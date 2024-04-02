DC Vs KKR, IPL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India, Pakistan, And Bangladesh

Delhi Capitals host Kolkata Knight Riders in match 16 of the Indian Premier League 2024 on Wednesday in Vishakhapatnam. (Preview | Full Coverage | More Cricket News)
While KKR have won both the games they have played so far in the tournament, DC registered its first win on Sunday after losing two matches to begin the season.
Delhi Capitals batting finally seemed to sort their ways in their win against Chennai Super Kings on Sunday. Opener Prithvi Shaw looked in good touch while David Warner got a half-century. Skipper Rishabh Pant's fifty was the biggest positive for the Delhi franchise as the wicket-keeper batter is among the most dangerous hitters when he is in form.
Khaleel Ahmed's new ball burst and some good death bowling from Mukesh Kumar was another big plus for DC in their last game. Anrich Nortje's return from injury has not been smooth and Rishabh Pant would want him to trouble KKR batters with his pace.
KKR still remain one of the two unbeaten teams at this stage of the tournament. In one match their lower order fired while in another the top order packed a punch. However, the costliest buy of IPL, Mitchell Starc has looked totally off-colour and his return to form would be the biggest look out for Shreyas Iyer's men.
Here is how you can watch the Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders match live on TV and on the internet.
Live Streaming Details
When will the DC Vs KKR, IPL 2024 match be played?
The 16th match of IPL 2024 will be played at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam on Wednesday, April 3, 2024, at 7:30 pm IST.
Where to watch the DC Vs KKR, IPL 2024 match on TV?
In India, the match will be telecast live on Star Sports TV channels. In Australia, the Fox Cricket channel will broadcast the match live and the live streaming of IPL 2024 matches will be done by Kayo Sports.
Where to watch the DC Vs KKR, IPL 2024 match online in India?
The live streaming of the match will be available on the Jio Cinema app and website in India.
Where to watch the DC Vs KKR, IPL 2024 match in Pakistan?
In Pakistan, live streaming of the IPL 2024 match will be available on the Tapmad TV app and website. It will also be available to stream on Yupp TV.
Where to watch the DC Vs KKR, IPL 2024 match in Bangladesh?
In Bangladesh, IPL matches can be live-streamed on Gazi TV.
Where to watch the DC Vs KKR, IPL 2024 match in Sri Lanka and Nepal?
The IPL match will be live-streamed on Yupp TV in Sri Lanka and Nepal.
Squads
Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant (c), David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Yash Dhull, Abishek Porel, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Mitchell Marsh, Pravin Dubey, Vicky Ostwal, Anrich Nortje, Kuldeep Yadav, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Khaleel Ahmed, Ishant Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Tristan Stubbs, Ricky Bhui, Kumar Kushagra, Rasikh Dar, Jhye Richardson, Sumit Kumar, Swastik Chikara and Shai Hope.
Kolkata Knight Riders: Philip Salt (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Suyash Sharma, Manish Pandey, Vaibhav Arora, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Srikar Bharat, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Anukul Roy, Chetan Sakariya, Sherfane Rutherford, Dushmantha Chameera, Sakib Hussain