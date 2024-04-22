‘Nakedly Communal Appeal’: Shashi Tharoor Slams PM Modi's 'Infiltrators' Remark

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor slammed Prime Minister Modi for his recent remarks where he compared Muslims to 'infiltrators', calling it a “nakedly communal appeal”.
According to Tharoor, who is contesting the Lok Sabha election from Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram seat, ‘any civilised’ Election Commission would disallow and warn the candidate for speaking such statements.
“This is a very disgraceful speech made by the Prime Minister,” Tharoor told news agency ANI. “The fact is that people realise that when he says that the Congress party is going to take all your wealth and give it to the Muslims, this is just a nakedly communal appeal. It is simply not decent.”
“Secondly, this has never happened. The Congress party is constantly accused by Mr Modi of having ruled the country for 65 years. Have we taken away people's wealth and given it to the Muslim community? How can the Prime Minister talk like this? I am truly disappointed," the Thiruvananthapuram MP said.
What Did PM Modi Say?
At a rally in Rajasthan, PM Modi stated that if the opposition led by the Congress party came to power, it would distribute the country’s wealth among 'those who have more children,' an apparent reference to Muslims he had mentioned earlier.
“Should your hard-earned money be given to infiltrators?” he asked the cheering crowd, before alleging that the opposition would even take away mangalsutras — the auspicious necklace in Hindu weddings — if given a chance.