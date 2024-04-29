The key features which make the new M80LA series a state-of-the-art development are as follows:

Arbitrary Axis Exchange: In comparison to the conventional CNC systems, this all new M80LA model comes with arbitrary axis exchange feature where any axis can be freely exchanged between multiple systems that caters to achieving utmost accuracy and precision in the multi-spindle, multi-path complex turning processes.

Interference Check between Part Systems: This function checks the relative position of up to six cuboids (referred to as interfering objects) all the time, and if a command which causes the interfering objects to collide with each other is issued, the function stops the axis movement to prevent the interference in advance.

Multi-set Spindle Synchronization: It is a prime feature of this CNC machining that involves synchronization of multiple spindles that can work on the different parts of the same workpiece or multiple workpieces simultaneously or in parallel. This allows multiple task completion concurrently, which reduces the overall machining time ultimately increasing the overall efficiency.

Sub-system control 1 (G122): Execute by calling another system (sub-system) that is not in operation from the operating system. The loader can be controlled by G-code. You can also meet with the main line, and they are synchronized with each other and can operate at the optimal timing.

C-axis Control During Spindle Synchronization: This feature of the all new M80LA CNC system actively manages the rotation of the spindles on the rotational axis while ensuring that they are synchronized with each other which ensures precise coordination of the CNC machining operations.

Spindle superposition control (G164): The Rotational speed of one spindle can be superimposed on the rotational speed of the other spindle which allows complex CNC machining operations where precise co-ordination between the spindles is required.

Improvised Thread Machining Process: This all new M80LA model can perform two threading cycles simultaneously and can accommodate a dedicated time constant for threading.