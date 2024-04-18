What's Hot

The Best Smart TVs Under 15000 in India (2024)

In an era dominated by smartphones and laptops, our TV time often takes a backseat. Thus, opting for a budget-friendly TV makes perfect sense. To simplify your choice, we've compiled a selection of the finest TVs under 15000 in India. Discover quality viewing experiences and affordable entertainment solutions tailored to your budget and preferences.

The Best Smart TVs Under 15000 in India (2024)
info_icon

Our Top Picks

  • Best Overall: Samsung 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV stands out as the best TV under 15000 for its vibrant display, Dolby Digital sound, and seamless smart features, making it an ideal choice for immersive entertainment.

  • Best Budget: MI 80 cm (32 inches) A Series HD Ready Smart Google TV (Black) is a budget-friendly option with a 32-inch HD Ready display, built-in Wi-Fi, and support for popular streaming apps. It delivers a decent viewing experience with smart features, making it a great value for money.

Investing in a budget-friendly TV just makes sense, especially when you consider how little time many of us actually spend watching TV compared to our screen time on other devices. These affordable TVs not only fit snugly within financial constraints but also deliver a fantastic viewing experience without skimping on quality.

Despite their lower price tags, these TVs under the ₹15000 range are not far behind their pricier counterparts. They come equipped with built-in Wi-Fi, allowing for seamless streaming from popular platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime, and YouTube. Plus, they support interactive applications and gaming, turning your living room into a bustling entertainment hub.

What's more, features like voice-controlled remotes and AI-driven assistants such as Alexa or Google Assistant make navigating these TVs a breeze. And while premium smart TVs from big brands might break the bank, these affordable options provide sophisticated entertainment solutions that won't strain your wallet.

Essential parameters to consider when purchasing a TV under 15000 

  • Display Quality: Look for TVs with at least HD resolution (720p) or ideally Full HD (1080p) for crisp and clear images. Pay attention to factors like brightness, contrast ratio, and color accuracy to ensure a satisfying viewing experience.

  • Screen Size: Consider the size of the TV based on the viewing distance and the available space in your room. Opt for a screen size that provides an immersive viewing experience without overwhelming the space.

  • Connectivity Options: Check for sufficient HDMI and USB ports to connect external devices like gaming consoles, Blu-ray players, or USB drives. Built-in Wi-Fi is also essential for accessing online streaming services.

  • Smart Features: While not always necessary in this price range, smart features like built-in streaming apps, screen mirroring, and voice control can enhance your TV experience. Evaluate whether these features align with your preferences and needs.

  • Audio Quality: Pay attention to the TV's audio capabilities, including the number of speakers, wattage, and audio enhancement technologies. While external speakers or soundbars can always be added, decent built-in audio is a plus.

  • Energy Efficiency: Look for TVs with energy-saving features such as LED backlighting and Energy Star certification to minimise electricity consumption and reduce long-term operating costs.

How we chose them for you when curating this list 

  • Performance Evaluation: We rigorously evaluated each TV based on factors such as screen resolution, display technology, smart features, connectivity options, and audio quality to ensure optimal performance.

  • Comparative Analysis: We conducted a detailed comparative analysis, weighing the pros and cons of each TV to provide you with a comprehensive overview of their strengths and weaknesses.

  • Brand Credibility: We considered the brand reputation and credibility, focusing on well-known brands with a history of providing quality products and reliable after-sales service.

  • Value for Money: Our selection process emphasised value for money, ensuring that each TV offers a competitive mix of features and performance within the budget range.

  • User Feedback: We also took into account user feedback and reviews to gauge real-world experiences and to ensure that our recommendations align with the expectations of users like you.

Here's is a list of best Smart TVs in India under 15000

  1. MI 80 cm (32 inches) A Series HD Ready Smart Google TV

info_icon

The MI 80 cm (32 inches) A Series HD Ready Smart Google TV L32M8-5AIN offers a budget-friendly option with impressive features. With a 32-inch screen size and HD Ready resolution, it delivers a satisfactory viewing experience for smaller rooms or spaces where a compact TV fits best. The LED display technology ensures vibrant colors and clarity. Its smart features include Google TV integration, allowing seamless access to popular streaming services like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. The Dolby Audio-powered 20W speakers provide decent sound quality for everyday viewing, though enthusiasts may prefer additional audio setups for a more immersive experience. Overall, for those seeking a reliable TV within a limited budget, this MI Smart TV under 15000 delivers on quality and essential features.

Specifications:

  • Price: 13,990 (MRP 24,999 44% Off)

  • Brand: MI 

  • Screen Size: 32 inches

  • Resolution: HD Ready

  • Display Technology: LED

  • Audio: Dolby Audio

  • Smart Features: Google TV integration

  • Connectivity: Dual-band Wi-Fi

Pros

Cons

Smooth performance

Basic sound quality 

Sleek minimalistic remote

Not suitable for large rooms

Vibrant colors and clarity in display

Seamless access to popular streaming services

Decent UI and Ram 

Compact size fits well in smaller spaces

Moderate picture quality 

User’s Review: "TV is working good, in 10 days there is no issue found. It takes some time to change to another app but it works fine. Good picture quality, sound is awesome, no need to connect any speakers. Working well with Jio fibre. Remote is also good. Same day free installation when received. Wall mount is chargeable."

Why it's worth buying: With a 4.2-star rating on Amazon and being selected as an Amazon Choice product, this MI Smart TV offers a reliable and well-regarded option in its price range, promising a satisfying viewing experience and reliable performance.

Shop Now!

2. Samsung 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV

info_icon

The Samsung 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV UA32T4380AKXXL in glossy black is a solid choice for those seeking a budget-friendly yet feature-rich TV. With a screen resolution of 1366x768 pixels and a 60Hz refresh rate, it offers a decent viewing experience suitable for smaller rooms or spaces. The LED panel, Mega Contrast, and PurColor technology ensure vivid and lifelike colors, enhancing your viewing pleasure. It comes with smart features like screen mirroring, a smart browser, and connectivity options including 2 HDMI ports and 1 USB port for versatile connectivity. The 20 Watts Dolby Digital Plus sound output provides satisfactory audio, though additional audio equipment may enhance the experience further. Overall, this Samsung Smart TV offers a blend of affordability, performance, and features that make it a compelling choice for those looking for a TV in this price range.

Specifications:

  • Price: 14,990 (MRP 18,990 21% Off)

  • Brand: Samsung 

  • Resolution: HD Ready

  • Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

  • Sound Output: 20 Watts

  • Display Technology: LED

  • Connectivity: 2 HDMI, 1 USB

  • Smart Features: Screen Share, Music System

Pros

Cons

Crisp HD picture quality

Limited resolution for larger rooms

Convenient screen mirroring feature

Display may struggle in bright rooms

Immersive sound experience

Easy-to-use smart features

Sleek and stylish design

Versatile connectivity options

User’s Review: "Bought it for around 12k, awesome performance in last more than month.

Able to use wifi smoothly to run all OTT for seamless streaming. No separate setup box installed. Current wifi connection is a serving option for TV as well. Nice sound quality in hall of size 11*15 feet as well. Recommend to buy."

Why it's worth buying: It's worth buying due to its popularity, with over 2K purchases last month on Amazon and an impressive 13000+ overall ratings, indicating widespread satisfaction among users.

Shop Now!

3. Acer 80 cm (32 inches) Advanced I Series HD Ready Smart LED Google TV

info_icon

The Acer 80 cm (32 inches) Advanced I Series HD Ready Smart LED Google TV AR32GR2841HDFL in black ensures an impressive viewing experience with its HD Ready resolution and 60Hz refresh rate. The LED display technology, coupled with more than 16 million colours, ensures a captivating viewing experience with exceptional depth and texture. Its intelligent frame stabilisation engine enhances picture quality, providing fluid and crisp images for an immersive entertainment experience. The Dolby Audio-powered 30W high-fidelity speakers deliver theatre-like sound quality, eliminating the need for additional audio equipment. With Google TV integration, personalization features, and multiport connectivity options, including HDMI and USB ports, this Acer Smart TV caters to diverse entertainment needs, making it an excellent choice for those seeking a feature-rich TV under 15000.

Specifications:

  • Price: 12,999 (MRP 20,999 38% Off)

  • Brand: Acer

  • Screen Size: 32 inches

  • Resolution: HD Ready

  • Audio Output: 30W Dolby Audio

  • Connectivity: Dual Band Wi-Fi

  • Storage: 16GB

  • Smart Features: Google TV

Pros

Cons

Smooth picture transitions

Basic remote functionality

Easy to navigate remote 

Response is a little slow 

Sleek and modern bezel-less design

Multiple connectivity options 

Immersive sound experience

Personalised entertainment options

Crisp and bright display 

User’s Review: "Most Smart TVs in this range are quite ordinary and not best but acer has given a lot of effort to make their products stand out. The frame is metallic, the branding is quite premium, the remote is very classy looking and most important features are the speakers on this TV, the speakers of this TV are actually quite quality sounding and perfectly balanced for bass and treble. More features include ram management app, two way bluetooth system, net speed tester app and so on. And all of this on a tight budget. Great job Acer !!!"

Why it's worth buying: Its positive 4.1-star rating on Amazon reflects its reliability and satisfaction among users, making it a worthy investment for home entertainment.

Shop Now!

4. VW 109 cm (43 inches) Playwall Frameless Series Full HD Android Smart LED TV

info_icon

With a generous 43-inch screen size and Full HD resolution, the VW Playwall Frameless Series Android Smart LED TV VW43F1 delivers crisp and immersive visuals. Its frameless design enhances the viewing experience, making it ideal for modern living spaces. The A+ grade panel, coupled with Quantum Lucent technology, ensures vibrant and lifelike colors. With 24 watts output and stereo surround sound with box speakers, it offers decent audio quality for everyday viewing. Its smart features include access to popular streaming services like Prime Video, Hotstar, and Netflix, along with the Movie Box app for a vast library of movies and TV shows. Additionally, its quad-core processor and ample RAM ensure smooth performance, making it a compelling choice for those seeking an affordable yet multifunctional smart TV.

Specifications:

  • Price: 1,4,999 (MRP 24,999 40% Off)

  • Brand: VW 

  • Screen Size: 43 inches

  • Resolution: Full HD

  • Sound Output: 24 Watts

  • Connectivity: Wi-Fi, LAN

  • Smart Features: Android TV

  • Display Technology: LED

Pros

Cons

Crisp visuals and vibrant colours

Remote is a bit laggy 

Easy access to streaming services

Installation service can be poor 

User-friendly interface

Reliable performance 

Sleek frameless design

Extensive content options

Decent sound quality 

User’s Review: "I basically stream from my laptop using a HDMI cable. Films at 1080 p are perfectly watchable. PowerPoint also displays just nice text. Connects to WiFi, but there is a lag, and will freeze and/or drop, so one has to reconnect. I never intended to use this as a TV, but I have connected it to a few free channels over the WiFi, and it's fine. I am happy I bought this."

Why it's worth buying: Its popularity is evidenced by the 1K purchases on Amazon last month, affirming its worth as a compelling choice for buyers seeking high quality smart TV.

Shop Now!

5. Panasonic 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED Google TV

info_icon

The Panasonic TH32MS660DX HD Ready Smart LED Google TV provides a captivating viewing experience with its 32-inch screen and HD resolution. Its Vivid Digital Pro technology and HDR-10 support deliver vibrant colours and enhanced contrast for a lifelike picture quality. The TV features Dolby Digital and Audio Booster for immersive sound, making it perfect for movies, sports, and music. With built-in Google Assistant, you can control the TV and smart home devices with voice commands. The sleek design and wide viewing angle make it suitable for smaller rooms or bedrooms. All in all, this TV provides a seamless and enjoyable entertainment experience.

Specifications:

  • Price: 14,990 (MRP 20,990 29% Off)

  • Brand: Panasonic 

  • Screen Size: 32 inches

  • Resolution: HD Ready

  • Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

  • Connectivity: HDMI, USB

  • Sound Output: 20 Watts

  • Smart Features: Google Assistant

Pros

Cons

Smooth and bright picture quality 

Does not support 5G connection

Sound output is exceptional 

No voice remote

Sleek slim design adds elegance

Wide viewing angle for everyone

Vibrant display and colours 

User’s Review: "It’s Panasonic. And I believe it was made in India. It’s everything you would need in a smart TV. The 40 inches is large enough for a medium sized home in Mumbai. Colours are vibrant, you can configure everything as per your liking or use the presets. Being a smart TV a good high speed internet connectivity is highly recommended if you wish to enjoy all ite functions the TV is capable of."

Why it's worth buying: It ensures an exceptional entertainment experience, reflected in its impressive 4.3-star rating on Amazon, making it a worthwhile investment for any home.

Shop Now!

Frequently asked questions (FAQs)

What screen size can I expect in a TV under 15000?

  • TVs under 15000 typically offer screen sizes ranging from 32 inches to 43 inches, providing ample viewing area for most living rooms or bedrooms.

Do budget TVs support Full HD resolution?

  • While some budget TVs may offer Full HD resolution (1080p), many in this price range are typically HD Ready (720p), still providing decent picture quality for everyday viewing.

Can I connect my gaming console to a TV under 15000?

  • Yes, most TVs in this range come with HDMI ports, allowing you to easily connect your gaming console for an enjoyable gaming experience.

Do budget TVs offer HDR support?

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range) support may not be common in TVs under 15000, but some models may offer basic HDR capabilities, enhancing contrast and color reproduction to some extent.

What is the expected lifespan of a TV under 15000?

  • With proper care and usage, a TV under 15000 can last for several years. Regular maintenance and adherence to manufacturer guidelines can help prolong its lifespan.

The Bottom Line

Opting for a TV under 15000 offers a balance between affordability and functionality, making it an accessible choice for many households. With our list of recommended options, you can find TVs that provide decent picture quality, essential smart features, and reliable performance without breaking the bank. Whether you're looking to upgrade your entertainment setup or simply need a reliable TV for everyday viewing, our selection ensures that you get the best value for your money. So, why wait? Explore our recommendations and bring home an entertainment hub that fits your budget and meets your needs.

Disclaimer: The above content is non-editorial and produced by a third party partner. Outlook India does not guarantee, vouch for or endorse any of the content*.

*The product prices mentioned in the article are subject to change

Tags
    MOST POPULAR
    WATCH
    PHOTOS
    Latest Stories
    1. American Airlines Pilot Union Raises Safety Concerns Amid Industry Scrutiny
    2. Tamil Nadu's New Airport At Parandur Will Be An Ecological Disaster, Say Environmentalists
    3. GT Vs DC, IPL 2024: Who Won Yesterday's Match? Check Highlights And Updated Points Table
    4. Nepal Vs UAE, ACC Men's T20I Premier Cup Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
    5. 'Pushpa 2': Allu Arjun's Film's Theatrical Rights In North India Sold For Rs 200 Crore? Here's What We Know
    6. Sports World LIVE: Real Madrid Dash Manchester City's Double Treble Dreams, Enter UCL Semis
    7. Vidya Balan, Kartik Aaryan, Mrunal Thakur And Others Attend 'Do Aur Do Pyaar' Screening, See Pics
    8. Bengal Ram Navami Clash: Stones Thrown At Procession, Police Resort To Lathicharge, Tear Gas; Several Injured