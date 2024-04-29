Popular meme coins BONK, WIF, and PEPE have seen significant price increases this week, delivering solid gains following the recent halving event.
However, as the market gears up for the next bull run, investors are on the lookout for new tokens that might surpass current players and bring massive returns.
Several new contenders in the market have stood out, with many experts suggesting they hold the most explosive potential in 2024—Weiner AI ($WAI), Dogeverse ($DOGEVERSE), Slothana ($SLOTH), and Sponge V2 ($SPONGE).
Their robust presales have caught the attention of the crypto community, indicating the potential to skyrocket immediately after their launches.
Let's take a closer look and discover what sets them apart.
BONK, WIF, and PEPE See a Surge as Meme Coins Recover – But These New Tokens Are Set to Surpass Them
As the crypto market shows signs of recovery, meme coins like BONK, WIF, and PEPE are regaining value, positioning themselves for a potential new bull run. The past week has been particularly busy for these meme coins, with significant price increases noticed.
For instance, Solana-based Bonk Inu (BONK) has surged by over 100%, reaching a market cap of nearly 2 billion. Both WIF and PEPE have also performed well, achieving returns of 27.5% and 55.4%.
Industry experts have recently suggested that BONK, WIF, and PEPE might be gearing up for an even more impressive bull run soon.
However, their potential gains seem minor in comparison to these four emerging coins — Weiner AI ($WAI), Dogeverse ($DOGEVERSE), Slothana ($SLOTH), and Sponge V2 ($SPONGE), which are set to outperform established players and deliver 100x returns.
WienerAI ($WAI) — Rises as a Funny and Playful Meme Token Set to Lead the Dog-Coin Space
WienerAI ($WAI) is a fresh and playful meme token aiming to climb to the 'top dog' position, operating on the ERC20 blockchain. Fueled by enthusiasm and FOMO it merges two popular trends – Meme and AI, which have already caught the attention of investors.
Drawing comparisons to Scotty AI, which secured millions in funding within weeks, $WAI displays even greater potential for a sharp increase in value and achieving a leading position. Early buyers in the presale phase can enjoy massive staking rewards, currently at an impressive 1930% APY.
The total supply of tokens is set at 69 billion, with 40% earmarked for the presale. As the presale picks up momentum and the hype around it rises, investors should act quickly to secure their tokens before the price explodes.
Dogeverse ($DOGEVERSE) — Emerging Multi-Chain Crypto Hits Major Milestone by Exceeding $11M in Successful Presale
Dogeverse ($DOGEVERSE) is an emerging crypto project, heading to become a leading force across multiple blockchains, inspired by the popular Dogecoin. During its presale stage, $DOGEVERSE is attracting early investors with significant rewards. It has already crossed the $11 million mark, indicating strong market interest.
The project features a staking mechanism that allows investors to secure their $DOGEVERSE tokens for annual returns exceeding 101%, creating a potential source of passive income. A key aspect of Dogeverse is its goal to operate across various chains.
Initially launched on Ethereum, it plans to extend to Binance, Polygon, Solana, Avalanche, and Base, improving its accessibility and usefulness. Dogeverse plans to release 200 billion tokens, with 30 billion dedicated to the presale and 20 billion set aside for staking rewards, currently priced at $0.0003 each.
The ongoing interest in $DOGEVERSE highlights its potential, with many crypto analysts believing it could skyrocket in the following weeks.
Slothana ($SLOTH) — Impressive Presale Surpasses $15M with Less Than 3 Days Until Listing
Slothana ($SLOTH), launched on the Solana blockchain, quickly captured attention by gathering over $15 million in its successful presale, significantly marking its presence in the Solana ecosystem.
The project's appeal comes from its funny theme of an "office sloth" transitioning from boring everyday tasks to the world of crypto trading, capturing the imagination of the crypto community and becoming a trending topic rapidly.
Traditionally dominated by Ethereum's ERC-20 tokens, the meme coin sector is now seeing strong competition from Solana, which offers more efficient blockchain solutions.
Slothana sets itself apart with a simple presale model, avoiding the complex staged presales seen in other projects, allowing straightforward exchanges of SOL to $SLOTH tokens at a rate of 10,000 $SLOTH for each SOL.
With only 3 days until $SLOTH launches on major exchanges such as Binance, investors are rushing to grab the remaining presale tokens before the expected surge.
Sponge V2 ($SPONGE) — Gearing Up for Launch as Investors Rush to Secure Remaining Tokens
SPONGE V2 ($SPONGE) is the latest version of the original $SPONGE meme token, which has achieved a market cap of $100 million and delivered 100x returns to early birds.
The presale of Sponge V2, upgraded with features like staking rewards, presents itself as a promising investment opportunity. Drawing from the rapid growth of the original coin, many investors expect similar success for Sponge V2 to happen.
To motivate long-term engagement, the project has initiated a reward system where holders locking their Sponge V1 tokens for a longer period can earn major staking rewards in $SPONGE V2 for up to four years. This strategy is designed to boost early participation and maintain interest.
Adding to its appeal, $SPONGE V2 includes a Play-to-Earn game inspired by the popular SpongeBob SquarePants series, aimed at improving user involvement and leveraging the token's meme-centric theme. As the presale nears its end, investors must hurry to buy the remaining tokens at favorable prices.
Final Thoughts
Popular tokens BONK, WIF, and PEPE experienced a price surge this week, slightly recovering from the recent red trend.
But as the market prepares for the next bull run, investors are searching for new tokens to include in their portfolios.
According to many industry experts, these emerging tokens have the potential to skyrocket and deliver major profits in the upcoming weeks.
With limited time remaining, crypto enthusiasts are quickly buying up these tokens at discounted prices.
Disclaimer: The above is a sponsored post, the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.