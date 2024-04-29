Indian Election Highlights, April 29: Congress Releases Odisha Candidates, PM Modi's Maharashtra Rally And More!

As India gears up for the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections on May 7, political fervor is reaching new heights. The polling for the third phase is scheduled to be held across 94 constituencies in 12 states.
Here are the latest highlights:
1. Congress's Odisha List Unveiled
The Congress party has unveiled its contenders for the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections from Odisha. With a strategic move, they have announced two candidates for the Lok Sabha and eight candidates for the state legislative assembly. Nagendra Pradhan and Suresh Mohapatra are set to vie for the Sambalpur and Cuttack Lok Sabha seats, respectively. Read more here.
Advertisement
2. Rajnath Singh Nominates from Lucknow
In Uttar Pradesh, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, representing the BJP, has submitted his nomination papers for the Lucknow Lok Sabha seat. The nomination ceremony witnessed the presence of prominent figures including Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. Lucknow residents are gearing up to cast their votes on May 20 in the fifth phase of the elections.
3. PM Modi Criticised by Congress Leader
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge took aim at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of lacking achievements and resorting to verbal attacks on the Gandhi family out of frustration. Kharge's remarks came during an election campaign in Gurmitkal, Karnataka, where he highlighted Modi's purported habit of denigrating prominent political figures.
Advertisement
4. PM Modi Slams Congress's Alleged Religion-Based Reservations
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing a rally in Bagalkote, Karnataka, accused the Congress of orchestrating "religion-based reservations" for electoral gains. Modi vehemently opposed such tactics, asserting that they undermined the constitutional principles of equality.
He cautioned against jeopardizing the rights of marginalized communities in pursuit of political agendas.
5. Smriti Irani's Nomination Filing Event
Amidst fanfare, Smriti Irani, accompanied by notable leaders including Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, filed her nomination papers. Irani, known for her victory over Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in 2019, embarked on a roadshow from the BJP office in Gauriganj.
The procession, however, encountered a halt as per the district magistrate's directives, underscoring the heightened election activities.
6. PM Modi's Rally in Maharashtra
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a spirited rally in Solapur, Maharashtra, where he underscored the BJP's commitment to inclusive governance.
Modi emphasized the BJP's track record of elevating leaders from marginalized communities, citing examples of Dalit and Tribal representation at the highest echelons of power. He warned against divisive politics and rallied for unity in the face of electoral challenges.
7. JD(S) MP Revanna's 'Sex Scandal'
In a startling turn of events, JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna finds himself embroiled in a controversy over alleged 'obscene videos.' Party MLA Samruddhi Manjunath has called for the expulsion of Revanna and his father HD Revanna from the party, citing the purported embarrassment caused to party workers.
Advertisement
Manjunath demanded swift action from party leaders HD Devegowda and HD Kumaraswamy, urging them to prioritize the party's principles over individual interests. Read more here.