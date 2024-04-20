10 Best Pedestal Fans in India (2024) - Expert Picks

What's Hot

Summers in India, particularly between April and June, can be challenging, especially in areas where air conditioning isn't feasible. Pedestal fans offer a great alternative, providing respite against the heat. We've curated a list of the best pedestal fans to help you breeze through this summer effortlessly.

Our Top Picks

Summers have descended upon us with an unrelenting force, and this year, Indian temperatures are soaring higher than ever before, presenting unprecedented challenges. While air conditioning offers relief, it may not be the most practical or affordable solution for areas where its installation or operation is impractical. Table fans, on the other hand, offer limited relief, often failing to circulate air efficiently throughout larger spaces.

In such circumstances, pedestal fans emerge as a practical and effective alternative. Offering a blend of cooling power, affordability, and ease of use, these fans have become a popular choice for many households, offices, and even industrial settings. With advancements in technology, modern pedestal fans offer various features making them an attractive option for those seeking relief from the heat.

Understanding the importance of staying cool during the sweltering summer months, we have curated a list of the best pedestal fans available in India. Designed to deliver optimal cooling performance while ensuring durability and energy efficiency, these pedestal fans promise to be your trusty allies, ensuring you breeze through this summer with comfort and ease, regardless of the soaring temperatures outside.

Criterias to Consider when making a purchase decision for the right pedestal fan 

  • Size and Space: Assess the size of the room or space where the pedestal fan will be used. Choose a fan with an appropriate blade size and airflow capacity to effectively cool the area.

  • Power and Speed Settings: Look for a pedestal fan with multiple speed settings to adjust the airflow according to your comfort level and the ambient temperature.

  • Oscillation and Directional Control: Opt for a fan with oscillation features to distribute air evenly across the room. Additionally, consider models with adjustable tilt or directional control for targeted cooling.

  • Noise Level: Choose a pedestal fan with quiet operation, especially if it will be used in bedrooms or workspaces where noise can be disruptive.

  • Energy Efficiency: Select a fan with energy-saving features such as programmable timers or variable speed settings to reduce electricity consumption.

  • Build Quality and Durability: Prioritise fans made from durable materials that can withstand frequent use and offer long-term reliability.

  • Safety Features: Ensure the fan has safety features like grille guards or blade covers to prevent accidents, especially in households with children or pets.

  • Remote Control and Convenience Features: Consider models with remote controls or digital displays for added convenience in adjusting settings from a distance.

How we selected them for you when curating the list

  • Performance Testing: We tested each pedestal fan for performance, evaluating factors such as airflow capacity, noise level, and energy efficiency. Through rigorous testing, we determined which fans deliver optimal cooling performance while maintaining quiet operation and energy efficiency.

  • Comparison and Evaluation: We compared different pedestal fan models based on key criteria such as size, power, oscillation features, and safety. By evaluating each fan's strengths and weaknesses, we identified the best options suited to various needs and preferences.

  • Brand Credibility Assessment: We conducted thorough research into the reputation and credibility of various brands in the pedestal fan market. Brands known for quality and customer satisfaction were prioritised in our selection process.

  • User Feedback: We considered user feedback and reviews to gauge real-world experiences with the pedestal fans. We prioritised models that consistently received positive reviews for reliability, durability, and overall satisfaction.

  • Value Proposition: Finally, we assessed the overall value proposition of each pedestal fan, where we handpicked models that offer the best combination of performance, reliability, and affordability to ensure you get the most bang for your buck.

Below is list of best pedestal fans in India

1. Atomberg Renesa 400mm Pedestal Swing Fan

info_icon

The Atomberg Renesa 400mm Pedestal Swing Fan offers efficient cooling with its powerful BLDC motor technology, consuming just 35 watts of power. With six speed settings and swing oscillation, it ensures optimal airflow distribution in any room. Crafted with durable stainless steel and featuring a sleek ABS design, this fan operates silently and includes a remote control for convenient usage within a 20-ft range. Its energy efficiency and 1+1 year warranty make it a reliable choice for any space.

Specifications:

  • Price: 4,299 (MRP 6,140 30% Off) 

  • Brand: Atomberg 

  • Power: 35 Watts

  • Speed: 6 settings

  • Control: Remote, Button

  • Material: Stainless Steel

  • Warranty: 1+1 Year

  • Size: 60D x 23W x 47H cm

ProsCons
Good cooling performanceSpeed could be improved
Operates silentlyAirflow may not be adequate for some
Convenient remote control
Energy-saving technology
Quick and easy to assemble
Blacks finnish give a classy finish

User’s Review: "The installation was straightforward, and the fan came with clear instructions. Within a short time, I had it set up and ready to use. What sets this fan apart is its versatility. The adjustable height and oscillation feature allow me to direct a cool breeze precisely where I need it, making it a perfect companion during hot summer days."

Why it's worth buying: As an Amazon Choice product with 1K recent purchases, it's a trusted choice for reliable performance.

Shop Now!

2. Crompton HighSpeed Torpedo 400 mm Pedestal Fan

info_icon

The Crompton HighSpeed Torpedo Pedestal Fan with its best-in-class performance delivers a powerful breeze of 2100 RPM high speed and 105 CMM air delivery. Its wide oscillation and tilting mechanism ensure all-round comfort, while the sturdy base and thermal overload protection enhance safety and durability. With a sleek and stable design, this fan offers superior airflow and reliable performance, backed by a 2-year warranty.

Specifications:

  • Price: 2,698 (MRP 4,699 43% Off)

  • Brand: Crompton 

  • Power Consumption: 125 Watts

  • Air Delivery: 105 CMM

  • Speed: 2100 RPM

  • Material: Polypropylene

  • Oscillation: Wide

  • Warranty: 2 years

ProsCons
Sturdy base provides stabilityProne to damage
Flexible with tilting controlMakes noise
Good oscillation range
Reliable quality and performance
Thermal overload protection

User’s Review: "After a week of use, there was nothing I did not like about this fan. This tower fan gives good cooling even in hot summers and has been my favourite companion."

Why it's worth buying: Its popularity, evidenced by 1K recent purchases on Amazon, speaks to its reliability and effectiveness in providing cooling solutions.

Shop Now!

3. V-Guard Esfera 5 Blade Pedestal Fan With Remote Control

info_icon

The V-Guard Esfera 5 Blade Pedestal Fan with Remote Control delivers powerful cooling performance with its 100% copper synchronous motor and aerodynamically designed blades. With three-speed modes and oscillation control, it ensures customizable airflow for optimal comfort. The sturdy ABS body and CRNO lamination enhance durability and energy efficiency, while the included remote adds convenience. Supported by V-Guard's trusted brand reputation and PAN-India service network, it's a reliable cooling solution for any indoor area.

Specifications:

  • Price: 3,349 (MRP 4,990 33% Off)

  • Brand: V-Guard

  • Power: 55 Watts

  • Motor: 100% Copper

  • Speeds: 3

  • Material: ABS Body

  • Control: Remote

  • Oscillation: Smooth Motion

ProsCons
Powerful airflowPoor quality remote
Strong and robust constructionAssembly could be difficult
Smooth and silent operation
Wide oscillation coverage
Corrosion resistant
Comes with overload protector

User’s Review: "The fan's built quality is good, especially the locks provided for the covering over the fins really helps. The colour choices you have for the pedestal fan also adds to it.

Modes, Timers and a remote at this price is just a Steal! Customer support is also good with V Guard!."

Why it's worth buying: With a solid 4.1-star rating from over 4000+ ratings, it's a trusted choice for effective cooling and user satisfaction.

Shop Now!

4. Amazon Basics 400 Mm 2-In-1 Bldc Pedestal Fan With Remote Control

info_icon

The Amazon Basics 400 mm 2-In-1 BLDC Pedestal Fan is a versatile cooling solution suitable for various spaces like bedrooms, living rooms, and home offices. With its efficient copper motor, it delivers steady cooling while consuming only 35 watts of power. The fan offers 26-speed choices, timer, and sleep mode for convenient usage, and its adjustable height design allows for seamless transition between pedestal and table fan configurations. Its sturdy ABS construction ensures durability, while its sleek and slim design complements any décor style. With low noise operation and smart controls including a remote, this fan prioritises both comfort and convenience.

Specifications:

  • Price: 4,199 (MRP 6,699 37% Off)

  • Brand: Amazon Basics

  • Power Consumption: 35 Watts

  • Motor Type: BLDC Copper

  • Speed Settings: 26 Choices

  • Special Features: Remote Control

  • Construction: Sturdy ABS

  • Oscillation: Jerk-Free

ProsCons
Adjustable height provides flexibilityMay be noisy at high speed
Convenient timer and sleep mode
Sleek, stylish design
Versatile speed options
Reliable cooling performance
Good build quality

User’s Review: "I had no difficulty in assembling the product. Easy to use. The Color is bright. You can certainly purchase this product. No complaints"

Why it's worth buying: With over 800+ purchases last month and a solid 4.2-star rating on Amazon, this fan proves its worth with widespread satisfaction making it worth buying for your home or office.

Shop Now!

5. USHA Maxx Air Ultra 400MM Pedestal Fan

info_icon

The Usha Maxx Air Ultra 400MM Pedestal Fan is designed for efficient cooling with its aerodynamically balanced blades and powerful copper motor. With three-speed settings and wide oscillation, it delivers a steady stream of air for maximum comfort. The sturdy polypropylene body ensures durability, while the 100% copper motor ensures energy efficiency. Featuring thermal overload protection, this fan prioritises safety and reliability. With easy assembly and a 2-year warranty, it's a dependable choice for any room.

Specifications:

  • Price: 3,398 (MRP 4,800 29% Off)

  • Power Source: Corded Electric

  • Blade Design: Aerodynamic Blades

  • Motor Type: Copper Motor

  • Air Delivery: 70 CPM

  • Speed Settings: 3 Speeds

  • Material: Sturdy Plastic

  • Warranty: 2 Years

ProsCons
Durable build qualityNo remote control feature
Thermal overload protectionSpeed could be better
Power consumption is low
Easy to assemble
Efficient cooling performance

User’s Review: "The cooling power of this fan is exceptional. With its 400MM blade size and powerful motor, it effectively circulates air throughout the room, providing instant relief from the heat. Even on the hottest days, I can rely on this fan to keep me cool and comfortable. Absolutely love it"

Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for efficient cooling and durable build, backed by a solid 4-star rating from over 20,000+ overall ratings on Amazon.

Shop Now!

6. Havells Gatik Neo 400mm Oscillating Pedestal Fan

info_icon

The Havells Gatik Neo 400mm Oscillating Pedestal Fan combines elegant design with high performance. With its 60-degree smooth oscillation feature and three-speed control, it ensures efficient air circulation in any room. The twin-colour design and attractive finish add a touch of sophistication to your space. This fan is designed for both indoor and outdoor use, making it versatile for any environment. The Havells SYNC application enhances your experience by providing hassle-free service assistance and device management. With its superior low voltage performance and 2-year warranty, this fan delivers both style and affordability.

Specifications:

  • Price: 2,198 (MRP 4,490 51% Off)

  • Brand: Havells 

  • Power Consumption: 60 Watts

  • Noise Level: 56 dB

  • Speed Settings: 3 speeds

  • Oscillation Angle: 60 degrees

  • Control Type: Remote

  • Warranty: 2 Years

ProsCons
Efficient airflow distributionMotor is not so fast
Stylish and modern designLess durable
Superior low voltage performance
Easy to adjust settings
Convenient remote control included
Minimal noise during operation

User’s Review: "The fan is very lightweight so you can move it around your house very easily and it is also simple to assemble. I bought it almost a couple of years back but still there is no issue with it. Still giving the service as new."

Why it's worth buying: As the best seller on Amazon, this Havells pedestal fan is worth buying for its efficient air circulation and sleek design making it a top choice for cooling your space with style and ease.

Shop Now!

7. Bajaj Neo-Spectrum 400 mm Pedestal Fan

info_icon

Upgrade to Bajaj's Neo-Spectrum 400 mm Pedestal Fan for powerful cooling in any space. With its high-speed motor delivering 2100 RPM, this fan ensures refreshing breezes while consuming only 100 watts of power, making it energy-efficient. The sturdy design with a full copper motor and overload thermal protector guarantees durability and safety. With a high air delivery of 100 CMM, this fan provides superior airflow for a comfortable environment. Supported by Bajaj's trusted brand reputation and 2-year warranty, it's a trustworthy addition to your home.

Specifications:

  • Price: 2,689 (MRP 4530 41% Off)

  • Brand: Bajaj

  • Power Consumption: 100 Watts

  • Air Delivery: 100 CMM

  • RPM: 2100

  • Material: Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)

  • Mounting Type: Free Standing

  • Number of Blades: 3

ProsCons
Lower power consumptionNoise level may be high
Sturdy and durable designLimited speed settings
High air delivery
Compact size provides versatility
Good speed performance

User’s Review: "It is very useful for me. Worth buying. Running smoothly. Thanks to Amazon."

Why it's worth buying: This Bajaj pedestal fan is worth buying for its high-speed performance and efficient cooling, making it ideal for beating the heat in any room.

Shop Now!

8. IBELL WINDP10 Pedestal Fan

Experience powerful airflow and convenience with the iBELL WINDP10 Pedestal Fan. Featuring remote control operation and a sleek modern design, it ensures efficient cooling in any room. The high-speed motor and wide sweep oscillation guarantee optimal performance, while the 100% copper motor enhances durability. It comes with a comprehensive 2 year warranty, which makes it highly reliable to work for a long period of time. Its whisper quiet operation and sturdy build make it suitable for various settings, and the adjustable height option adds to its versatility. 

Specifications:

  • Price: 2,713 (MRP 4,890 45% Off)

  • Brand: iBELL 

  • Power Consumption: 55 Watts

  • Blade Count: 5 leaf

  • Remote Control: Yes

  • Oscillation: Wide Sweep

  • Motor: 100% Copper

  • Timer Function: 2 Hour

ProsCons
Uniform air distributionOverall finish could be better
Easy assembly and height adjustmentNoisy at higher speeds
Durable copper motor
Powerful and efficient airflow
Saves on electricity bills
Provides reliable cooling

User’s Review: "Product is good and easy to assemble. The performance of this fan is optimum with less noise . Overall Great product !"

Why it's worth buying: Its reliability is confirmed by its 4000+ ratings on Amazon, reflecting widespread satisfaction among users.

Shop Now!

8. Orient Electric High Speed 400 MM Stand 37 Trendz Pedestal Fans

info_icon

The Orient Electric Stand 37 Trendz Pedestal Fan provides high speed airflow and reliable performance with its innovative CTX technology and 100% copper motor. With a motor speed of 2100 RPM and air delivery of 100 CMM, it ensures superior cooling performance. The fan features a 3-speed piano switch control for easy speed adjustment and a telescopic arrangement for height adjustment. Its powder-coated guard and polymer ring provide corrosion resistance for long-lasting durability. Backed by a 2-year warranty, it's a convenient and efficient cooling solution for any room.

Specifications:

  • Brand: 3,309 (MRP 4,790 31% Off)

  • Power Consumption: 110 Watts

  • Motor Speed: 2100 RPM

  • Air Delivery: 100 CMM

  • Controller Type: Button Control

  • Material: PP Plastic

  • Warranty: 2 Years

ProsCons
Smooth operationCan be a little noisy
Adjustable height and tilt mechanismBlade material quality could be improved
Corrosion-resistant body
Durable 100% copper motor
High speed performance

User’s Review: "Very good fan, has a sturdy base but not very heavy to carry. Looks wise also really awesome, oscillation is fine, overall a good fan."

Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its innovative CTX technology ensuring smooth and lasting performance

Shop Now!

10. Polycab Optima 5 blade 400 mm Mini Pedestal Fan

info_icon

The Polycab Optima Mini Pedestal Fan is an exceptional tower fan that delivers superior air thrust with its oscillating movement covering 180 degrees, ensuring powerful airflow throughout the room. Its aerodynamic blades and heavy-duty motor provide high-speed operation and durability. With smooth oscillation and a 2-year warranty, it offers quiet yet powerful cooling. Equipped with a 100% copper winding motor, it ensures efficiency and high performance for long-lasting use.

Specifications:

  • Price: 2,699 (MRP 3,999 33% Off)

  • Brand: Polycab 

  • Power Consumption: 60 Watts

  • Air Thrust: High

  • Motor Type: Copper Winding

  • Oscillation: 180 Degrees

  • Warranty: 2 Years

  • Blade Design: Aerodynamic

ProsCons
Efficient airflow distributionManual speed adjustment only
Durable copper motorNoisy
Wide oscillation coverage
Sleek aerodynamic blade design
Simple to assemble
Heavy duty motor with good airflow

User’s Review: "The product is good enough and the assembling part is also easy and user friendly having each and every diagram mentioned in the booklet. The fan build quality is also good enough  with a good plastic base and the pipe bring of telescopes which gives the freedom of adjusting according to the height. Its speed is also decent enough and the adjustments are also there for the rotation as well as for the speeds"

Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for high speed airflow and durable copper motor. Trusted by over 400+ buyers on Amazon last month.

Shop Now!

Some maintenance tips for longevity of your pedestal fan

  • Regularly clean the fan blades and grill to remove dust and debris buildup.

  • Check and tighten any loose screws or parts to ensure stability and smooth operation.

  • Lubricate the motor bearings periodically to reduce friction and prolong motor life.

  • Inspect the power cord for any signs of wear or damage, and replace if necessary.

  • Clean or replace the air filter to maintain optimal airflow and prevent dust buildup in the motor.

  • Ensure proper ventilation around the fan to prevent overheating and motor damage.

  • Store the fan in a dry and dust-free environment when not in use to prevent corrosion and damage.

  • Periodically check the fan's oscillation mechanism and adjust if it becomes stiff or irregular.

Frequently asked questions (FAQs)

How do pedestal fans differ from other types of fans?

  • Pedestal fans are floor-standing fans with an adjustable height feature, offering more flexibility in positioning compared to ceiling or wall-mounted fans. They provide localised cooling and are easily movable between rooms.

What is the ideal RPM for a pedestal fan?

  • Generally, a pedestal fan with an RPM (Revolutions Per Minute) between 1200 to 1500 is considered optimal for effective air circulation and cooling in most indoor spaces. However, factors like room size and personal preference may influence this choice.

What size pedestal fan do I need for my room?

  • The size of the pedestal fan depends on the room's dimensions. For larger rooms, opt for fans with bigger sweep sizes, typically ranging from 400mm to 500mm, to ensure adequate airflow and cooling.

Can pedestal fans be used along with air conditioners?

  • Yes, pedestal fans can complement air conditioners by improving air circulation and distribution, resulting in more even cooling throughout the room and potentially reducing the need for higher AC settings.

How long do pedestal fans typically last?

  • The lifespan of a pedestal fan depends on various factors such as usage frequency, maintenance, and build quality. With proper care and maintenance, pedestal fans can last anywhere from 5 to 10 years or more.

In Conclusion 

Pedestal fans provide a convenient and effective solution for cooling indoor spaces, providing airflow and comfort during hot weather. With a variety of options available, selecting the right pedestal fan depends on factors like room size, airflow preferences, and budget. Our list of recommendations includes top-performing models tailored to different needs, ensuring reliability, efficiency, and comfort. Investing in one of these recommended pedestal fans can enhance your indoor environment, offering a refreshing breeze and contributing to a cooler, more comfortable atmosphere.

