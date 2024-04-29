Whether you want to avoid Gamstop restrictions, bypass the harsh regulations in the UK, enjoy big and more diversified bonuses, or ditch deposit and withdrawal limitations, non UK gambling casinos have gained plenty of popularity over the past years.
Just because they’re not licensed in the UK, it doesn’t mean they’re fraudulent. In fact, believe it or not, some of the most reputable casinos in the world are licensed abroad, in places like Curacao, Malta or even Hong Kong.
With these thoughts in mind, here are some of the largest and safest casinos not on Gamstop to take your gaming experience to another level.
Top 10 Betting Sites not on Gamstop
Here are some of the most reputable casinos to explore.
MyStake Casino is licensed in Curacao and available in more languages. Around 2019, it managed to become a front runner overnight. It has a top notch reputation and allows multiple options for deposits and withdrawals. In fact, it’s one of the first betting sites advertised as a crypto casino.
Deposits and withdrawals start at £20 and while there are some withdrawal limits, you’ll still be able to get your money, yet anything over £15,000 a month will be paid in installments. Progressive jackpots get paid in full, no worries there. The matching bonus for new players goes up to £1,000 and 300 free spins.
Live chat is available round the clock, anytime, any day. As for games, you have more than 4,000 slots to choose from, as well as classic casino table games. Live casino is also available with professional croupiers.
Pros
Quick withdrawals
24/7 customer service
Impressive game selection
Crypto payments
Cons
Responsible gaming options are limited
DonBet Casino won’t disappoint with its starting bonus of up to £750 and 50 free spins. It’s one of the newest releases among casinos not on Gamstop and has a minimum deposit requirement of just £10. Sports are quite varied, but people will love the game collection with more than 6,000 titles.
The website is mobile optimized, despite not having an app. In terms of deposits, you can use most cards and online payment platforms like Neteller or Skrill, but also crypto. Withdrawals may take anywhere between a few minutes and a few days. Bank transfers normally take longer.
The customer support is available by live chat and email, yet most people will pick the live chat, since it’s instant and available on a 24/7 basis. Apart from sign up bonuses, existing players also benefit from numerous daily spin bonuses.
Pros
Regular bonuses for both new and existing players
Extensive selection of games
Good overall odds
Accepts crypto
Cons
No phone customer support
Goldenbet Casino - £500 Bonus
GoldenBet Casino is among the best rated casinos not on Gamstop, mainly because of the game selection from top rated developers. It’s available in more languages, including English, Italian, Spanish and French.
Deposits and withdrawals start at €20. You can also use different cryptocurrencies, not to mention most debit and credit cards or online wallets. Like other similar betting sites not on Gamstop, GoldenBet Casino offers 24/7 live chat support, as well as email support.
As for games, get ready to experience table games, slots (including Bonus Buy and Megaways), casino games, and even live casino opportunities with real croupiers. The starting bonus will match your deposit up to £500.
Pros
Thousands of games
Reputable game developers and providers
Real live casino
Fast and straightforward website
Cons
Withdrawals take between 12 hours and five days, depending on the method
Loads of games, good customer support, SSL encryption and fair ratings from many independent agencies, that’s what you can expect from Gorilla Wins Casino. Established in 2014 and licensed in Curacao, it’s become one of the top rated casinos not on Gamstop.
Gorilla Wins Casino accepts deposits over cards and platforms like Neteller or Skrill. Withdrawals are similar. It takes a few different currencies, including GBP, EUR or USD, among others. Talking about deposits and bonuses, you can get up to £6,000 and 175 free spins.
The casino offers a Vegas style experience with hundreds of slots, table games, video poker, keno, you name it. As for the customer service, it’s available by live chat on a 24/7 basis, but you also have an email address to contact.
Pros
Plenty of poker and keno games
3D slots
Highly secure
Good third party ratings
Cons
Doesn’t offer phone support
Boosting a decent bonus of up to £450 and 250 free spins, Nine Casino is one of the most appreciated betting sites not on Gamstop because it brings in renowned games from famous developers and software providers.
The site’s available in a bunch of different languages and counts dozens of developers, meaning you’ll have access to thousands of games. No matter what you’re after, chances are you’ll find it on Nine Casino with no issues at all.
Payment deposit and withdrawal methods are just as varied, with more than a dozen options available. Withdrawals normally take between a few minutes and a few hours, yet bank transfers may take up to a week. The customer support is available by live chat and email.
Pros
Incredible selection of games
Multilingual customer service
Mobile friendly selection of games
Safe and secur
Cons
Some country restrictions, but the UK isn’t on the list
Instant play, mobile sports, crypto payments and live casino games, what else can you ask for? Established in 2020 and available in more languages, Rolletto Casino offers games from over 100 developers, so the selection is purely impressive.
Payments include most cards, Paysafecard, Neteller, Skrill, and a bunch of other platforms, as well as more cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin and Ethereum. Fiat currencies are just as varied and include the big ones, as well as Brazilian reals or Azerbaijani manats.
New users can gain as much as £6,000 in bonuses. As for withdrawals, they're usually a matter of hours, yet the pending time may take up to five days. Overall, Rolletto Casino is a reliable option with strong customer service and a good overall experience.
Pros
Plenty of payment methods
Multilingual customer service
Wide variety of live games
Accepts VPNs
Cons
Not all terms and conditions are translated into all available languages
Games on Golden Lion Casino can be accessed online through a browser or by a download feature. There’s a good selection of games from known providers, but also a live dealer section for live games, just like in a brick and mortar casino.
Established in 2016 and licensed in Curacao, the casino offers a welcome bonus of up to £6,000 and 100 free spins. It provides customer support by live chat and email, but you also have a phone number for more urgent matters.
Deposits and withdrawals include methods like Visa and MasterCard cards, Skrill, Paysafecard, Neteller and Bitcoin. Withdrawals take longer when compared to other casinos, usually between a week and 10 days.
Pros
Live chat on a 24/7 basis
Games available over a browser or by download
Free customer support phone number
Live dealer features
Cons
Takes longer than other casinos to process withdrawals
Betti Casino keeps it simple, no fuss. Once you sign up and make a deposit, your welcome bonus will match it. Double check the terms and conditions, though. Furthermore, it hosts games from some of the best rated providers in the industry, including Play'n GO, Pragmatic Play, and Red Tiger Gaming.
Like other casinos not on Gamstop, Betti Casino is licensed in Curacao. It's been around since 2022, and despite being relatively fresh, it gained a good reputation straight away. Moreover, it offers a sleek casino experience, with live games included.
Payment options are a bit limited. Betti Casino accepts most cards and a few online payment platforms, as well as cryptocurrencies. Withdrawals may take up to three days, but it normally depends on the method you choose.
Pros
Top rated games
24/7 live chat customer service
No deposit fees
Mobile friendly interface
Cons
Limited payment options
Ready to make an impression with a neat and clean interface, Instaspin Casino also offers a generous bonus of up to £1,000 and 100 free spins. It’s one of the most appreciated betting sites not on Gamstop, mainly because of its simplicity.
Licensed in Curacao, Instaspin Casino is available in English only and offers games from developers like Play'n GO or Pragmatic Games, among others. It provides access to classic games, slots, table games, and even live casino games.
The customer support is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, by email or live chat. As for payment methods, there are lots of digital wallets and cards accepted, as well as crypto. Withdrawals take between minutes and five days, but the pending time is up to 24 hours.
Pros
Reputable games and providers
Nice welcome bonus
Simple and straightforward interface
Good for both crypto and fiat transactions
Cons
Limited payment methods per location
Velobet Casino - £1000 Bonus + £500 Reload Bonus
Velobet Casino is one of the most comprehensive betting sites not on Gamstop, being the home of over 70 of the industry's leading providers. This means there are thousands of slots, casino games, live casino, and table games on offer, each with its own particularities.
It's available since 2023 and licensed in Comoros. Currencies include EUR, GBP, USD, and CAD, but you can also use Australian dollars and Brazilian reals, not to mention Bitcoin. This means both deposit and withdrawal methods are quite diversified.
Like other casinos not on Gamstop, Velobet Casino offers 24/7 support by live chat and email. If there’s one thing to complain about, that’s the maximum win of £200,000. As for the welcome bonus, get ready for up to £1,000 on your first deposit and up to £500 for a reload.
Pros
Good looking bonuses
Thousands of games
Good selection of payment methods
Live dealer games
Cons
Maximum win limit of £200,000
Why Choose Betting Sites Not on Gamstop
There are more reasons wherefore more and more players choose casinos not on Gamstop.
Better Bonuses
Casinos not on Gamstop don’t face the regulations and rules in the UK, meaning they have more freedom in offering the right bonuses. Bonuses aren’t just bigger, but they’re also more frequent. They target both new and existing customers.
Welcome offers can easily get into the four figure range, offering thousands of pounds extra. And then, if you’re lucky enough, you might as well benefit from cashback or even reload bonuses.
While UK casinos are also trying to offer similar benefits, the truth is they can’t match what betting sites not on Gamstop can provide.
No More UKGC Strict Limitations
Compared to other countries and their laws, the UK Gambling Commission has some reputation for how strict it is. Too strict, some would say. Sure, solid rules can keep illicit casinos out of the market, but believe it or not, even genuine casinos struggle to get a license in the UK.
That’s one of the reasons wherefore many brands simply choose to go abroad.
Casinos have more freedom when it comes to where they get a license from. And even if they go abroad, they’ll still have to follow some rules, so they’re perfectly legit. But then, these rules are not as strict.
Furthermore, the UKGC limitations also affect bonuses and payment options.
More Developers, More Games
On the same note, the licensing issue also affects game developers. If a developer can’t get a license from the UKGC, their games won’t be accepted in UK based casinos. And this means many legit developers struggle to get on the British market, including reputable names.
Choosing casinos not on Gamstop will give you access to all these providers, meaning they’re usually able to offer access to thousands of games you couldn’t play otherwise.
Sure, these providers are still required to be licensed, but just like many casinos, they choose different countries.
Less Rules for Players
Last, but not least, the verification process is much faster for betting sites not on Gamstop, since they don’t have to follow all the absurd rules of the UKGC.
You can normally get an account straight away, using your email address. You will, however, have to prove your identity by providing identification documents if you withdraw money.
Some sites require verification before playing, but the process is quick and straightforward. Forget about bills in your name, proof of address, and other nonsense requirements.
Are Casinos Not on Gamstop Safe for UK Players?
Betting sites not on Gamstop are perfectly safe. Just like for a local casino, make sure you look for a license first and double check it upfront. It’s for your safety and peace of mind.
Other than that, such casinos accept players from all over the world, and the UK is rarely excluded.
Check on the SSL certification, too. If everything looks alright and the respective casino has a good reputation, it should be safe for both you and your cash.
Is It Legal to Play in Casinos Not on Gamstop?
There are no legal issues with choosing betting sites not on Gamstop. Just because you pick a casino licensed in another country, it doesn’t mean it’s illegal. Just like UK casinos often accept players from other countries too.
Simply put, there are no restrictions whatsoever, yet these casinos aren’t regulated by a body in the UK. Support comes from the issuer in a different country. While based abroad, such issuers normally cover hundreds of casinos over the Internet, so the concept isn’t new at all.
Just because some people aren’t used to it, it doesn’t mean it’s risky or illegal.
How to Pick an Online Casino Not Licensed in the UK
No matter how attractive some bonuses may seem to be, that’s not the first thing to think about when looking for casinos not on Gamstop. Indeed, almost every casino out there has some promotions going on. While they do help, they should be the last on your checking list.
License
When looking for betting sites not on Gamstop, make sure they’re licensed. A reputable casino will clearly display the license number on its official website, usually at the bottom of the main page, along with all the “small print”. Make sure you double check the number with the respective authority.
If the license is official, you can be sure your money is safe due to regular controls to protect your playing experience.
Banking Options
More deposit and withdrawal options give you more variety, so you won’t need to register with a particular digital wallet to handle money. Fortunately, many casinos not on Gamstop accept most cards, as well as online payment platforms like Skrill or Neteller, among others.
Cryptocurrencies are also accepted these days by most non UK casinos, yet they represent a gray area in the UK. Check out the withdrawal times as well.
Game Selection
Whether you do have some favorites or you’re ready to experience everything, more providers and developers will inevitably mean more games for you. Play’n GO, Microgaming, NetEnt, Playson or Playtech are only some of the top rated providers out there, but the list is much longer.
Apart from a good selection of games, reputable providers will also offer decent odds for winning.
Customer Service
You need to be able to contact the customer service without long delays. Ideally, you should find casinos not on Gamstop that offer 24/7 support in one way or another. Also, the more options you have, the more convenient it is.
Fortunately, many betting sites not on Gamstop offer live chat and phone support. Live chat is usually available round the clock. Phone support isn’t always an option, while email becomes a common secondary option for non-urgent situations.
FAQs
Still undecided about the best casinos not on Gamstop?
Do casinos not on Gamstop accept British players?
Yes, they do. This isn't a general rule, though. Pretty much every casino has some restrictions in terms of players' location. The UK could be an issue for some casinos, but many of them will take British players, especially the ones listed above.
Can British players withdraw money from an international casino?
Absolutely. There are no issues with withdrawing money whatsoever. However, based on the currency they use, you may have to face some conversion fees, usually associated with your bank. Most casinos not on Gamstop accept multiple currencies to prevent such issues though.
Can I deposit GBP at casinos, not on Gamstop?
Yes. Most casinos can easily accept more currencies and the good news is GBP is often among them, along with other popular currencies like EUR or USD. More and more casinos accept cryptocurrencies too these days.
What does the verification with non UK casinos involve?
Most betting sites not on Gamstop will only require an email address to sign up. Some of them could ask for verification before playing, yet most will wait until you want to make a withdrawal. Verification is often a simple identification document. There’s no need to provide proof of address or bills in your name.
Final words
As a short final conclusion, casinos not on Gamstop feel like a brand new world for every Brit out there. Same rules, same general playing style, but many more opportunities, lots of bonuses and less hassle, it sounds like a dream come true.
Despite not being licensed in the UK, these betting sites not on Gamstop do have some sort of authority to make sure they’re not breaking the law. Boosting a good overall reputation, they’re likely to offer a much deeper experience and a more Vegas-style feel.
Whether based in Malta, Curacao, Comoros or other country, most of these casinos have no issues with UK players whatsoever, so joining should never be an issue.
Disclaimer: The above is a sponsored post, the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.