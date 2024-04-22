Swords In The Time Of Shotguns

The power of a sword does not lie in its physicality but in its ritualised and aestheticised power; not necessarily in its security but in its sacredness. The power of a sword does not lie on its sharp edge, but in its muscular hold; in the narratives told by the bards who rarely had power to use the sword but always sang about it. Power does not necessarily lie in the action that a sword performs but in its immaculate appearance. Kings used to decorate their swords more than their moustaches—bodily pride. Moustaches would appear like swords. And swords like moustaches. It is not surprising that kings had their swords elegantly designed and their blades inlaid with silver, pearls and gold.