The crypto industry has grown from a million-dollar industry to a $2.54T industry. While the market is highly volatile, there has been massive adoption of crypto tokens over the years. Even with that, new projects are pushed to the market daily. However, the big question remains whether these projects are profitable in the short-term or long-term.
While crypto offers more value than fiat currencies, not all are profitable. In this article, we look at the top crypto projects with bullish potential in May. If you seek the top 5 cryptocurrencies that will give remarkable returns soon, you might consider these expert picks. Based on market trends and detailed analysis, KangaMoon, Solana, BNB, Ethereum, and Litecoin are the top cryptos to buy now. Let's see the reasons you should invest in these cryptos now.
KangaMoon (KANG): One of the Best Cryptos That Guarantees 100x ROI This Year
The KangaMoon (KANG) project is one of the most followed crypto projects in the market. Unlike other meme tokens that have no real utility, KangaMoon has a strong utility. The native token KANG serves as a reward to gamers on the platform. Users who participate in the KangaMoon social media campaigns are rewarded with the token.
Meanwhile, the KangaMoon ecosystem will incorporate the GameFi and SocialFi structure to build a vibrant community for meme enthusiasts. In essence, every challenge in the ecosystem is a chance to win prizes and rewards. These rewards, which come in the form of virtual currency and rare in-game assets, are then traded in the game's marketplace.
Having captured numerous buyers and traders, the ongoing presale is now trending in the market. Market data shows that KangaMoon has over 20,000 community members. Surprisingly, the presale which started at a floor price of $0.0050, is now sold for $0.0196. That means those who joined early have 290% ROI.
Some analysts are forecasting a 100x rally in the coming month. That is as the team prepares to list KANG across exchanges in Q2. As such, there is a high possibility of KANG trading at $1 in the year. With the upcoming bull rally, analysts are projecting a massive rally for KANG in May. This could see it outshine established meme tokens like Dogecoin in the coming weeks.
Solana (SOL) Price to Rise As Expert Reveals Locked Solana Tokens Will be Auctioned
Launched in 2020, Solana has evolved to become one of the most popular blockchains in the crypto space. As one of the best networks using PoS and PoH mechanisms, Solana allows for quick and faster transaction processing while also offering cheaper transaction fees. The SOL token is used to pay for transaction fees across the network.
Meanwhile, Solana has continued to grow its network. After several glitches in the past few months, Solana has rolled out updates to tackle network congestion. This signals the network's priority of the user's welfare.
In the latest Solana news, Mike Cagney has hinted that locked Solana tokens from the FTX Estate will be auctioned soon. This could trigger a rally soon. Meanwhile, market data shows that Solana's price has increased by 10% in the past week. All the Solana key market indicators such as trading volume and market cap are in the uptrend. Some analysts project Solana to $500 in the year while some project the price to hit $200 in May. As such, now is the best time to invest in the token.
Binance (BNB): One of The Largest Crypto Platforms in the World
Binance was launched in 2017 and has risen exceptionally to become among the top 5 cryptocurrencies in the world. The BNB token, which started at $0.11, is now valued at around $594 today. Binance boasts its own BNB chain, which includes the BNB smart watch chain and the BNB beacon chain.
Binance Coin capped its supply at 200 million, which creates scarcity for the token. This has helped drive the value up and stabilize it. The tokens burn mechanism also helps to reduce the supply and stabilize the price. Also, with the BNB smart chain, developers can develop decentralized apps and operate more smart contracts.
Regarding market performance, Data from CoinMarketCap shows that the BNB price has increased by 9% in the past month and 7% in the past week. Binance Coins' trading volume and market cap are on the uptrend. As such, a surge to $700 is possible in May. If you are seeking an established top crypto to buy that will yield profits in 2024, BNB should be considered.
Ethereum (ETH): A Peer-to-Peer Blockchain That Ensures Transactions are Secure and Fast
Ethereum (ETH) is one of the top decentralized blockchains that promotes secure digital transactions. It executes an application code known as a smart contract and allows users to trade with one another easily. Ether is the native currency used to process all transactions on the blockchain.
In terms of market performance, the price of Ethereum has been increasing marginally in the past few days. After battling the bear trend for days, the Ethereum price has stabilized above the $3000 support zone. Some analysts believe the Ethereum price will hit $5000 in May, with rumors that the SEC will approve the Ethereum ETF in May.
Based on CoinMarketCap, Ethereum's price gained 3% in the past week. With a volatility of 91.5% and the Fear and Greed index showing Greed at 68%, Ethereum is highly bullish and now could be the best time to invest in the top altcoin. As such, Ethereum is one of the top cryptos to buy now.
Litecoin (LTC) Price Expected to Rise as Grayscale Adds 32k LTCs
Launched in 2011, Litecoin was designed to provide fast, secure, and low-cost payments by leveraging Blockchain properties. Outside of Bitcoin, Litecoin is the most popular pure cryptocurrency. Recent data shows that Litecoin is the most widely accepted cryptocurrency. In March, Litecoin beat Bitcoin to become the world's leading crypto payment processor at Bitpay.
Meanwhile, there has been positive Litecoin news lately. A few days ago, Grayscale, the popular crypto investor, added 32k LTC coins to its holdings as Litecoin became the top cryptocurrency for payment.
Also, based on CoinMarketCap data, the Litecoin price has increased by 10% in the past week. The Litecoin trading volume and market cap are witnessing a rally. Top crypto analyst Jonathan Carter sets Litecoin's mid-term target at a $280 resistance zone. As such, Litecoin is one of the best cryptos to buy for long-term profits.
Final Thoughts
Investing in top crypto coins is an easy avenue for building wealth in crypto. After a careful analysis of the crypto market, crypto experts believe the above cryptos are some of the best cryptocurrencies that will earn you massive returns in May. Remember that this is not financial advice. It is advisable you do further research before investing.
