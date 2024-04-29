Nag Ashwin recently was seen at the VFX Summit in Hyderabad where he addressed the comparison that people saw between the poster of ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ and ‘Dune.’ At the event, a student raised this question and talked about the similarities. They said, “‘Project K’ (the film’s working title) looks a lot like the Hollywood movie ‘Dune’ when it comes to the theme and the artwork.” Replying to this question, the director said, “It’s because of the sand. They (another student) noticed the film has sand in it, no? Basically, whenever there’s sand, it’ll look like ‘Dune’.”