The Best Smart TVs Under 15000 in India (2024)

Our Top Picks

Best Overall: Samsung 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV stands out as the best TV under 15000 for its vibrant display, Dolby Digital sound, and seamless smart features, making it an ideal choice for immersive entertainment.

Best Budget: MI 80 cm (32 inches) A Series HD Ready Smart Google TV (Black) is a budget-friendly option with a 32-inch HD Ready display, built-in Wi-Fi, and support for popular streaming apps. It delivers a decent viewing experience with smart features, making it a great value for money.

Investing in a budget-friendly TV just makes sense, especially when you consider how little time many of us actually spend watching TV compared to our screen time on other devices. These affordable TVs not only fit snugly within financial constraints but also deliver a fantastic viewing experience without skimping on quality.

Despite their lower price tags, these TVs under the ₹15000 range are not far behind their pricier counterparts. They come equipped with built-in Wi-Fi, allowing for seamless streaming from popular platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime, and YouTube. Plus, they support interactive applications and gaming, turning your living room into a bustling entertainment hub.

What's more, features like voice-controlled remotes and AI-driven assistants such as Alexa or Google Assistant make navigating these TVs a breeze. And while premium smart TVs from big brands might break the bank, these affordable options provide sophisticated entertainment solutions that won't strain your wallet.