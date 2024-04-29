United States

Colorado's Aspen Tops The List As The Most Expensive US Vacation Destination, Reveals 2024 Report

Whether you're into mountains, beaches, or city life, these top-tier vacation spots offer a mix of luxury and affordability for every traveller.

Representative image
Travel enthusiasts seeking the ultimate luxury and extravagance need look no further than Aspen, Colorado, crowned the most expensive US vacation spot according to a comprehensive report released by OptimosTravel. Here’s a detailed breakdown of the top 10 priciest destinations and what to expect in terms of costs:

1. Aspen, Colorado

Towering over the rest, Aspen, Colorado, reigns supreme as the crowned jewel of luxury vacations in the US. With a daily expenditure averaging an eye-watering $761.39 per person, Aspen is a playground for the affluent traveller.

Aspen, Colorado
Aspen, Colorado
Here, one can relish extravagant dining experiences, such as the hulking tomahawk ribeye for two at Steakhouse No. 316, priced at a princely $150. A vacation in a luxury suite at the ski-in, ski-out Little Nell will set you back a cool $2,719 per night during Christmas week while indulging in a shopping spree at esteemed boutiques like Gucci and Prada is all but obligatory.

Yet, amidst the opulence, Aspen's natural splendour remains accessible, with free or low-cost outdoor activities aplenty.

2. Park City, Utah

Nestled in the heart of Utah, Park City emerges as a seamless fusion of adventure and refinement, securing its place as the second most expensive vacation spot. With a daily meal cost of $93.75 and accommodation rates soaring to $471.00 per night, Park City caters to those seeking premium experiences amidst breathtaking landscapes.

Park City, Utah
Park City, Utah
Whether carving through pristine slopes or unwinding in luxurious lodgings, Park City offers a symphony of sensations for the discerning traveller.

3. Maui, Hawaii

Ranking third on the list is Maui, Hawaii, an embodiment of tropical extravagance. Boasting a daily expenditure of $681.74 per person, Maui dazzles with its pristine beaches and lush landscapes.

Maui, Hawaii
Maui, Hawaii
Despite commanding the highest meal and accommodation rates among its peers, Maui remains accessible with moderate transportation and attraction costs, beckoning visitors to lose themselves in its idyllic charm.

4. Montauk, New York

In the tranquil enclave of Montauk, New York, coastal charm meets upscale allure, securing its position as the fourth most expensive vacation spot.

Montauk, New York
Montauk, New York
With a daily cost of $613.77 per person, Montauk is enticed by its blend of luxurious accommodations and serene vistas. While indulging in lavish beachside living, visitors can partake in affordable attractions, striking a harmonious balance between opulence and relaxation.

5. Santa Monica, California

Perched at the intersection of urban luxury and beachfront bliss lies Santa Monica, California, claiming the fifth spot on the list. With a daily rate of $592.05 per person, Santa Monica offers a tantalizing blend of extravagant dining options and bargain attractions.

Santa Monica, California
Santa Monica, California
Whether strolling along its iconic coastline or savouring culinary delights, Santa Monica embodies the quintessential California dream with a touch of sophistication.

6. Key West, Florida

In the laid-back haven of Key West, Florida, luxury comes with a manageable price tag, securing its place as the sixth most expensive vacation spot.

Key West, Florida
Key West, Florida
With affordable meals and accommodations averaging $103.50 and $421.67 respectively, Key West beckons budget-conscious beach lovers to bask in its tranquil beauty without compromising on comfort.

7. Charleston, South Carolina

Charleston, South Carolina, casts its spell as the seventh most expensive destination, offering a taste of the South's historic elegance at a daily expense of $535.68 per person.

Charleston, South Carolina
Charleston, South Carolina
With moderate attraction costs and affordable accommodations, Charleston emerges as a budget-friendly option for those captivated by its rich tapestry of culture and charm.

8. New York City, New York

Surprisingly, the bustling metropolis of New York City lands at eighth place, boasting a daily cost of $511.34 per person.

New York City
New York City
Despite its reputation for exorbitant prices, New York City surprises with more modest accommodation rates, making it a slightly more attainable urban adventure for intrepid travellers.

9. Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts

At the ninth spot, Martha’s Vineyard offers an exclusive slice of New England life at a daily cost of $496.65 per person.

Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts
Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts
With moderate expenses across the board, Martha’s Vineyard beckons weary souls to escape the hustle and bustle and embrace the tranquillity of island life.

10. Jackson Hole, Wyoming

Rounding out the list is Jackson Hole, Wyoming, a sanctuary of rugged wilderness and upscale retreats.

Jackson Hole, Wyoming
Jackson Hole, Wyoming
With a daily cost of $490 per person, Jackson Hole invites travellers to embark on an adventure through majestic mountains and abundant wildlife, striking the perfect balance between premium indulgence and untamed beauty.

