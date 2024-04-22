5 Best Bluetooth Speakers Under 10000 in India (2024)

User’s Review: "In a room size of 20 sqm, just 30 to 40% of volume is more than enough to fill the room. Thanks to the 360 hifi surround sound, there is no dead zone in the room. Perfect for portability for its small form factor. Loved the minimalist design and build quality. It can get quite loud which is good for outdoor small gatherings with friends. I missed an offer of 7899 and got it for 8699. Since my last speaker gave up on me I had to decide quickly so I went for this after a bit of research on this product. Trust me, it's worth the money you spend. Ps: keep your eyes peeled for better deals than mine. Happy listening"