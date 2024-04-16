United States

What Are Top Travel Destinations For Summer Holidays In 2024? (Google Searches Reveal)

Google Flights has released its top 20 summer destinations list, based on flight booking data and search trends. Check out what are the most loved hotspots this year!

Summer wanderlust is upon us, and Google Flights is here to quench your thirst for travel! They've analyzed flight booking data and search trends to unveil the hottest destinations this season, offering a diverse smorgasbord for every kind of traveler.

Shifts and surprises

This year's list throws some curveballs. Cancun, the previous champion, takes a relaxed vacation to sixth place, while Tokyo surges from eighth to a coveted third spot. Newcomers like San Juan, Puerto Rico, and Madrid, Spain, are shaking things up, making their debut on the summer scene. Chicago and San Francisco, however, seem to be taking a summer break from the spotlight.

The top 20 destinations offer a kaleidoscope of experiences. Immerse yourself in the rich history of Rome, or get lost in the neon-drenched streets of Tokyo. Yearning for sunshine and thrills? Cancun and Orlando beckon with their beaches and theme parks. Craving a romantic getaway? Google suggests Napa Valley's renowned wineries or the historic charm of Key West.

Top 20 Hotspots

Whether you're a history buff, a city explorer, or a beach bum, Google Flights' list provides a fantastic launching pad for your summer adventure.  Research these trending destinations, explore their unique offerings, and get ready to discover your perfect summer escape!

Remember, this data reflects travel preferences for the warm weather months of June to August. Here's a quick peek at the Top 10:

1. London

2. Paris

3. Tokyo

4. Rome

5. New York

6. Cancun

7. Orlando

8. Las Vegas

9. Seattle

10. Athens

11. Los Angeles

12. Miami

13. Barcelona

14. Dublin

15. Fort Lauderdale

16. Honolulu

17. Denver

18. Madrid

19. Boston

20. San Juan

Beyond the Top 20

For those seeking inspiration beyond the top spots, Google reveals some interesting trending searches. Palm Springs and the Florida Keys are hot picks for a quick weekend escape.  For a romantic getaway, Napa Valley and Key West top the list, offering stunning scenery and historical charm. If all-inclusive relaxation is your priority, La Romana and Saint John boast the most searched destinations with all-inclusive resorts.

