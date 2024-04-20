10 Best Pedestal Fans in India (2024) - Expert Picks

Our Top Picks
Summers have descended upon us with an unrelenting force, and this year, Indian temperatures are soaring higher than ever before, presenting unprecedented challenges. While offers relief, it may not be the most practical or affordable solution for areas where its installation or operation is impractical. , on the other hand, offer limited relief, often failing to circulate air efficiently throughout larger spaces.
In such circumstances, pedestal fans emerge as a practical and effective alternative. Offering a blend of cooling power, affordability, and ease of use, these fans have become a popular choice for many households, offices, and even industrial settings. With advancements in technology, modern pedestal fans offer various features making them an attractive option for those seeking relief from the heat.
Understanding the importance of staying cool during the sweltering summer months, we have curated a list of the best pedestal fans available in India. Designed to deliver optimal cooling performance while ensuring durability and energy efficiency, these pedestal fans promise to be your trusty allies, ensuring you breeze through this summer with comfort and ease, regardless of the soaring temperatures outside.
Criterias to Consider when making a purchase decision for the right pedestal fan
Size and Space: Assess the size of the room or space where the pedestal fan will be used. Choose a fan with an appropriate blade size and airflow capacity to effectively cool the area.
Power and Speed Settings: Look for a pedestal fan with multiple speed settings to adjust the airflow according to your comfort level and the ambient temperature.
Oscillation and Directional Control: Opt for a fan with oscillation features to distribute air evenly across the room. Additionally, consider models with adjustable tilt or directional control for targeted cooling.
Noise Level: Choose a pedestal fan with quiet operation, especially if it will be used in bedrooms or workspaces where noise can be disruptive.
Energy Efficiency: Select a fan with energy-saving features such as programmable timers or variable speed settings to reduce electricity consumption.
Build Quality and Durability: Prioritise fans made from durable materials that can withstand frequent use and offer long-term reliability.
Safety Features: Ensure the fan has safety features like grille guards or blade covers to prevent accidents, especially in households with children or pets.
Remote Control and Convenience Features: Consider models with remote controls or digital displays for added convenience in adjusting settings from a distance.
How we selected them for you when curating the list
Performance Testing: We tested each pedestal fan for performance, evaluating factors such as airflow capacity, noise level, and energy efficiency. Through rigorous testing, we determined which fans deliver optimal cooling performance while maintaining quiet operation and energy efficiency.
Comparison and Evaluation: We compared different pedestal fan models based on key criteria such as size, power, oscillation features, and safety. By evaluating each fan's strengths and weaknesses, we identified the best options suited to various needs and preferences.
Brand Credibility Assessment: We conducted thorough research into the reputation and credibility of various brands in the pedestal fan market. Brands known for quality and customer satisfaction were prioritised in our selection process.
User Feedback: We considered user feedback and reviews to gauge real-world experiences with the pedestal fans. We prioritised models that consistently received positive reviews for reliability, durability, and overall satisfaction.
Value Proposition: Finally, we assessed the overall value proposition of each pedestal fan, where we handpicked models that offer the best combination of performance, reliability, and affordability to ensure you get the most bang for your buck.
Below is list of best pedestal fans in India
The Atomberg Renesa 400mm Pedestal Swing Fan offers efficient cooling with its powerful BLDC motor technology, consuming just 35 watts of power. With six speed settings and swing oscillation, it ensures optimal airflow distribution in any room. Crafted with durable stainless steel and featuring a sleek ABS design, this fan operates silently and includes a remote control for convenient usage within a 20-ft range. Its energy efficiency and 1+1 year warranty make it a reliable choice for any space.
Specifications:
Price: 4,299 (
MRP 6,14030% Off)
Brand: Atomberg
Power: 35 Watts
Speed: 6 settings
Control: Remote, Button
Material: Stainless Steel
Warranty: 1+1 Year
Size: 60D x 23W x 47H cm
|Pros
|Cons
|Good cooling performance
|Speed could be improved
|Operates silently
|Airflow may not be adequate for some
|Convenient remote control
|Energy-saving technology
|Quick and easy to assemble
|Blacks finnish give a classy finish
User’s Review: "The installation was straightforward, and the fan came with clear instructions. Within a short time, I had it set up and ready to use. What sets this fan apart is its versatility. The adjustable height and oscillation feature allow me to direct a cool breeze precisely where I need it, making it a perfect companion during hot summer days."
Why it's worth buying: As an Amazon Choice product with 1K recent purchases, it's a trusted choice for reliable performance.
The Crompton HighSpeed Torpedo Pedestal Fan with its best-in-class performance delivers a powerful breeze of 2100 RPM high speed and 105 CMM air delivery. Its wide oscillation and tilting mechanism ensure all-round comfort, while the sturdy base and thermal overload protection enhance safety and durability. With a sleek and stable design, this fan offers superior airflow and reliable performance, backed by a 2-year warranty.
Specifications:
Price: 2,698 (
MRP 4,69943% Off)
Brand: Crompton
Power Consumption: 125 Watts
Air Delivery: 105 CMM
Speed: 2100 RPM
Material: Polypropylene
Oscillation: Wide
Warranty: 2 years
|Pros
|Cons
|Sturdy base provides stability
|Prone to damage
|Flexible with tilting control
|Makes noise
|Good oscillation range
|Reliable quality and performance
|Thermal overload protection
User’s Review: "After a week of use, there was nothing I did not like about this fan. This tower fan gives good cooling even in hot summers and has been my favourite companion."
Why it's worth buying: Its popularity, evidenced by 1K recent purchases on Amazon, speaks to its reliability and effectiveness in providing cooling solutions.
The V-Guard Esfera 5 Blade Pedestal Fan with Remote Control delivers powerful cooling performance with its 100% copper synchronous motor and aerodynamically designed blades. With three-speed modes and oscillation control, it ensures customizable airflow for optimal comfort. The sturdy ABS body and CRNO lamination enhance durability and energy efficiency, while the included remote adds convenience. Supported by V-Guard's trusted brand reputation and PAN-India service network, it's a reliable cooling solution for any indoor area.
Specifications:
Price: 3,349 (
MRP 4,99033% Off)
Brand: V-Guard
Power: 55 Watts
Motor: 100% Copper
Speeds: 3
Material: ABS Body
Control: Remote
Oscillation: Smooth Motion
|Pros
|Cons
|Powerful airflow
|Poor quality remote
|Strong and robust construction
|Assembly could be difficult
|Smooth and silent operation
|Wide oscillation coverage
|Corrosion resistant
|Comes with overload protector
User’s Review: "The fan's built quality is good, especially the locks provided for the covering over the fins really helps. The colour choices you have for the pedestal fan also adds to it.
Modes, Timers and a remote at this price is just a Steal! Customer support is also good with V Guard!."
Why it's worth buying: With a solid 4.1-star rating from over 4000+ ratings, it's a trusted choice for effective cooling and user satisfaction.
The Amazon Basics 400 mm 2-In-1 BLDC Pedestal Fan is a versatile cooling solution suitable for various spaces like bedrooms, living rooms, and home offices. With its efficient copper motor, it delivers steady cooling while consuming only 35 watts of power. The fan offers 26-speed choices, timer, and sleep mode for convenient usage, and its adjustable height design allows for seamless transition between pedestal and table fan configurations. Its sturdy ABS construction ensures durability, while its sleek and slim design complements any décor style. With low noise operation and smart controls including a remote, this fan prioritises both comfort and convenience.
Specifications:
Price: 4,199 (
MRP 6,69937% Off)
Brand: Amazon Basics
Power Consumption: 35 Watts
Motor Type: BLDC Copper
Speed Settings: 26 Choices
Special Features: Remote Control
Construction: Sturdy ABS
Oscillation: Jerk-Free
|Pros
|Cons
|Adjustable height provides flexibility
|May be noisy at high speed
|Convenient timer and sleep mode
|Sleek, stylish design
|Versatile speed options
|Reliable cooling performance
|Good build quality
User’s Review: "I had no difficulty in assembling the product. Easy to use. The Color is bright. You can certainly purchase this product. No complaints"
Why it's worth buying: With over 800+ purchases last month and a solid 4.2-star rating on Amazon, this fan proves its worth with widespread satisfaction making it worth buying for your home or office.
The Usha Maxx Air Ultra 400MM Pedestal Fan is designed for efficient cooling with its aerodynamically balanced blades and powerful copper motor. With three-speed settings and wide oscillation, it delivers a steady stream of air for maximum comfort. The sturdy polypropylene body ensures durability, while the 100% copper motor ensures energy efficiency. Featuring thermal overload protection, this fan prioritises safety and reliability. With easy assembly and a 2-year warranty, it's a dependable choice for any room.
Specifications:
Price: 3,398 (
MRP 4,80029% Off)
Power Source: Corded Electric
Blade Design: Aerodynamic Blades
Motor Type: Copper Motor
Air Delivery: 70 CPM
Speed Settings: 3 Speeds
Material: Sturdy Plastic
Warranty: 2 Years
|Pros
|Cons
|Durable build quality
|No remote control feature
|Thermal overload protection
|Speed could be better
|Power consumption is low
|Easy to assemble
|Efficient cooling performance
User’s Review: "The cooling power of this fan is exceptional. With its 400MM blade size and powerful motor, it effectively circulates air throughout the room, providing instant relief from the heat. Even on the hottest days, I can rely on this fan to keep me cool and comfortable. Absolutely love it"
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for efficient cooling and durable build, backed by a solid 4-star rating from over 20,000+ overall ratings on Amazon.
The Havells Gatik Neo 400mm Oscillating Pedestal Fan combines elegant design with high performance. With its 60-degree smooth oscillation feature and three-speed control, it ensures efficient air circulation in any room. The twin-colour design and attractive finish add a touch of sophistication to your space. This fan is designed for both indoor and outdoor use, making it versatile for any environment. The Havells SYNC application enhances your experience by providing hassle-free service assistance and device management. With its superior low voltage performance and 2-year warranty, this fan delivers both style and affordability.
Specifications:
Price: 2,198 (
MRP 4,49051% Off)
Brand: Havells
Power Consumption: 60 Watts
Noise Level: 56 dB
Speed Settings: 3 speeds
Oscillation Angle: 60 degrees
Control Type: Remote
Warranty: 2 Years
|Pros
|Cons
|Efficient airflow distribution
|Motor is not so fast
|Stylish and modern design
|Less durable
|Superior low voltage performance
|Easy to adjust settings
|Convenient remote control included
|Minimal noise during operation
User’s Review: "The fan is very lightweight so you can move it around your house very easily and it is also simple to assemble. I bought it almost a couple of years back but still there is no issue with it. Still giving the service as new."
Why it's worth buying: As the best seller on Amazon, this Havells pedestal fan is worth buying for its efficient air circulation and sleek design making it a top choice for cooling your space with style and ease.
Upgrade to Bajaj's Neo-Spectrum 400 mm Pedestal Fan for powerful cooling in any space. With its high-speed motor delivering 2100 RPM, this fan ensures refreshing breezes while consuming only 100 watts of power, making it energy-efficient. The sturdy design with a full copper motor and overload thermal protector guarantees durability and safety. With a high air delivery of 100 CMM, this fan provides superior airflow for a comfortable environment. Supported by Bajaj's trusted brand reputation and 2-year warranty, it's a trustworthy addition to your home.
Specifications:
Price: 2,689 (
MRP 453041% Off)
Brand: Bajaj
Power Consumption: 100 Watts
Air Delivery: 100 CMM
RPM: 2100
Material: Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)
Mounting Type: Free Standing
Number of Blades: 3
|Pros
|Cons
|Lower power consumption
|Noise level may be high
|Sturdy and durable design
|Limited speed settings
|High air delivery
|Compact size provides versatility
|Good speed performance
User’s Review: "It is very useful for me. Worth buying. Running smoothly. Thanks to Amazon."
Why it's worth buying: This Bajaj pedestal fan is worth buying for its high-speed performance and efficient cooling, making it ideal for beating the heat in any room.
Experience powerful airflow and convenience with the iBELL WINDP10 Pedestal Fan. Featuring remote control operation and a sleek modern design, it ensures efficient cooling in any room. The high-speed motor and wide sweep oscillation guarantee optimal performance, while the 100% copper motor enhances durability. It comes with a comprehensive 2 year warranty, which makes it highly reliable to work for a long period of time. Its whisper quiet operation and sturdy build make it suitable for various settings, and the adjustable height option adds to its versatility.
Specifications:
Price: 2,713 (
MRP 4,89045% Off)
Brand: iBELL
Power Consumption: 55 Watts
Blade Count: 5 leaf
Remote Control: Yes
Oscillation: Wide Sweep
Motor: 100% Copper
Timer Function: 2 Hour
|Pros
|Cons
|Uniform air distribution
|Overall finish could be better
|Easy assembly and height adjustment
|Noisy at higher speeds
|Durable copper motor
|Powerful and efficient airflow
|Saves on electricity bills
|Provides reliable cooling
User’s Review: "Product is good and easy to assemble. The performance of this fan is optimum with less noise . Overall Great product !"
Why it's worth buying: Its reliability is confirmed by its 4000+ ratings on Amazon, reflecting widespread satisfaction among users.
The Orient Electric Stand 37 Trendz Pedestal Fan provides high speed airflow and reliable performance with its innovative CTX technology and 100% copper motor. With a motor speed of 2100 RPM and air delivery of 100 CMM, it ensures superior cooling performance. The fan features a 3-speed piano switch control for easy speed adjustment and a telescopic arrangement for height adjustment. Its powder-coated guard and polymer ring provide corrosion resistance for long-lasting durability. Backed by a 2-year warranty, it's a convenient and efficient cooling solution for any room.
Specifications:
Brand: 3,309 (
MRP 4,79031% Off)
Power Consumption: 110 Watts
Motor Speed: 2100 RPM
Air Delivery: 100 CMM
Controller Type: Button Control
Material: PP Plastic
Warranty: 2 Years
|Pros
|Cons
|Smooth operation
|Can be a little noisy
|Adjustable height and tilt mechanism
|Blade material quality could be improved
|Corrosion-resistant body
|Durable 100% copper motor
|High speed performance
User’s Review: "Very good fan, has a sturdy base but not very heavy to carry. Looks wise also really awesome, oscillation is fine, overall a good fan."
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its innovative CTX technology ensuring smooth and lasting performance
The Polycab Optima Mini Pedestal Fan is an exceptional tower fan that delivers superior air thrust with its oscillating movement covering 180 degrees, ensuring powerful airflow throughout the room. Its aerodynamic blades and heavy-duty motor provide high-speed operation and durability. With smooth oscillation and a 2-year warranty, it offers quiet yet powerful cooling. Equipped with a 100% copper winding motor, it ensures efficiency and high performance for long-lasting use.
Specifications:
Price: 2,699 (
MRP 3,99933% Off)
Brand: Polycab
Power Consumption: 60 Watts
Air Thrust: High
Motor Type: Copper Winding
Oscillation: 180 Degrees
Warranty: 2 Years
Blade Design: Aerodynamic
|Pros
|Cons
|Efficient airflow distribution
|Manual speed adjustment only
|Durable copper motor
|Noisy
|Wide oscillation coverage
|Sleek aerodynamic blade design
|Simple to assemble
|Heavy duty motor with good airflow
User’s Review: "The product is good enough and the assembling part is also easy and user friendly having each and every diagram mentioned in the booklet. The fan build quality is also good enough with a good plastic base and the pipe bring of telescopes which gives the freedom of adjusting according to the height. Its speed is also decent enough and the adjustments are also there for the rotation as well as for the speeds"
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for high speed airflow and durable copper motor. Trusted by over 400+ buyers on Amazon last month.
Some maintenance tips for longevity of your pedestal fan
Regularly clean the fan blades and grill to remove dust and debris buildup.
Check and tighten any loose screws or parts to ensure stability and smooth operation.
Lubricate the motor bearings periodically to reduce friction and prolong motor life.
Inspect the power cord for any signs of wear or damage, and replace if necessary.
Clean or replace the air filter to maintain optimal airflow and prevent dust buildup in the motor.
Ensure proper ventilation around the fan to prevent overheating and motor damage.
Store the fan in a dry and dust-free environment when not in use to prevent corrosion and damage.
Periodically check the fan's oscillation mechanism and adjust if it becomes stiff or irregular.
Frequently asked questions (FAQs)
How do pedestal fans differ from other types of fans?
Pedestal fans are floor-standing fans with an adjustable height feature, offering more flexibility in positioning compared to ceiling or wall-mounted fans. They provide localised cooling and are easily movable between rooms.
What is the ideal RPM for a pedestal fan?
Generally, a pedestal fan with an RPM (Revolutions Per Minute) between 1200 to 1500 is considered optimal for effective air circulation and cooling in most indoor spaces. However, factors like room size and personal preference may influence this choice.
What size pedestal fan do I need for my room?
The size of the pedestal fan depends on the room's dimensions. For larger rooms, opt for fans with bigger sweep sizes, typically ranging from 400mm to 500mm, to ensure adequate airflow and cooling.
Can pedestal fans be used along with air conditioners?
Yes, pedestal fans can complement air conditioners by improving air circulation and distribution, resulting in more even cooling throughout the room and potentially reducing the need for higher AC settings.
How long do pedestal fans typically last?
The lifespan of a pedestal fan depends on various factors such as usage frequency, maintenance, and build quality. With proper care and maintenance, pedestal fans can last anywhere from 5 to 10 years or more.
In Conclusion
Pedestal fans provide a convenient and effective solution for cooling indoor spaces, providing airflow and comfort during hot weather. With a variety of options available, selecting the right pedestal fan depends on factors like room size, airflow preferences, and budget. Our list of recommendations includes top-performing models tailored to different needs, ensuring reliability, efficiency, and comfort. Investing in one of these recommended pedestal fans can enhance your indoor environment, offering a refreshing breeze and contributing to a cooler, more comfortable atmosphere.