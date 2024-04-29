Ready to make an impression with a neat and clean interface, Instaspin Casino also offers a generous bonus of up to £1,000 and 100 free spins. It’s one of the most appreciated betting sites not on Gamstop, mainly because of its simplicity.

Licensed in Curacao, Instaspin Casino is available in English only and offers games from developers like Play'n GO or Pragmatic Games, among others. It provides access to classic games, slots, table games, and even live casino games.

The customer support is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, by email or live chat. As for payment methods, there are lots of digital wallets and cards accepted, as well as crypto. Withdrawals take between minutes and five days, but the pending time is up to 24 hours.

Pros

Reputable games and providers

Nice welcome bonus

Simple and straightforward interface

Good for both crypto and fiat transactions

Cons

Limited payment methods per location

Velobet Casino is one of the most comprehensive betting sites not on Gamstop, being the home of over 70 of the industry's leading providers. This means there are thousands of slots, casino games, live casino, and table games on offer, each with its own particularities.

It's available since 2023 and licensed in Comoros. Currencies include EUR, GBP, USD, and CAD, but you can also use Australian dollars and Brazilian reals, not to mention Bitcoin. This means both deposit and withdrawal methods are quite diversified.

Like other casinos not on Gamstop, Velobet Casino offers 24/7 support by live chat and email. If there’s one thing to complain about, that’s the maximum win of £200,000. As for the welcome bonus, get ready for up to £1,000 on your first deposit and up to £500 for a reload.

Pros

Good looking bonuses

Thousands of games

Good selection of payment methods

Live dealer games

Cons

Maximum win limit of £200,000

Why Choose Betting Sites Not on Gamstop

There are more reasons wherefore more and more players choose casinos not on Gamstop.

Better Bonuses

Casinos not on Gamstop don’t face the regulations and rules in the UK, meaning they have more freedom in offering the right bonuses. Bonuses aren’t just bigger, but they’re also more frequent. They target both new and existing customers.

Welcome offers can easily get into the four figure range, offering thousands of pounds extra. And then, if you’re lucky enough, you might as well benefit from cashback or even reload bonuses.

While UK casinos are also trying to offer similar benefits, the truth is they can’t match what betting sites not on Gamstop can provide.

No More UKGC Strict Limitations

Compared to other countries and their laws, the UK Gambling Commission has some reputation for how strict it is. Too strict, some would say. Sure, solid rules can keep illicit casinos out of the market, but believe it or not, even genuine casinos struggle to get a license in the UK.

That’s one of the reasons wherefore many brands simply choose to go abroad.

Casinos have more freedom when it comes to where they get a license from. And even if they go abroad, they’ll still have to follow some rules, so they’re perfectly legit. But then, these rules are not as strict.

Furthermore, the UKGC limitations also affect bonuses and payment options.

More Developers, More Games

On the same note, the licensing issue also affects game developers. If a developer can’t get a license from the UKGC, their games won’t be accepted in UK based casinos. And this means many legit developers struggle to get on the British market, including reputable names.

Choosing casinos not on Gamstop will give you access to all these providers, meaning they’re usually able to offer access to thousands of games you couldn’t play otherwise.

Sure, these providers are still required to be licensed, but just like many casinos, they choose different countries.

Less Rules for Players

Last, but not least, the verification process is much faster for betting sites not on Gamstop, since they don’t have to follow all the absurd rules of the UKGC.

You can normally get an account straight away, using your email address. You will, however, have to prove your identity by providing identification documents if you withdraw money.

Some sites require verification before playing, but the process is quick and straightforward. Forget about bills in your name, proof of address, and other nonsense requirements.

Are Casinos Not on Gamstop Safe for UK Players?

Betting sites not on Gamstop are perfectly safe. Just like for a local casino, make sure you look for a license first and double check it upfront. It’s for your safety and peace of mind.

Other than that, such casinos accept players from all over the world, and the UK is rarely excluded.

Check on the SSL certification, too. If everything looks alright and the respective casino has a good reputation, it should be safe for both you and your cash.

Is It Legal to Play in Casinos Not on Gamstop?

There are no legal issues with choosing betting sites not on Gamstop. Just because you pick a casino licensed in another country, it doesn’t mean it’s illegal. Just like UK casinos often accept players from other countries too.

Simply put, there are no restrictions whatsoever, yet these casinos aren’t regulated by a body in the UK. Support comes from the issuer in a different country. While based abroad, such issuers normally cover hundreds of casinos over the Internet, so the concept isn’t new at all.

Just because some people aren’t used to it, it doesn’t mean it’s risky or illegal.

How to Pick an Online Casino Not Licensed in the UK

No matter how attractive some bonuses may seem to be, that’s not the first thing to think about when looking for casinos not on Gamstop. Indeed, almost every casino out there has some promotions going on. While they do help, they should be the last on your checking list.

License

When looking for betting sites not on Gamstop, make sure they’re licensed. A reputable casino will clearly display the license number on its official website, usually at the bottom of the main page, along with all the “small print”. Make sure you double check the number with the respective authority.

If the license is official, you can be sure your money is safe due to regular controls to protect your playing experience.

Banking Options

More deposit and withdrawal options give you more variety, so you won’t need to register with a particular digital wallet to handle money. Fortunately, many casinos not on Gamstop accept most cards, as well as online payment platforms like Skrill or Neteller, among others.

Cryptocurrencies are also accepted these days by most non UK casinos, yet they represent a gray area in the UK. Check out the withdrawal times as well.

Game Selection

Whether you do have some favorites or you’re ready to experience everything, more providers and developers will inevitably mean more games for you. Play’n GO, Microgaming, NetEnt, Playson or Playtech are only some of the top rated providers out there, but the list is much longer.

Apart from a good selection of games, reputable providers will also offer decent odds for winning.

Customer Service

You need to be able to contact the customer service without long delays. Ideally, you should find casinos not on Gamstop that offer 24/7 support in one way or another. Also, the more options you have, the more convenient it is.

Fortunately, many betting sites not on Gamstop offer live chat and phone support. Live chat is usually available round the clock. Phone support isn’t always an option, while email becomes a common secondary option for non-urgent situations.

FAQs

Still undecided about the best casinos not on Gamstop?

Do casinos not on Gamstop accept British players?

Yes, they do. This isn't a general rule, though. Pretty much every casino has some restrictions in terms of players' location. The UK could be an issue for some casinos, but many of them will take British players, especially the ones listed above.

Can British players withdraw money from an international casino?

Absolutely. There are no issues with withdrawing money whatsoever. However, based on the currency they use, you may have to face some conversion fees, usually associated with your bank. Most casinos not on Gamstop accept multiple currencies to prevent such issues though.

Can I deposit GBP at casinos, not on Gamstop?

Yes. Most casinos can easily accept more currencies and the good news is GBP is often among them, along with other popular currencies like EUR or USD. More and more casinos accept cryptocurrencies too these days.

What does the verification with non UK casinos involve?

Most betting sites not on Gamstop will only require an email address to sign up. Some of them could ask for verification before playing, yet most will wait until you want to make a withdrawal. Verification is often a simple identification document. There’s no need to provide proof of address or bills in your name.

Final words

As a short final conclusion, casinos not on Gamstop feel like a brand new world for every Brit out there. Same rules, same general playing style, but many more opportunities, lots of bonuses and less hassle, it sounds like a dream come true.

Despite not being licensed in the UK, these betting sites not on Gamstop do have some sort of authority to make sure they’re not breaking the law. Boosting a good overall reputation, they’re likely to offer a much deeper experience and a more Vegas-style feel.

Whether based in Malta, Curacao, Comoros or other country, most of these casinos have no issues with UK players whatsoever, so joining should never be an issue.