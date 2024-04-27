The Whispering Deodars Of Shimla

In the order, the court had shared its grave concern about Shimla. It said: “The protection of the environment is a constitutional duty. Right to Life includes the Right to Live in a healthy environment, which the plants do provide. In fact, no other town or city in India has a greater number of trees of deodar species, which take more than 100 years to grow and mature as a full tree. But the adverse effect of felling of trees has been noticed in the recent past."