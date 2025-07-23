International

Bangladesh Students Protest in Dhaka, Call for Accountability After Air Force Jet Crashes Into School

Protests broke out in Dhaka after an Air Force training jet crashed into a school earlier this week, prompting public anger and student-led demonstrations. Students rallied near the government secretariat, demanding accountability, compensation for victims’ families, and a halt to training flights over populated areas. Police responded with tear gas and detentions as the protests grew. The incident has raised fresh concerns about safety protocols and military oversight in densely populated urban zones.