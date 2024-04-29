South Korean Rapper Sik-K Revealed To Have Voluntarily Surrendered To Police For Illegal Drug Consumption

When Sik-K turned himself in, he seemed confused and disoriented and asked if he was at the police station. Due to this, he was taken to a nearby police station for proactive measures. Subsequent tests done by the National Forensic Service showed that he had used cannabis. He was then sent to the Seoul Western District Prosecutors’ Office, where they recommended charging him for violating the Narcotics Control Act, but he wasn’t kept in custody.