Marla Adams Dies At 85: ‘The Young And The Restless’ Actress Passes Away Leaving An Unforgettable Mark

It’s a day of sadness for the world of showbiz as one of the brightest stars has left for their heavenly abode. Marla Adams, known for her role as Dina Abbott Mergeron on ‘The Young And The Restless’, died. People reported that Adams died in Los Angeles at the age of 85. The cause of death has not been revealed. In a statement to People, Josh Griffith, the executive producer and head writer for ‘The Young And The Restless’, praised Marla Adams as someone who left an unforgettable mark on the series.
In addition to finishing second in the Miss New Jersey pageant, she was chosen Miss Diamond Jubilee Queen during Ocean City’s 75th anniversary celebrations in 1954.
Marla Adams started performing as a student at the American Academy of Dramatic Arts. Her early appearances included the 1958 Broadway production of ‘The Visit’ and the 1961 feature film ‘Splendor In The Grass’, when she played June. She portrayed Belle Clemens on ‘The Secret Storm’ from 1968 to 1974 and has appeared in over 40 television and film projects, including ‘The Golden Girls’, ‘Hart To Hart’, ‘The Love Boat’, ‘The Bold And The Beautiful’, ‘Days Of Our Lives’, ‘Generations’, and ‘Capitol’.
After years of inconsistent appearances on ‘The Young And The Restless’, she returned full-time in 2017. Her work won a Daytime Emmy Award in 2021, following a nomination in 2018. Marla Adams is survived by her daughter Pam Oates, son Gunnar Garat, grandchildren Gefjon and Stone, and great-grandson Remi.
We offer our deepest condolences to the near and dear ones of Marla Adams. May her soul rest in peace.