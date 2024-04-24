CSK Vs LSG IPL 2024: Lucknow Super Giants Beat Chennai Super Kings By 6 Wickets At Chepauk

Outlook Sports Desk

Ruturaj Gaikwad's Record

Ruturaj Gaikwad became the first captain of Chennai Super Kings to score a century in the Indian Premier League history. He was unbeaten at 108 off 60 balls.

BCCI

Shivam Dube

Shivam Dube executed a stunning 66 off 27 balls marking his third half-century of the season.

AP

MS Dhoni

The former captain MS Dhoni played his 258th IPL match, throwing a boundary in one ball to finish innings.

BCCI

Target For LSG

Ruturaj Gaikwad's unbeaten 108 led Chennai Super Kings to a formidable 210/4 in 20 overs with Shivam Dube assisting with 66(27 balls).

BCCI

LSG Bowlers

For Lucknow Super Giants, only their three bowlers took wickets one each - Matt Henry, Mohsin Khan, and Yash Thakur.

BCCI

KL Rahul Score

Chasing the target of 211 runs, LSG's opener KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock were dismissed by Deepak Chahar for 16 and 0 respectively.

BCCI

Marcus Stoinis Record!

Marcus Stoinis unbeaten 124 off 63 steered LSG to a famous six-wicket win and created history by scoring the highest individual score by a player in a run-chase in IPL.

X | IPL

LSG Won

LSG won the match by 6 wickets, chasing the target in 19.3 overs.

BCCI

Player Of The Match

Marcus Stoinis remained the player of the match.

BCCI