10 Best Table Fans in India (2024)

Our Top Picks
Best Overall: The stands out with its revolutionary CTX technology, providing silent operation, higher air delivery of 5700 CMM, and a powerful 1350 RPM motor, making it an excellent choice for all-around cooling needs.
Best High Speed: The impresses with its powerful copper motor, delivering a high-speed performance of 1350 RPM and exceptional air delivery of 70 cubic meters per minute, ideal for those seeking rapid and efficient cooling.
Best that Works Silently: The ensures peaceful operation with its low noise level of 32 dB, combined with a high-speed BLDC motor, providing up to 12 hours of continuous airflow on a single charge, perfect for maintaining a quiet and cool environment.
Best Budget: The offers cost-effective cooling with its durable construction, full copper motor for robust performance, and high air delivery of 7 CMM at 1320 RPM, making it a reliable and affordable option for staying cool on a budget.
Table fans offer a convenient and cost-effective solution to combat the oppressive heat, providing localised cooling in homes, offices, and other indoor spaces.
In recent years, the demand for high speed table fans has surged as individuals seek effective cooling solutions that are both energy-efficient and affordable. With advancements in technology, modern table fans boast innovative features such as remote controls, adjustable heights, oscillation, and even bladeless designs, catering to diverse preferences and requirements.
The significance of a quality table fan becomes even more pronounced in regions where air conditioning may not be practical or accessible to all. Portable and easy to install, table fans offer versatility, allowing users to move them from room to room as needed.
Our curated selection encompasses a variety of models suited for different preferences and budgets, ensuring that you can find the best table fan to suit your cooling. From sleek and stylish designs to powerful and feature-rich options, discover the best table fans in India that will help you stay cool, refreshed, and productive throughout the summer season.
Things to consider before buying a table fan for you home or office
Size and Space: Consider the size of the room or area where the table fan will be used. Ensure that the fan's size is appropriate for the space available, and it can provide adequate airflow.
Fan Size and Blade Design: Larger blades generally provide better airflow, but they can also be noisier. Opt for a balance between size and noise level that suits your preferences.
Speed Settings: Look for a table fan with multiple speed settings to adjust airflow according to your comfort level and the room temperature.
Oscillation: A table fan with oscillation feature distributes air more evenly throughout the room. This can be particularly useful in larger spaces or rooms with multiple occupants.
Noise Level: Consider the noise level produced by the fan, especially if it will be used in quiet environments such as bedrooms or offices. Choose a fan with a low noise output for minimal disruption.
Energy Efficiency: Check the energy efficiency rating of the table fan to ensure that it consumes minimal power while providing effective cooling. Energy-efficient models can help reduce electricity bills in the long run.
Durability and Build Quality: Look for table fans made from durable materials that can withstand regular use. A sturdy build ensures longevity and reduces the need for frequent replacements.
Safety Features: Prioritise table fans with safety features such as grille guards or bladeless designs, especially if the fan will be used in households with children or pets.
Portability: If you plan to move the fan between different rooms or locations, consider its weight and portability. Choose a lightweight and compact model for ease of transportation.
How we chose them for you
Analysis of Customer Feedback: We analysed customer feedback and reviews to understand the real-world experiences of users with different table fan models. This helped us gauge overall satisfaction levels and identify any recurring issues or concerns.
Performance evaluation: We evaluated the performance of some table fans based on factors such as airflow, noise levels, energy efficiency, and build quality. This hands-on approach allowed us to evaluate the fans' performance firsthand and provide accurate recommendations.
Brand Credibility: We prioritised brands with a strong reputation for manufacturing high-quality and reliable products. Brands with a history of delivering durable and efficient table fans were given preference in our selection process.
Comparison of Features: We compared the features and specifications of various table fan models to identify standout options that offer exceptional value for money. This involved evaluating factors such as speed settings, oscillation, blade design, safety features, and warranty coverage.
Consideration of Budget and Affordability: We considered a range of table fan models across different price points to cater to varying budget constraints. Our goal was to recommend options that strike a balance between affordability and performance, ensuring that there's something for everyone.
Below is the list of best table fans in India currently dominating the market
The Orient Electric Wind Pro 60 Desk Fan boasts revolutionary CTX technology for silent operation, delivering a powerful airflow of 5700 CMM while consuming minimal power. Its concentric winding technology ensures reliability and efficiency by reducing vibrations and noise. With a high-performance motor and thermal overload protection, this table fan offers safe and consistent cooling in any room. The 90-degree oscillation and variable speed control provide customizable airflow for enhanced comfort. Invest in this lightweight and portable fan for a refreshing and quiet cooling experience.
Specifications:
Price: 2,669 (
MRP 2,98010% Off)
Brand: Orient Electric
Type: Table Fan
Power: 85 Watts
Blade Length: 400mm
Speeds: 3
Mounting: Free Standing
Material: Plastic
Colour: White/Blue Tint
Warranty: 2 Years
Pros
Cons
Good aerodynamic design
May lack durability
Reliable performance
Noise level is high
High air delivery
Low power consumption
Customizable airflow
Thermal overload protection
User’s Review: Excellent fan with high speed air flow on no.1 Yes it's a little noisy, but if you want high speed air you have to bare with the noise just as coolers. Gives cooling air better than the cooler. Must buy. Thanks.
Why it's worth buying: Its innovative technology and safety features ensure a comfortable and hassle-free cooling experience, making it a worthwhile purchase.
The V-Guard Esfera STS Plus Pedestal Cum Table Fan offers versatile 2-in-1 operation, seamlessly transitioning between table and pedestal fan modes to suit your preferences. With a powerful 1350 RPM motor and adjustable speed settings, it delivers swift and efficient airflow, covering a wide area with its 40 cm sweep size. Crafted with a durable ABS body and featuring enhanced safety features like thermal overload protection, this fan ensures reliable performance and peace of mind. You also get to enjoy personalised comfort with convenient features like telescopic height adjustment and adjustable tilt and oscillation controls. With a 2-year warranty and PAN-India service network, trust in V-Guard's quality and durability for complete satisfaction.
Specifications:
Price: 2,649 (
MRP 4,25038% Off)
Brand: V-Guard
Type: Pedestal/Table Fan
Color: Yellow Black
Power Source: Electric
Motor Speed: 1350 RPM
Speed Settings: 5
Sweep Size: 40 cm (400mm)
Material: ABS
Safety: Thermal Protector
Special Feature: Convertible, Oscillation
Pros
Cons
Adjustable speed settings
Speed could be improved
Durable construction
Performance could be better
Enhanced safety features
Convenient height and tilt adjustments
Powerful airflow
Sturdy and stable base
Smooth oscillation
User’s Review: This is my latest and the cheapest one I bought. I was surprised to see the product quality. Of all the 4 I own, this has the fastest motor, 2 year warranty and super quality product. The service too is one notch ahead. On the day of delivery itself v gaurd service guy called and asked if I needed help installing. I did not avail that free service but they are definitely one step ahead.
Why it's worth buying: With over 1K purchases on Amazon last month, it's a popular choice for effective cooling and reliable quality.
The NUUK LĪT Cordless & Rechargeable 7 Inch Table Fan ensures unmatched efficiency with its high-speed BLDC motor, delivering powerful yet whisper-quiet operation. Experience up to 12 hours of continuous airflow on a single charge, thanks to its robust 4000 mAh battery and Type-C charging capability. With four adjustable wind speeds and auto oscillation, this fan ensures personalised comfort and even air distribution in any room. Plus, its eco-friendly design, featuring natural beechwood accents and a vegan leather carry strap, combines sustainability with modern aesthetics for a stylish and conscientious cooling solution.
Specifications:
Price: 2,799 (
MRP 3,69924% Off)
Brand: NUUK
Size: 7 Inch
Power Source: Battery Powered
Speeds: 4
Noise Level: 32 dB
Mounting Type: Tabletop
Controller Type: Remote Control
Material: ABS
Run Time: Up to 12 Hours
Pros
Cons
Powerful and quiet operation
Battery needs recharging
Long lasting battery life
Convenient remote control
Eco-friendly design
Adjustable wind speeds
Premium quality materials
Excellent performance
User’s Review: Fan is very good quality and built! I bought it almost 7-8 days back and like it very much. With bright mood light, easy remote features and different speed options, it's a value for money product. Go for it!
Why it's worth buying: With a 4.6-star rating and the "Amazon Choice" label it is a highly recommended product known for its versatile features, making it a worthwhile investment for anyone seeking convenient cooling solutions.
The USHA Maxx Air Ultra 400MM Pedestal Fan in Light Blue features aerodynamically designed blades for high air delivery, powered by a durable copper motor. With three-speed settings and 1350 RPM, this fan provides efficient cooling for your living room, bedroom, or study room. It is easy to assemble and comes with a 2-year warranty for peace of mind. The fan's sturdy construction and auto-resettable thermal overload protector ensure durability and safe operation, making it a reliable choice for keeping your home cool and comfortable during the summer.
Specifications:
Price: 2,499 (
MRP 4,25041% Off)
Brand: USHA
Power Source: Corded Electric
Style: Maxx Air Ultra
Dimensions: 55D x 15W x 60H cm
Room Type: Various
Special Feature: Adjustable Height, Tilt, Oscillation
Wattage: 60 Watts
Number of Blades: 3
Material: Plastic
Number of Speeds: 3
Air Delivery: 70 Cubic Per Minute
RPM: 1350
Warranty: 2 years
Pros
Cons
Powerful copper motor
No remote control
Easy assembly and stable base
Durability issues
Jerk-free movement
Wide oscillation coverage
Cool and breezy airflow
Silent operation
Energy efficient
User’s Review: Amazing and as usual reliable USHA pedestal fan. This is my second mist air and 3rd pedestal fan. First fan is still running after 18 years of it's continuous service never once undergone any repairs. Cool air, noiseless sweep across the corners of the lobby.
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its high performance and durability, this Usha table fan is a bestseller on Amazon, boasting over 2K recent purchases and maintaining an impressive 4-star rating.
The AmazonBasics High-Speed Table Fan in White comes with high quality aerodynamically designed blades for efficient air delivery, covering a wide area with smooth oscillation. With three-speed settings and a powerful 100% copper motor, it provides cooling at 1456 rotations per minute. The fan's ergonomic design ensures safe and easy operation, while its portable nature allows flexibility in moving it across rooms. Ideal for use in laundry rooms, kitchens, living rooms, or home offices, this table fan offers reliable and convenient cooling all year round.
Specifications:
Price: 1,999 (
MRP 2,60023% Off)
Brand: AmazonBasics
Colour: White
Type: Table Fan
Power Source: Corded Electric
Style: Tabletop
Material: Plastic, Metal
Speed Settings: 3
Blade Design: Aerodynamic
Sweep Size: 400 mm
Air Delivery: 65-73 CMM
RPM: 1456
Oscillation: 80°
Motor: 100% Copper
Pros
Cons
Efficient cooling with wide coverage
Decent noise level
Smooth and automatic oscillation
Portable and easy to move
Durable with 100% copper motor
Easy to assemble and operate
Safe to use and maintain
User’s Review: Happy with the table fan because it met my expectations in every sense--the size, speed, colour, ease of assembling the fan, the airflow--high speed air in 1st button itself so, haven't used button # 2 & 3 at all, doesn't heat up even when used for 24 hrs at a stretch. Don't go by the negative comments, definitely a fan worth the money paid. Just buy it if you are looking for a good high-speed fan at a reasonable price.
Why it's worth buying: With a 4.2-star rating from over 3000 Amazon ratings, this fan offers efficient cooling and reliable performance, making it a worthwhile investment for your home or office.
The iBELL Viva High-Speed Wall Fan in White provides powerful cooling with its five-blade design and 406mm sweep size, ensuring effective air delivery to cool your space. With speeds of up to 1330 RPM and three-speed settings, this wall fan provides rapid and customizable cooling according to your preferences. Its remote-controlled operation allows convenient adjustments from a distance, while smooth oscillation up to 90 degrees ensures even air circulation. Additionally, its reversible rotation enhances versatility, making it an efficient cooling solution for any room or space.
Specifications:
Price: 2,475 (
MRP 4,25042% Off)
Brand: iBELL
Colour: White
Power Source: Corded Electric
Style: Modern
Dimensions: 46D x 46W x 53H cm
Room Type: Various
Special Feature: Remote Control
Wattage: 55 Watts
Blade Length: 406 mm
Voltage: 240 Volts
Mounting Type: Wall Mount
Controller Type: Remote Control
Number of Speeds: 3
Number of Blades: 5
Motor RPM: 1350
Pros
Cons
Strong airflow
High power consumption
Remote-controlled operation
Speed needs to be improved
Quiet operation
Adjustable speed settings
Versatile wall mounting
Easy to adjust vertical angle
Sturdy construction provides durability
User’s Review: For the cost it seems to be the best value - has a remote included and light weight (plastic / fibre) and less noise. Hopefully it should run through the life and will update - but initial impressions after the new install is that it looks good.
Why it's worth buying: Its low noise motor and sturdy construction make it a reliable choice, earning it the Amazon Choice badge for quality and performance.
The Bajaj Esteem Table Fan premises optimal cooling performance with its 100% copper motor and wide sweep blades, ensuring high air delivery and circulation. With a power consumption of 50 watts and silent operation, it offers efficient cooling without disturbing noise. Its overload thermal protector ensures motor protection, enhancing durability and performance. Ideal for home or office use, this table fan provides a peaceful environment while keeping you cool and comfortable during hot summer days.
Specifications:
Price: 2,299 (
MRP 3,72538% Off)
Brand: Bajaj
Power: 50 Watts
Motor: 100% Copper
Sweep: 400 mm
Air Delivery: 70 CMM
RPM: 1320
Mounting: Tabletop
Speeds: 3
Material: ABS
Colour: White
Warranty: 2 Years
Pros
Cons
High air delivery
Swinging switch does not work at times
Low noise operation
Durability could be improved
Portable and easy to use
Energy efficient
Wide sweep helps with effective cooling
Easy to assemble
User’s Review: Absolutely thrilled with this new Table Fan! The red color adds a nice touch to my room. It's impressively quiet, yet super powerful with its 3-speed options. Knowing it has a 2-year warranty and a copper motor is reassuring. Stylish, effective, and a great addition to any space! Setting it up was a breeze too. No complicated instructions or tools needed. If you're looking for a reliable table fan for your home or office, I highly recommend this product.
Why it's worth buying: It is worth buying for its high air delivery and efficient, low-noise operation, providing effective cooling and a peaceful environment.
The Havells Sameera 400mm Table Fan is the best table fan under 2000 offering high-velocity airflow with its powerful 1360 RPM motor and aerodynamically designed PP blades. With three speed settings and jerk-free oscillation, it ensures optimal ventilation in any space. The 120 ribs guard enhances safety while maintaining sleek aesthetics. Backed by a 2-year warranty, this table fan is suitable for both home and office use, providing efficient cooling and blending seamlessly with modern interiors.
Specifications:
Price: 1,999 (
MRP 3,29039% Off)
Brand: Havells
Power Source: Electric
Room Type: Multi-purpose
Special Feature: High Velocity
Wattage: 16 Watts
Number of Blades: 3
Mounting Type: Free Standing
Controller Type: Button Control
Material: Aluminium
Number of Speeds: 3
Sweep Size: 400 mm
RPM: 1360
Pros
Cons
Sleek and modern design
Speed could be relatively less
Jerk-free oscillation
No energy efficient rating
High velocity performance
Easy to use and maintain
Sound level is very low
Durable build quality
User’s Review: It is a fantastic addition to my home. Its powerful motor and aerodynamically designed blades provide excellent airflow, keeping my room well-ventilated even during the hottest days.
Why it's worth buying: It is worth buying for its powerful motor, efficient airflow, and sleek design, making it a practical and stylish addition to any home or office.
The Crompton HighSpeed Torpedo 400 mm Pedestal Fan provides best-in-class performance with a powerful motor delivering 2100 RPM and impressive air delivery of 105 CMM. Its wide oscillation and tilting mechanism ensure all-round comfort and flexibility in directing airflow. The sturdy base and thermal overload protection enhance safety and durability. With an elegant and stable design, this pedestal fan provides superior cooling performance for all room types. Backed by a 2-year warranty, it's a reliable and efficient cooling solution for any space.
Specifications:
Price: 2,698 (
MRP 4,69943% Off)
Motor: 2100 RPM
Air Delivery: 105 CMM
Mounting: Floor Mount
Material: Polypropylene
Power Source: Corded Electric
Style: Classic
Color: White
Noise Level: 5 dB
Wattage: 125 Watts
Number of Blades: 3
Pros
Cons
High-speed performance
Noise is high
Wide oscillation
Build quality needs to be improved
Easy tilting control
Thermal overload protection
Elegant and stable design
Powerful airflow
User’s Review: Good looking fan with high speed, it is a multipurpose fan. Generally the pedestal fan has 1200 to 1400 rpm.But It has high rpm around 2100.
Why it's worth buying: Crompton table fan is worth buying for its wide oscillation, and sturdy design, as evidenced by its popularity with over 1,000+ purchases on Amazon last month.
10.
The RR Signature (Previously Luminous) Buddy High-Speed 230mm Personal Wall and Table Fan is a powerhouse of cooling performance. Its vibrant Aqua Blue colour uplifts the mood in summers while the high-speed motor ensures higher air throw. With a unique finger-proof ABS front guard reducing air resistance, it delivers optimal airflow with minimal noise. Aerodynamic blades, strong motor, and a wide sweep size further enhance its cooling capabilities, making it an ideal choice for offices and living rooms. Enjoy efficient cooling with this reliable fan backed by a 2-year warranty.
Specifications:
Price: 1,699 (
MRP 2,09019% Off)
Brand: RR Signature
Power Source: Electric
Style: High Speed
Room Type: Bathroom, Kitchen
Special Feature: Oscillating
Wattage: 55 Watts
Material: Aluminium, Plastic
Number of Blades: 3
Pros
Cons
High-speed performance
Noise is high
Wide oscillation
Build quality needs to be improved
Easy tilting control
Thermal overload protection
Elegant and stable design
Powerful airflow
User’s Review: Was a little sceptical after reading the negative reviews, still ordered it and I am happy with the purchase. It's a fan and it will make some noise and so does the air conditioner. This fan works as a charm and the air flow is great. It's worth buying to cut the heat. Thank you Amazon for delivering the fan in less than 24 hours of ordering.
Why it's worth buying: With over 2700+ ratings on Amazon, this fan is worth buying for its efficient cooling performance and reliable build quality, making it a trusted choice among customers.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
What is the ideal room size for a table fan?
Table fans are suitable for small to medium-sized rooms such as bedrooms, offices, kitchens, and bathrooms, providing localised cooling within a limited area.
How do I clean and maintain a table fan?
Regularly dust the fan blades and grille with a soft brush or cloth to prevent dust buildup, and occasionally use a damp cloth for deeper cleaning. Ensure the fan is unplugged before cleaning, and avoid using abrasive cleaners to maintain its longevity.
Can I use a table fan overnight?
Yes, table fans are designed to operate continuously for extended periods, providing continuous airflow during hot nights for a comfortable sleeping environment. Ensure the fan is placed at a safe distance to avoid direct airflow.
Are table fans safe to use around children and pets?
Table fans with safety features such as finger-proof grilles and stable bases are generally safe for use around children and pets. However, it's essential to supervise their interaction with the fan to prevent accidents.
What is the average lifespan of a table fan?
With proper maintenance and care, a table fan can last for several years, providing reliable cooling performance throughout its lifespan. Regular cleaning and occasional lubrication of moving parts can help extend the fan's longevity.
The Bottom Line
In conclusion, table fans are versatile and practical cooling solutions suitable for various indoor spaces, offering targeted airflow and convenience. With features such as adjustable speed settings, oscillation, and easy maintenance, they provide effective cooling while being energy-efficient. Considering factors like air delivery, noise level, and durability, our selection of table fans ensures reliable performance and comfort. Upgrade your cooling experience today with a quality table fan from our list and enjoy a cooler, more comfortable living or working environment. So, why not invest in a reliable table fan today and stay cool and comfortable all summer long?
Disclaimer: The above content is non-editorial and produced by a third party partner. Outlook India does not guarantee, vouch for or endorse any of the content*.
*The product prices mentioned in the article are subject to change