South Korean Rapper Sik-K Revealed To Have Voluntarily Surrendered To Police For Illegal Drug Consumption

In January, news surfaced that a rapper had surrendered to the police for involvement in illicit drug consumption. Today, the identity of the previously unnamed rapper has been revealed.
On April 29, Ten Asia confirmed with police officials that the rapper in his 30s who surrendered to the police was Sik-K, whose real name is Kwon Min-sik. The incident gained attention at the time due to its unusual nature, but the individual’s identity remained undisclosed.
When Sik-K turned himself in, he seemed confused and disoriented and asked if he was at the police station. Due to this, he was taken to a nearby police station for proactive measures. Subsequent tests done by the National Forensic Service showed that he had used cannabis. He was then sent to the Seoul Western District Prosecutors’ Office, where they recommended charging him for violating the Narcotics Control Act, but he wasn’t kept in custody.
The rapper’s lawyer stated that he turned himself in because for possession and consumption and further clarified why he seemed disoriented when he went to the police; it was due to the lack of sleep. “Sik-K did not go to the Yongsan Police Station in Seoul under the influence. His behaviour while attending the police was not due to taking drugs but was due to delirium after surgery.”
In case you weren’t aware, the rapper underwent surgery with general anaesthesia to treat a shoulder injury he got while serving in the military, for which he was given sleeping pills until he left the hospital on January 18. These pills caused him to feel delirious the next morning, which led him to leave his home.
Meanwhile, on the professional front, Sik-K released a new album in February. He is set to perform at the Hip Hop Playa Festival on May 4, but with his connection to drugs, it’s unclear whether he would still be performing or not.