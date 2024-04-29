Art & Entertainment

Nargis Fakhri Recalls How She Felt Shooting For Her 1st Song 'Hawaa Hawaa'

Actress Nargis Fakhri, who was recently seen in the web series 'Tatlubaaz', reminisced about her nervousness on the sets of her debut film, 'Rockstar'.

Advertisement

IANS
Nargis Fakhri in Rockstar Photo: IANS
info_icon

Actress Nargis Fakhri, who was recently seen in the web series 'Tatlubaaz', reminisced about her nervousness on the sets of her debut film, 'Rockstar'.

On the occasion of International Dance Day on Monday, the actress said that the first song she danced to on-screen was 'Hawaa Hawaa' from her debut film.

The actress has impressed the audience with her dance moves in songs like ‘Yaar Naa Miley’, ‘Galat Baat Hai', and ‘Oye Oye’. However, the first is always special and challenging, as Nargis shared: "I remember my first instance of dancing on screen was with 'Rockstar' for the song 'Hawaa Hawaa', and it remains incredibly special."

Advertisement

Recalling the nerves she felt on set, Nargis said: "I was a wreck on the set as I was so nervous, but once the music started playing, I couldn't stop my feet from tapping. It was a big thing and so exciting as well! I hope to do it more often on screen."

The actress also shared that she strongly believes that dancing is one of the best forms of expression on screen.

"For me, it is a form of meditation as well, because when I am dancing, I tend to forget my stress. Not just dance, I enjoy watching some great choreography as well," she added.

Advertisement

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. CSK Vs SRH, GT Vs RCB, IPL 2024: Who Won Sunday's IPL Matches? Check Highlights And Updated Points Table
  2. Columbia University Student Speaks on Pro Palestine Protests
  3. Rafael Nadal Vs Pedro Cachin, Madrid Open Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  4. Taylor Swift 9-Year Old Fan Scarlett Oliver, Whose Viral Hug Touched Millions, Dies After Cancer Battle
  5. Sports LIVE Updates: Ons Jabeur, Iga Swiatek Reach Madrid Open QFs; India Enter Thomas Cup Quarters
  6. KKR Vs DC, IPL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India, Pakistan, Bangladesh
  7. KKR Vs DC, IPL Key Stats: Head-To-Head Record, Highest Run-Scorers, Wicket-Takers, Best Bowling Figures
  8. Lok Sabha Elections LIVE: 'Till I'm Alive, Won't Change Constitution, Religion-Based Quota': PM Modi In Karad Rally