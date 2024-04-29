Simply securing a seat at the table isn't sufficient. It's imperative for women and diverse leaders to take charge at the head of the table in leadership roles, paving the way for a unified and progressive future. You have to start from where you are and work your way up. But before you do that, develop a vision and identify what makes you and your vision unique. And whether its aligned with the organisational goal. You truly need to write and own your story- that’s her one piece advice to young men and women wanting to be creative leaders.