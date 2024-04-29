Bindra also underlined how athletes have significant influence on social media and can drive the narrative and felt that sportspersons should be more careful and take responsibility when they put out things on social media. “I think as athletes and as a community, we stand for certain values and should be very careful with what we say or put out for we have a certain currency. What we put out on social media I think is something that we must be very wary of and do it with a degree of responsibility,” he commented.