salt(w), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Dushmantha Chameera, Varun Chakaravarthy, Harshit Rana, Suyash Sharma, Anukul Roy, Manish Pandey, Vaibhav Arora, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Mitchell Starc, Allah Ghazanfar, Sakib Hussain, Sherfane Rutherford, Chetan Sakariya, Nitish Rana, Srikar Bharat

KKR Vs DC, IPL 2024, Live Blog

Welcome to the live coverage of match 47 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 being played between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Delhi Capitals (DC) at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Monday. The Shreyas Iyer-led KKR conceded 262 runs while defending in their last match against Punjab Kings whereas Delhi Capitals successfully defended a 258-run target against Mumbai Indians in Delhi. Both teams have players who are in impressive form and openers who like to give a solid start. So, a high-scoring IPL match is on the cards and considering both teams have the same points, the battle to climb up the points table is also there. Follow the live scores and updates of the KKR Vs DC match of the IPL 2024, here. (Scorecard | Streaming)

