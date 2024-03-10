Lovlina Borgohain started her sports journey as a Muay Thai (kickboxing) exponent. In her first age-group national-level boxing tournament when she was just 14, she “found it difficult not to use her feet against opponents.” She went on to become an Olympic medallist in Tokyo 2020. (More Sports News)

Boxing has given her an identity and all the accolades she has won in life so far. Lovlina now wants to use sports to empower disadvantaged children in remote villages in Assam and northeast India because “they need to see and face the world without fear”.