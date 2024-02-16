Shimla Is More Than Just A Tourist Town, Says Author Rachna Gupta In Her New Book

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, veteran journalist Rahul Dev, Kamlesh Raghuvanshi (associated with Jagran Online), and National Book Trust Director Yuvraj Malik, among others, emphasised how ‘Shimla’ is different from other books.

Dev began by telling how the author’s innate curiosity about why a street, a hill, or a building got its name led her to write the book. “This book is the result of searching for answers to that curiosity,” he said. “This book forces you to look at Shimla from a new perspective.”

According to Dev, every city has a religious, mythological, or commercial identity. “Similarly, Shimla's identity is tourism and every tourist should read this book before travelling there. A lot has been written about the local history in English, but there is very little in Hindi,” said Dev.