In the latest Solana news, Mike Cagney has hinted that locked Solana tokens from the FTX Estate will be auctioned soon. This could trigger a rally soon. Meanwhile, market data shows that Solana's price has increased by 10% in the past week. All the Solana key market indicators such as trading volume and market cap are in the uptrend. Some analysts project Solana to $500 in the year while some project the price to hit $200 in May. As such, now is the best time to invest in the token.