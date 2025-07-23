Bangladesh Students Protest in Dhaka, Call for Accountability After Air Force Jet Crashes Into School

Policemen use tear gas to disperse students protesting near secretariat against the crash of a Bangladesh air force training jet into a school, demanding accountability, compensation for victims' families and the halt of training flights, in Dhaka, Bangladesh.
Policemen detain a student protesting near secretariat against the crash of a Bangladesh air force training jet into a school, demanding accountability, compensation for victims' families and the halt of training flights, in Dhaka, Bangladesh.
Students shout slogans during a protest near secretariat against the crash of a Bangladesh air force training jet into a school, demanding accountability, compensation for victims' families and the halt of training flights, in Dhaka, Bangladesh.
Police officers stand guard as students shout slogans during a protest near the site of the crash of a Bangladesh air force training jet into a school, demanding accountability, compensation for victims' families and the halt of training flights, in Dhaka, Bangladesh.
Students shout slogans during a protest near the site of the Monday crash of a Bangladesh air force training jet into a school, demanding accountability, compensation for victims' families and the halt of training flights, in Dhaka, Bangladesh.
Onlookers are seen through a burnt classroom window of a school building after a Bangladesh air force training jet crashed into it Monday in Dhaka, Bangladesh.
A burnt book of a student is seen at the window of a school after a Bangladesh air force training jet crashed into it Monday in Dhaka, Bangladesh.
Firemen check the wreckage of a Bangladesh Air Force training aircraft that crashed onto a school campus in Dhaka, Bangladesh.
People gather at the site of a Bangladesh Air Force training aircraft crash in Dhaka, Bangladesh.