United States

Indian Election Highlights, April 29: Congress Releases Odisha Candidates, PM Modi's Maharashtra Rally And More!

The latest political updates from Indian elections include Congress announcing candidates for Odisha, Rajnath Singh filing nomination in Lucknow, PM Modi criticized by Congress, accusations of religious reservation by Modi, Smriti Irani filing nomination, and a JD(S) MP facing a 'sex scandal.'

Advertisement

PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking at an election rally on Monday, April 29 Photo: PTI
info_icon

As India gears up for the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections on May 7, political fervor is reaching new heights. The polling for the third phase is scheduled to be held across 94 constituencies in 12 states.

Here are the latest highlights:

1. Congress's Odisha List Unveiled

The Congress party has unveiled its contenders for the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections from Odisha. With a strategic move, they have announced two candidates for the Lok Sabha and eight candidates for the state legislative assembly. Nagendra Pradhan and Suresh Mohapatra are set to vie for the Sambalpur and Cuttack Lok Sabha seats, respectively. Read more here.

Advertisement

2. Rajnath Singh Nominates from Lucknow

In Uttar Pradesh, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, representing the BJP, has submitted his nomination papers for the Lucknow Lok Sabha seat. The nomination ceremony witnessed the presence of prominent figures including Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. Lucknow residents are gearing up to cast their votes on May 20 in the fifth phase of the elections.

3. PM Modi Criticised by Congress Leader

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge took aim at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of lacking achievements and resorting to verbal attacks on the Gandhi family out of frustration. Kharge's remarks came during an election campaign in Gurmitkal, Karnataka, where he highlighted Modi's purported habit of denigrating prominent political figures.

Advertisement

4. PM Modi Slams Congress's Alleged Religion-Based Reservations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing a rally in Bagalkote, Karnataka, accused the Congress of orchestrating "religion-based reservations" for electoral gains. Modi vehemently opposed such tactics, asserting that they undermined the constitutional principles of equality.

He cautioned against jeopardizing the rights of marginalized communities in pursuit of political agendas.

5. Smriti Irani's Nomination Filing Event

Amidst fanfare, Smriti Irani, accompanied by notable leaders including Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, filed her nomination papers. Irani, known for her victory over Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in 2019, embarked on a roadshow from the BJP office in Gauriganj.

The procession, however, encountered a halt as per the district magistrate's directives, underscoring the heightened election activities.

6. PM Modi's Rally in Maharashtra

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a spirited rally in Solapur, Maharashtra, where he underscored the BJP's commitment to inclusive governance.

Modi emphasized the BJP's track record of elevating leaders from marginalized communities, citing examples of Dalit and Tribal representation at the highest echelons of power. He warned against divisive politics and rallied for unity in the face of electoral challenges.

7. JD(S) MP Revanna's 'Sex Scandal'

In a startling turn of events, JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna finds himself embroiled in a controversy over alleged 'obscene videos.' Party MLA Samruddhi Manjunath has called for the expulsion of Revanna and his father HD Revanna from the party, citing the purported embarrassment caused to party workers.

Advertisement

Manjunath demanded swift action from party leaders HD Devegowda and HD Kumaraswamy, urging them to prioritize the party's principles over individual interests. Read more here.

Check here for more updates.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. CSK Vs SRH, GT Vs RCB, IPL 2024: Who Won Sunday's IPL Matches? Check Highlights And Updated Points Table
  2. Columbia University Student Speaks on Pro Palestine Protests
  3. Rafael Nadal Vs Pedro Cachin, Madrid Open Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  4. Taylor Swift 9-Year Old Fan Scarlett Oliver, Whose Viral Hug Touched Millions, Dies After Cancer Battle
  5. Sports LIVE Updates: Nadal Leading In Madrid Open Round Of 32 Match; Mumbai City FC Book Spot In ISL Final
  6. KKR Vs DC, IPL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India, Pakistan, Bangladesh
  7. KKR Vs DC, IPL Key Stats: Head-To-Head Record, Highest Run-Scorers, Wicket-Takers, Best Bowling Figures
  8. Lok Sabha Elections: 'Congress Will Take Half Of Your Wealth', Alleges PM Modi; Kharge Assures, 'Congress Won't Take Anybody's Mangalsutra'