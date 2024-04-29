Commenting on the company’s performance, Deepak Chand Thakur, Co-Founder and CEO of NPST, stated; "NPST closed out 2024 with accelerated organic revenue growth of 216%, demonstrating a strong focus to delivering on our financial commitment. The results highlight our strong standing as a trusted technology partner to banks and Fintechs in the payments ecosystem. Our consistent performance is enabled by a combination of NPST’s unique business model, investments in technology, growing customer base and talented team. We are optimistic about our future and our ability to drive further innovation and value in the digital payments space.”