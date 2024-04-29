The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) is considering a move that will be revolutionary, and enable 24/7 stock trading, similarly to how decentralized exchanges (DEXs) never cease to operate. The survey was launched through its data analytics team, and gathers shareholder’s views on trading major stocks like Nvidia (NVDA) or Apple (AAPL) without any downtime, reports Financial Times.
As a result, many traders and investors are now interested in diversifying their holdings, and are looking at Uniswap (UNI), THORChain (RUNE), Jupiter (JUP) and PancakeSwap (CAKE). Alongside them, a new presale-stage project that also features a dedicated marketplace that will operate 24/7 also gained momentum, and that’s KangaMoon (KANG). To see which crypto can surge in value the most, and which is one of the top best altcoins to invest in, we will go over their on-chart data individually.
Advertisement
KangaMoon (KANG) to Feature a Dedicated Marketplace for NFTs and Is Poised for 100x in Growth
KangaMoon (KANG) has already seen over 20,000 registered users and is dominating the charts even during its presale fueled by the massive level of optimism and appeal in its vast ecosystem. The presale has also raised over $5.6 million and can pass the $6 million raised mark by the end of April. The P2E space is projected to grow as high as $885 million by 2028, and if KangaMoon gains even a small portion of market share within it, it can become one of the largest industry players.
Advertisement
The crypto has seen significant interest due to its unique integration of Play-to-Earn (P2E) elements, Social-Fi elements and a community-driven approach. On top of the platform, KANG is the native crypto that lets anyone buy items, level up their characters in the game, and even access a dedicated marketplace in which they can buy, sell or trade NFTs. KangaMoon also recently teamed up with RaidSharks to supercharge the community and will provide $1,000 through a monthly reward pool. So far, the KANG token has grown by 290% as it's up from $0.005 to $0.0196, and at this rate could see even more gains. Analysts are also projecting a 100x price increase by the end of Q4, 2024, positioning it as one of the best altcoins to invest in
Uniswap (UNI) Climbs 50.6% and Is Poised to Break Above the $10 Range
Uniswap (UNI) has gained a reputation as one of the largest decentralized exchanges (DEXs) which enable anyone the opportunity to trade cryptocurrencies without any involvement from centralized third parties. Moreover, the blockchain is hosted on top of Ethereum, and the UNI crypto is used as the native governance token. It's a project that consists of a set of smart contracts and it utilizes an automated liquidity protocol.
Going over the Uniswap price performance, the crypto is up 50.6% within the span of the past year, and at this rate has the potential to see an even more significant price uptrend. Moreover, within the past week, the Uniswap crypto is also up from $6.73 to $8.28, rising 14%, and it can soon break past the $10 price barrier. If it does so, the sentiment will be extremely bullish and according to the Uniswap price prediction, the crypto can end 2024 at $11.46, making it one of the top altcoins.
Advertisement
THORChain (RUNE) Showcases Bullish Market Sentiment and Future Price Upswings
THORChain (RUNE) is its own independent blockchain that operates as a Layer-1 network on top of a cross-chain decentralized exchange (DEX). It was built through the usage of the Cosmos software development kit (SDK), and enables the exchange of assets across disparate blockchains, in a way which is non-custodial. As a result, the THORChain platform is used as the back-end for a variety of different user-interfaces.
As for the THORChain price performance, the crypto has been bullish as the year-to-date (YTD) climb was by 322.1%. Moreover, within a single week the crypto also went up by 14% as the THORChain crypto surged from $4.41 to $5.95. Now, according to the RSI and MACD data, it can reach far more significant gains. According to the THORChain price prediction it can end 2024 at $12.55.
Advertisement
Jupiter (JUP) Rises Above $1 and Could Soon Break Above $2 As-Well
Jupiter (JUP) is a DEX which is based on top of the Solana blockchain. Moreover, it features a liquidity aggregator, and due to this it has gained a lot of attention, whilst also featuring high trading volumes. Moreover, the native token, JUP, is utilized to govern the future of the Jupiter DAO which gives it a wide level of utility within the broader ecosystem.
When we go over the on-chart metrics for the Jupiter crypto, its price has increased by 20% within the span of a single week. During this time, the overall price performance was bullish, as the Jupiter price went up from $0.92 to $1.21, and it could soon break past $2 if it retains this momentum. Based on the Jupiter price prediction, it can end 2024 with a value of $2.64, positioning it as one of the best altcoins to watch.
Advertisement
PancakeSwap (CAKE) to Dominate the Dex Space With Upwards Trajectory
PancakeSwap (CAKE) is a decentralized exchange that has gained a significant reputation due to its low fees and quick transactions. On top of the platform anyone who possesses a crypto wallet is able to not only swap tokens but stake them as-well. This way, they can accumulate wealth as they enable the exchange to use their tokens, and reward them in the process.
The PancakeSwap crypto has also displayed bullishness on the charts as its up 10.7% within the span of a single week. Moreover, the overall climb for the PancakeSwap price was from a low point of $2.59 to a maximum point at $3.06, and at this rate it could rise even further. According to the PancakeSwap price prediction it can end 2024 at $6.49, positioning it as one of the top altcoins to watch.
Advertisement
Conclusion
It's clear that interest in presale-stage projects like KangaMoon is massive, and so is interest in DEX-based cryptocurrencies like Uniswap, THORChain, Jupiter and PancakeSwap. Each crypto brings something interesting to the Web3 space, and all of them have rapid growth momentum, however, the most significant gains can be made with the KANG token. Its unique value proposition is within its vast ecosystem, and overall innovation within the Web3 sector. By rewarding each participant, and by putting its focus on the community it is poised to see a significant price uptrend, especially following its launch and listings on Tier-1 exchanges.
Discover the Exciting Opportunities of the KangaMoon (KANG) Presale Today!