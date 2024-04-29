"In today's evolving landscape, merely occupying a seat at the table falls short. It's high time for women and diverse leaders to ascend to the forefront of leadership, steering us towards a collective and inclusive future."- Says Safura, One of the top creative business expert in India currently in a Leadership role with one of India’s biggest content platform.
Inspiring the next wave of female leadership is not just about individual accomplishments; it's about creating a ripple effect that transforms society
In present-day highly volatile market scenario, the need for gender diversity and gender balance in leadership roles has never been more crucial.. As women in India relentlessly break through glass ceilings, their influence reaches far beyond personal achievements, igniting a transformative wave of female leadership.
Safura Ubaid has challenged corporate and professional stereotypes and have emerged as a prominent Content Expert and Business Director having played a pivotal role in building content ecosystem for global giants. Having a calming demeanour but a strong voice with clarity of purpose, her peers and industry veterans speak high about her transformational leadership style.
Simply securing a seat at the table isn't sufficient. It's imperative for women and diverse leaders to take charge at the head of the table in leadership roles, paving the way for a unified and progressive future. You have to start from where you are and work your way up. But before you do that, develop a vision and identify what makes you and your vision unique. And whether its aligned with the organisational goal. You truly need to write and own your story- that’s her one piece advice to young men and women wanting to be creative leaders.
Born and Brough up in Allahabad, a small quaint town from Uttar Pradesh, she had her eyes set on her goal and has always been an out of the box thinker. Beginning her professional journey at UNESCO as a community director at a very young age to directing and producing International content for some of the biggest media giants and studios to developing a global IP ecosystem and creating content charter for networks, she has carved her journey all by her own. She has also been an Advisor on board for Women in Film Network, America and is also registered with Indian Film & Television Directors Association.
Balancing her professional pursuits with the responsibilities of motherhood, she embodies innovation and resilience, crafting narratives that captivate and inspire audiences across regions and languages.
A blend of creative and business, personally, she focusses on human stories and believes in encapsulating poignant reflections of human experiences via her work, earning critical acclaim and inspiring audiences worldwide.
Safura's journey serves as a beacon of hope for aspiring creatives and women leaders, demonstrating that with determination and resilience, any barrier can be overcome. Her advocacy for gender equality and inclusivity brings to limelight the importance of fostering a diverse and supportive creative ecosystem that allows leaders to identify and embrace their unique talents and make meaningful impact in organisational landscape.
Safura is Director - International & AVP- Organic Growth (PocketFM)