Bihar Elections 2025: CPI(ML)(Liberation) Chief Dipankar Bhattacharya Warns Against ‘Bulldozer Raj’ 

In an interview, CPI(ML)Liberation General Secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya stressed the importance of the upcoming Bihar elections, warning that the State could follow Maharashtra’s trajectory unless the BJP is stopped. He argued that Bihar should instead emulate Jharkhand, highlighting concerns over what he called the BJP’s push for a “bulldozer Raj.”
Bhattacharya traced the role of Bhagat Singh in shaping early leftist thought in India and criticised the last decade as unprecedented in its suppression of non-Hindutva voices. He noted that the grassroots approach once synonymous with the communist movement has now been co-opted by right-wing groups.
Reflecting on the origins of the Indian Constitution, he contrasted its inclusive and secular foundation with present-day attempts to redefine nationalism. With Bihar under the same government for two decades, he pointed to growing discontent and a strong call for change. Bhattacharya expressed confidence that Bihar can push back against the BJP’s influence.