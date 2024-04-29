Antil said his entire training is managed by coach Arun Kumar. “The success of an athlete depends on his coach and the surrounding in which he is training. I love to train in India. I think there is no need to go overseas because I am very happy with the facilities available at SAI, Sonepat. Plus, you get all weather types in India and more importantly, I am near my family and the group of friends who constantly keep me motivated,” said Antil.