Marla Adams Dies At 85: ‘The Young And The Restless’ Actress Passes Away Leaving An Unforgettable Mark

It’s a day of sadness for the world of showbiz as one of the brightest stars has left for their heavenly abode. Marla Adams, known for her role as Dina Abbott Mergeron on ‘The Young And The Restless’, died. People reported that Adams died in Los Angeles at the age of 85. The cause of death has not been revealed. In a statement to People, Josh Griffith, the executive producer and head writer for ‘The Young And The Restless’, praised Marla Adams as someone who left an unforgettable mark on the series.