Nag Ashwin On Audience Finding Similarities Between The Posters Of 'Kalki 2898 AD' And 'Dune': It’s Because Of The Sand

Nag Ashwin has reacted to fans commenting how the poster of 'Kalki 2898 AD' looks similar to 'Dune.' Here's what he had to say.

'Kalki 2898 AD', 'Dune' Photo: X
Starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan, ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ is one of the most anticipated releases of this year. Recently, the makers of the film released a new poster that starred Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Deepika Padukone. The poster made waves and some fans took to social media to comment how it reminded them of the poster of ‘Dune.’ Some fans also commented that Padukone looked like Zendaya in the poster. In a recent interview, director Nag Ashwin has come forward to address these comparisons.

Nag Ashwin recently was seen at the VFX Summit in Hyderabad where he addressed the comparison that people saw between the poster of ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ and ‘Dune.’ At the event, a student raised this question and talked about the similarities. They said, “‘Project K’ (the film’s working title) looks a lot like the Hollywood movie ‘Dune’ when it comes to the theme and the artwork.” Replying to this question, the director said, “It’s because of the sand. They (another student) noticed the film has sand in it, no? Basically, whenever there’s sand, it’ll look like ‘Dune’.”

In an earlier interview, the director talked about the inspiration behind the film. He said, “The film starts with ‘Mahabharat’ and ends in 2898 AD. It spans 6000 years in time. We tried to create worlds, imagining what they would be like while still keeping it Indian and not making it look like ‘Blade Runner.’”

‘Kalki 2898 AD’ is set to release in theatres on June 27. The film was initially slated to release in 2022, but it got pushed to 2024 owing to the COVID-19-induced pandemic.

Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan's 'Kalki 2898 AD' To Now Release In June, Check Out New Poster

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

