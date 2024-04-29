KKR Vs DC, IPL 2024 Live Updates: Kolkata Knight Riders Face Daring Delhi Capitals At Eden Gardens

Welcome to the live coverage of match 47 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 being played between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Delhi Capitals (DC) at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Monday. The Shreyas Iyer-led KKR conceded 262 runs while defending in their last match against Punjab Kings whereas Delhi Capitals successfully defended a 258-run target against Mumbai Indians in Delhi. Both teams have players who are in impressive form and openers who like to give a solid start. So, a high-scoring IPL match is on the cards and considering both teams have the same points, the battle to climb up the points table is also there. Follow the live scores and updates of the KKR Vs DC match of the IPL 2024, here. (Scorecard | Streaming)