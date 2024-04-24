The Election Commission of India (ECI) has started "examining" the complaints against Prime Minister Narendra Modi accusing him of indulging in "hate speech". There have been complaints from the opposition political parties, social organisations and citizens about the Modi’s “hate speech” with the poll body.
Reports said the EC has received complaints against Modi's campaign speech in Rajasthan's Banswara and is under poll body's consideration.
The political parties including Congress, CPI(M), CPI and CPI(ML) as well as organisations like People's Union of Civil Liberty and citizens have approached the poll body as well as police seeking registration of FIRs against Modi.
Advertisement
On April 21, Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a rally in Rajasthan’s Banswara had said the Congress if elected to power at the Centre, would distribute people’s property, land and gold among Muslims.
Modi during the rally said the Congress would redistribute the wealth of people to “infiltrators”, “those who have more children” and “Muslims”.
Advertisement
“The Congress has [already] declared that Muslims have the first right to the country’s resources,” Modi had said.
"Urge the ECI to take cognisance of this latest complaint and immediately launch proceedings against Narendra Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). An FIR needs to be lodged for inciting communal passions and hatred," Yechury said in his statement.
Also, a letter initiated by 'Samvidhan Bacchao Nagrik Abhiyan' seeking action against Modi attracted over 17,421 signatures and organisers said they sent the letter to the poll body.