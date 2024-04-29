Business Spotlight

Beyond Boardrooms – How Safura Ubaid And Others Like Her Are Pioneering Leadership Across Global Landscape

Safura Ubaid: Pioneering Female Leadership in Global Business Landscape

Advertisement

Safura Ubaid
info_icon

"In today's evolving landscape, merely occupying a seat at the table falls short. It's high time for women and diverse leaders to ascend to the forefront of leadership, steering us towards a collective and inclusive future."- Says Safura, One of the top creative business expert in India currently in a Leadership role with one of India’s biggest content platform.

Inspiring the next wave of female leadership is not just about individual accomplishments; it's about creating a ripple effect that transforms society

In present-day highly volatile market scenario, the need for gender diversity and gender balance in leadership roles has never been more crucial.. As women in India relentlessly break through glass ceilings, their influence reaches far beyond personal achievements, igniting a transformative wave of female leadership.

Advertisement

Safura Ubaid has challenged corporate and professional stereotypes and have emerged as a prominent Content Expert and Business Director having played a pivotal role in building content ecosystem for global giants. Having a calming demeanour but a strong voice with clarity of purpose, her peers and industry veterans speak high about her transformational leadership style.

Simply securing a seat at the table isn't sufficient. It's imperative for women and diverse leaders to take charge at the head of the table in leadership roles, paving the way for a unified and progressive future. You have to start from where you are and work your way up. But before you do that, develop a vision and identify what makes you and your vision unique. And whether its aligned with the organisational goal. You truly need to write and own your story- that’s her one piece advice to young men and women wanting to be creative leaders.

Advertisement

Born and Brough up in Allahabad, a small quaint town from Uttar Pradesh, she had her eyes set on her goal and has always been an out of the box thinker. Beginning her professional journey at UNESCO as a community director at a very young age to directing and producing International content for some of the biggest media giants and studios to developing a global IP ecosystem and creating content charter for networks, she has carved her journey all by her own. She has also been an Advisor on board for Women in Film Network, America and is also registered with Indian Film & Television Directors Association.

Balancing her professional pursuits with the responsibilities of motherhood, she embodies innovation and resilience, crafting narratives that captivate and inspire audiences across regions and languages.

A blend of creative and business, personally, she focusses on human stories and believes in encapsulating poignant reflections of human experiences via her work, earning critical acclaim and inspiring audiences worldwide.

Safura's journey serves as a beacon of hope for aspiring creatives and women leaders, demonstrating that with determination and resilience, any barrier can be overcome. Her advocacy for gender equality and inclusivity brings to limelight the importance of fostering a diverse and supportive creative ecosystem that allows leaders to identify and embrace their unique talents and make meaningful impact in organisational landscape.

Advertisement

Safura is Director - International & AVP- Organic Growth (PocketFM)

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. CSK Vs SRH, GT Vs RCB, IPL 2024: Who Won Sunday's IPL Matches? Check Highlights And Updated Points Table
  2. Columbia University Student Speaks on Pro Palestine Protests
  3. Rafael Nadal Vs Pedro Cachin, Madrid Open Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  4. Taylor Swift 9-Year Old Fan Scarlett Oliver, Whose Viral Hug Touched Millions, Dies After Cancer Battle
  5. Sports LIVE Updates: NZ Name Squad For T20 World Cup; India Enter Thomas Cup Quarter-Finals
  6. KKR Vs DC, IPL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India, Pakistan, Bangladesh
  7. KKR Vs DC, IPL Key Stats: Head-To-Head Record, Highest Run-Scorers, Wicket-Takers, Best Bowling Figures
  8. Lok Sabha Elections LIVE: 'Muslims Use Condoms The Most,' Quips Owaisi In Reply To Modi; BJP 'Welcomes' Cong's Indore Candidate To Party