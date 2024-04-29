Delhi HC Dismisses Plea Seeking 6-Year Ban On PM Modi From Contesting Elections

In his plea, Jondhale stated, "That Respondent No.2 [Modi] said that he has constructed the Ram Temple. Respondent No.2 also stated that he developed Kartarpur Sahib Corridor and removed GST from material used in Langars served in Gurudwaras. The Respondent No.2 also said that he had brought back the copies of Guru Granth Sahib from Afghanistan."