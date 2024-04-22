‘Nakedly Communal Appeal’: Shashi Tharoor Slams PM Modi's 'Infiltrators' Remark

“This is a very disgraceful speech made by the Prime Minister,” Tharoor told news agency ANI. “The fact is that people realise that when he says that the Congress party is going to take all your wealth and give it to the Muslims, this is just a nakedly communal appeal. It is simply not decent.”

“Secondly, this has never happened. The Congress party is constantly accused by Mr Modi of having ruled the country for 65 years. Have we taken away people's wealth and given it to the Muslim community? How can the Prime Minister talk like this? I am truly disappointed," the Thiruvananthapuram MP said.

