CSK Vs LSG IPL 2024: Lucknow Super Giants Beat Chennai Super Kings By 6 Wickets At Chepauk

Outlook Sports Desk
Ruturaj Gaikwad became the first captain of Chennai Super Kings to score a century in the Indian Premier League history. He was unbeaten at 108 off 60 balls.
Shivam Dube executed a stunning 66 off 27 balls marking his third half-century of the season.
The former captain MS Dhoni played his 258th IPL match, throwing a boundary in one ball to finish innings.
Ruturaj Gaikwad's unbeaten 108 led Chennai Super Kings to a formidable 210/4 in 20 overs with Shivam Dube assisting with 66(27 balls).
For Lucknow Super Giants, only their three bowlers took wickets one each - Matt Henry, Mohsin Khan, and Yash Thakur.
Chasing the target of 211 runs, LSG's opener KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock were dismissed by Deepak Chahar for 16 and 0 respectively.
Marcus Stoinis unbeaten 124 off 63 steered LSG to a famous six-wicket win and created history by scoring the highest individual score by a player in a run-chase in IPL.
LSG won the match by 6 wickets, chasing the target in 19.3 overs.
Marcus Stoinis remained the player of the match.